Why These Sustainable Safari Experiences In Botswana Are Essential For Any Nature Lover

African wildlife is hanging in a delicate balance. Recent decades have seen shrinking animal populations right across the continent. This is a pretty sobering thought, particularly if you’re contemplating a safari. Fortunately, luxury accommodations and amazing wildlife adventures don’t have to come at the expense of the places you want to visit. An increasing number of African lodges have started prioritizing eco-friendliness and many travelers have started paying attention to the environmental impact of their vacations.

There are few countries in Africa that can compete with Botswana for exclusivity and luxury, as well as abundant wildlife and diverse landscapes. With a population of roughly 2 million, Botswana is slightly smaller than Texas and slightly larger than France — yet an incredible 40 percent of the country is dedicated to parks and wildlife. Botswana’s government has decided on a low-volume, low-impact tourism policy, which means fewer tourists and a better-protected natural wilderness. In addition, they have dedicated their army to anti-poaching, which is an additional reason why the country is such a safe haven for wildlife.

Where you go in Botswana and who you travel with can make a real difference, both to the environment and to your experience and enjoyment. Let me share with you two of my favorite destinations in Botswana, three of my favorite sustainable safari companies to travel with, and some of my all-time favorite eco-conscious safari lodges to stay at in Botswana.

Aerial view of the Okavango Delta and the Duba Plains Camp Photo credit: Great Plains Conservation

The Okavango Delta

A stunning maze of waterways and lagoons, Botswana’s Okavango Delta is one of Africa’s premier wilderness sanctuaries. This 6,177-square-mile wetland wilderness in northern Botswana is one of the largest inland deltas in the world and it teems with wildlife. You’ll find elephants, hippos, and crocodiles here, along with black and white rhinos, buffalo, wildebeest, giraffes, zebras, warthogs, and rare antelope like lechwe and the super special but shy sitatunga. Predators like leopards and lions abound, and this is one of the best places in Africa to see African wild dogs. The Okavango Delta is home to over 1,000 species of plants, around 500 species of birds, 130 species of mammals, and numerous species of reptiles and fish — a real wildlife paradise. The Okavango Delta was voted one of the stunning Seven Natural Wonders of Africa in 2013, and the following year, it was the 1,000th site to be added to the UNESCO World Heritage List. Incredibly, at its fullest, the Okavango Delta is large enough to be seen from space.

Where To Stay

There are some truly special places to stay in the Okavango Delta; lodges that are synonymous with luxury, but are still deeply conscious of conservation and protecting the places in which they operate.

Aerial view of the Vumbura Plains Camp Photo credit: Wilderness Safaris

Vumbura Plains Camp

Wilderness Safaris’ Vumbura Plains Camp is located in the far northern reaches of the delta. Two separate but linked camps, Vumbura has a total of 14 spacious, raised rooms, each with indoor and outdoor showers, private plunge pools, and outdoor areas from where you can watch a passing parade of wildlife. The grasslands here offer great seasonal wildlife viewing, and you can easily fill your days with game drives, walking safaris, and boating. Morning and afternoon game drives will bring you up close to thrilling wildlife interactions. Mokoro (dugout canoe) trips are also highly recommended and fishing during the annual flood season gives you the chance to pursue the highly prized tiger fish. Conscious of its ecological footprint, the camp is largely run on solar power.

Duba Plains Camp

Blissfully isolated and accessible only by air, Great Plains Conservation’s Duba Plains Camp lies on a 77,000-acre private concession in a particularly beautiful part north of the delta. Six vintage-style, luxuriously tented rooms built in the shade of tall trees overlook the flood plains. It features antique-style furnishings, oriental rugs, canopy beds shrouded in mosquito netting, and a climate-controlled wine cellar containing a few hundred bottles of wine. This is a special place.

