This Airline’s Largest Winter Expansion Ever — When You Can Visit The Caribbean And Latin America

With its largest winter expansion ever, American Airlines has announced its plans to make Latin America and the Caribbean much more accessible.

It may be scorching hot in your area now but that doesn’t mean you can’t start planning a winter getaway for a break from cold weather.

American Airlines has announced details about what it calls the airline’s “largest ever winter schedule” to the Caribbean and Latin America to help make your planning easier and travel simpler.

In winter 2023, American will operate more than 2,250 weekly flights to 90 destinations in the Caribbean and Latin America, according to the airline. That will be a 10 percent increase in seat capacity compared to winter 2022.

American is adding flights on 23 existing routes to the Caribbean and Latin America, but it’s adding new routes as well. What’s more, the airline also announced it will begin winter service to a new destination: Tortola, British Virgin Islands.

“This coming winter, we’re looking forward to adding more service to the destinations in Latin America and the Caribbean that our customers want to visit, including popular spots like Cancun, Montego Bay, and Punta Cana, as well as our newest destination, Tortola,” José A. Freig, vice president of operations and commercial for Mexico, the Caribbean, and Latin America at American Airlines, said in a statement.

Here’s what you need to know about American’s increased winter service to the Caribbean and Latin America.

Additional Service From Charlotte

In a major addition, American has announced it will expand service on 10 routes from Charlotte/Douglas International Airport this winter. That service will begin December 5 and operate all winter.

The increased service means the airline will offer 40 percent more seats on flights to Mexico, the Caribbean, and Latin America compared to winter 2022, American explains.

For instance, this winter, American will begin offering five daily flights from Charlotte to Cancun, and daily flights to Los Cabos, Mexico. The airline will offer four daily flights to Montego Bay, Jamaica, and four daily flights to Punta Cana, Dominican Republic.

American also announced it will increase service to offer four daily flights from Charlotte to San Juan, Puerto Rico, and daily service to St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands, beginning in December.

More Flights To Mexico

Importantly, American is adding new routes to Mexico as part of its winter schedule.

Starting December 9, American will launch a new nonstop service to Cancun from Nashville and Cincinnati. Service from both cities will operate on Saturdays through March.

These new routes are in addition to the more than 35 other daily flights to Cancun that American plans to offer this winter.

American will also increase service and offer more than 50 daily departures to seven popular destinations in Mexico from Dallas-Fort Worth this winter.

That service will include three weekly flights to Acapulco, four daily flights to Puerto Vallarta, five daily flights to Los Cabos, and daily service to Zacatecas and Zihuatanejo.

More Flights From Miami To The Caribbean

Miami, of course, is a popular jumping-off point for flights to the Caribbean. It stands to reason that American will naturally increase service from Miami this winter.

“American will reinforce Miami’s status as the largest gateway between the U.S. and Latin America and the Caribbean by adding more departures this winter,” American announced.

That expanded service will include two daily flights from Miami to Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago, as well as two daily flights to Santiago, Dominican Republic.

And, servicing a new destination, American announced it will begin offering two daily flights to Tortola, British Virgin Islands, from Miami this winter.

For more about flying, be sure to read all our Airports and Flying content, including: