11 Best Hotels And Resorts In Texas

Whether you’re looking for a historic downtown destination, a boutique hotel in the museum district, or a lakeside or oceanfront resort, my unique collection of Texas hotels offers fine food, spa amenities, inviting pool areas, and countless guest activities that will reinvigorate and rejuvenate you during your stay. Come along and explore my favorite Texas hotels and resorts.

1. La Cantera Resort & Spa

San Antonio

The award-winning, luxury La Cantera Resort & Spa — perched on 550 acres with panoramic San Antonio, Texas Hill Country, and championship golf views — combines King Ranch-style décor with a modern Texas vibe. You’ll love the wood beams, soaring stone fireplace, rustic décor, and floor-to-ceiling windows at one of San Antonio’s top resort retreats.

I was awestruck by the 25,000-square-foot Loma de Vida Spa & Wellness retreat, 10 restaurants, five pools with private cabanas, 496 luxury rooms, and 34 villas scattered across the oak and mesquite-covered hills. La Cantera is the #1 resort in the Southwest and the #1 resort in Texas based on the Conde Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards.

The Driskill Hotel grand-columned lobby with marble floors Photo credit: Janie Pace

2. The Driskill Hotel

Austin

Completed in 1886, The Driskill Hotel in downtown Austin is my favorite historic luxury hotel. The Romanesque Revival building is the oldest active hotel in the city, constructed by famous Texas cattleman Colonel Jesse Driskill. I love the grand-columned lobby with marble floors, the Texas Lone Star skylight, and the museum-quality artwork throughout the hotel.

Enjoy luxurious amenities in 189 rooms, including 14 exceptional suites, like the LBJ Suite with historical portraits and details from his life and an unforgettable 10-foot stained-glass wall depicting Ladybird Johnson’s love of bluebonnets.

The five-star Driskill Grill serves dry-aged steaks and locally raised organic food with outstanding service. The 1886 Café & Bakery serves breakfast, lunch, and dinner 7 days a week.

Ask about the numerous ghost stories lingering in the halls of this iconic hotel.

Bejeweled horse standing in a koi pond in the lobby of the Hotel ZaZa Photo credit: Janie Pace

3. Hotel ZaZa

Houston

The artwork in the boutique Hotel ZaZa in the Museum District near Herman Park is exquisitely quirky, from the larger-than-life jeweled horse above the koi pond to the kitzy family scenes in the elevators. You will find incomparable guest rooms, suites, pool villas, and a relaxing day spa.

The award-winning Monarch Bistro offers chic dining, delightful terrace views of the Mecom Fountain, and poolside fare. Serving breakfast, lunch, and dinner, I loved the avocado toast, aqua chile ceviche made of blue crab and gulf shrimp, and the grilled salmon. Sip an “Audrey Hepburn Timeless Rita” as you relax and enjoy the ambiance.

Hotel Emma library Photo credit: Hotel Emma

4. Hotel Emma

The Pearl District, San Antonio

The Hotel Emma still amazes travelers with its top rankings, boasting a historic atmosphere, ultra-luxury, relaxation, and excellent food. You’ll appreciate great rooms, from the modern River Cellars to the original Brewhouse Tower. I love the unique touches, including a welcome margarita, luscious robes and linens, and my favorite South Texas seasonal treats tucked away in the armoire.

Savor breakfast, lunch, or dinner at Supper, a farm-to-table restaurant where my favorite is the seared scallops or crispy hill country quail. Save room for the mascarpone cheesecake mousse. Larder features prepared foods, wine, beer, and baked goods to eat or take out. For a nightcap, visit Sternewirth 1883, Hotel Emma’s tavern and club room.

5. Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center

Grapevine

Under the sprawling dome at Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center, find 4.5 acres of river walk and hill country landscaped atriums, four restaurants, and the tranquil Relache Spa for soothing massages, body therapy, or custom facials.

Explore Paradise Springs Water Park on 10 acres with water features, a lazy winding river, epic slides, and a zip line. Discover interactive activities and fun seasonal events for kids, like themed escape rooms, scavenger hunts, and live musical entertainment.

Make your reservations using the Marriott Bonvoy App, taking advantage of membership discounts on king and queen guest rooms and suites with atrium or outside views.

6. Hotel Drover

Fort Worth Stockyards

Settle into Texas hospitality at the Forth Worth Historic Stockyards, where longhorn cattle drives happen twice daily and you can still buy a pair of handmade cowboy boots. Mule Alley offers western shopping, restaurants, and museums like John Wayne, An American Experience.