Elephants and hippos frequently trudge through camp and the wildlife here is the subject of numerous award-winning National Geographic documentaries by founders Derek and Beverley Joubert — including Eternal Enemies which chronicles the battle for survival between lions and buffalo in the area. Duba Plains guarantees a memorable stay and prides itself on its extraordinary wildlife experiences. In a commitment to the local community, Great Plains facilitates Kids Conservation Education Camps, educating local school children about wildlife and conservation.

Leopard resting at Khwai Leadwood Camp Photo credit: African Bush Camps

Khwai Leadwood Camp

Set within a community-run part of the delta, called the Khwai concession, African Bush Camps’ elegantly designed Khwai Leadwood Camp is beautiful. It features six standard tents and a family tent, all tucked under trees on the edge of the Khwai River. The river is the only thing that separates the camp from the fantastic Moremi Game Reserve and wildlife like hippos, elephants, and even lions crossing the river from time to time. It’s an exceptional experience even for the most seasoned safari veteran. An additional bonus here is that guests can head off on night drives and get an up-close and personal experience with some of Africa’s nocturnal and more elusive animals. African Bush Camps has a number of eco-tourism initiatives that operate in conjunction with the local community.

The Linyanti Wildlife Reserve

The 275,000-acre Linyanti Wildlife Reserve in the northwest of Botswana is a safari destination you’ve quite possibly never heard of. Nestled between the Okavango Delta and Chobe River, here, the Kwando River, Selinda Spillway, Linyanti River, and Savuti Channel create a system of river channels and floodplains. Hundreds of miles from so-called civilization, the Linyanti is one of the most game-rich regions in Botswana, known for its wild dog populations, lions, hyenas, elephants, and huge herds of buffalo. Most of the lodges here are accessible only by light aircraft.

King’s Pool Camp thatched-roof chalet Photo credit: Wilderness Safaris

Where To Stay

King’s Pool Camp

Tucked into a grove of giant jackal berry trees, King’s Pool Camp has a vast private concession all to itself overlooking an oxbow lagoon on the Linyanti River. This river forms the border between Namibia and Botswana, and King’s Pool is right at the center of the important wildlife corridor in the reserve. The camp consists of eight spacious thatched-roof chalets set on raised decks near the water’s edge, all connected by raised wooden walkways to the rest of the camp. King’s Pool boasts a sunken hideaway overlooking the lagoon, which attracts an impressive array of wildlife and birdlife — especially elephants — who come to drink the water. Demonstrating its commitment to sustainable tourism, the camp is 100 percent solar-powered and wastewater is treated to ensure it’s safe before passing into the surrounding environment.

Selinda Camp

Located in the vast 320,000-acre Selinda Reserve, Selinda Camp is one of Botswana’s most exclusive camps and — with just three guest tents — one of its smallest. Selinda is Arabic for “beloved one,” and what’s not to love here? Enjoy game drives, walks, boating, tracking, and birding amongst some of the best wildlife Botswana has to offer. The nearby Selinda Spillway is home to prides of lions and incredible concentrations of buffalo.

The camp’s spacious, luxury tents sit below cooling thatched roofs and feature ensuite bathrooms and private verandas, each with a swimming pool. The camp’s main dining and lounge area has spectacular views out over the lagoon. Selinda is where Derek and Beverly Joubert filmed Birth of a Pride — a story of survival, of lions returning to an area where they’d once been hunted to near extinction. Selinda Camp has been named one of the world’s Top 100 Sustainable Destinations.

Linyanti Ebony Camp bathtub Photo credit: African Bush Camps

Linyanti Ebony Camp

At the heart of the Linyanti Wildlife haven is Linyanti Ebony, an intimate camp with just four tents — making it perfect, particularly for family-oriented safaris. Built on raised decking overlooking the Linyanti Marsh, this is an intimate camp with panoramic views of the incredible natural wetland surroundings. The camp’s design offers an eco-conscious base from which to explore this amazing wilderness and the main area encompasses a large lounge and dining area, perfect for al-fresco dinners under a star-studded sky.

Planning Your Trip To Botswana