The Hotel Drover Marriott Bonvoy Autograph Collection offers upscale accommodations, rooms, and suites with a stunning western design and modern artwork. The 97 West Kitchen and Bar provides ranch classics with a modern twist, Tex-Mex, and comfort food. Sip a custom cocktail, beer, or wine at the Lobby Bar. Take advantage of grab-and-go food or a drink at the Veranda Bar in the Backyard.

Commodore Perry Estate Sunken Garden Photo credit: Commodore Perry Estate

7. Commodore Perry Estate

Austin

The #1 Hotel in Texas according to U.S. News and World Report in 2022, the Commodore Perry Estate in Austin sits on 10 acres in the city’s heart. Part of the Auberge Resorts Collection, European architectural details and antique furnishings surround the picturesque formal gardens for a tranquil, romantic escape.

Overnight guests can indulge in the Mansion Dinner Menu, including chicken liver mousse, Perry salad, the day’s catch, and my favorite, a Nojito — strawberry, lime, mint, and sparkling water, zero proof.

Lutie’s is open to the public, with a reservation required. My recommendations include the scallop crudo, barbecued gulf shrimp, or bluefin tuna.

8. Horseshoe Bay Resort

Horseshoe Bay

Overlooking panoramic views of Lake LBJ in the Texas Hill Country, visit Horseshoe Bay Resort, a golf and spa getaway near Austin with modern rooms, suites, and villas. Tee off at one of three championship golf courses or enjoy family activities like tennis or boating.

The relaxing Bayside Spa offers therapeutic body treatments, wellness massages, botanical facials, plus a full menu of salon services.

With seven restaurants, I can always find my favorite food:

J’s Restaurant and Bar: Texas barbecue

Texas barbecue Slick Rock Grill & Bar: hamburgers, snacks, and grab-and-go breakfasts

hamburgers, snacks, and grab-and-go breakfasts The Market: Starbucks® coffee, snacks, sandwiches, and pastries

Starbucks® coffee, snacks, sandwiches, and pastries Whitewater 360 Sports Club: cold brew, wings, and pizza

cold brew, wings, and pizza Café del Sol: sandwiches, kids’ snacks, appetizers, and poolside cocktails

sandwiches, kids’ snacks, appetizers, and poolside cocktails Bayside Spa & Fitness: healthy appetizers, sandwiches, salads, and beverages

healthy appetizers, sandwiches, salads, and beverages Waterfront Bar & Grill: Texas Gulf Coast seafood

Dinner at Rough Creek Lodge Photo credit: Janie Pace

9. Rough Creek Lodge And Resort

Glen Rose

Situated on more than 11,000 acres, the industrial limestone ranch-style Rough Creek Lodge and Resort, with 40-foot windows, overlooks Mallard Lake across the rolling prairie and mountain view.

Located an hour and a half south of Dallas/Fort Worth, outside Glen Rose, you can choose from a private rustic cabin, a lodge experience among 51 rooms or suites, or a luxury home.

Enjoy an all-inclusive deluxe accommodation, an award-winning three-course dinner by renowned Chef Gerard Thompson, a signature breakfast, and more than 80 onsite activities for kids and adults for a set price per person with double occupancy.

Hotel Galvez view from an oceanfront suite Photo credit: Janie Pace

10. Grand Galvez

Galveston

The recent renovations of the new Grand Galvez — the Queen of the Gulf established in 1911 — recall the only grand historic beachfront hotel on the Texas Gulf Coast. The elegant lobby of Founders Bar (which connects to Peacock Alley, both revamped) features specialty drinks, bar bites, and music.

Enjoy fresh gulf coast seafood and prime grilled steaks for dinner at Monarch Restaurant and shucked oysters from the Oyster Bar. Pick up freshly brewed coffee and a pastry from the 1911 Espresso Bar. Wear your favorite hat on Saturday afternoons to attend Grand High Tea featuring mini pastries, scones, and tiny sandwiches with a required reservation. The traditional Grand Galvez Sunday Brunch offers tiers of decadent breakfast specialties, Texas selections, gulf coast seafood, and various desserts.

11. Rosewood Mansion On Turtle Creek

Dallas

In an exclusive neighborhood in Uptown Dallas, Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek features 142 luxury rooms and suites with custom furnishings in a private residential atmosphere. Check for luxury hotel offers, like booking direct to get three nights for the price of two, or breakfast for two and valet parking included with your room.

The Mansion Restaurant and The Mansion Bar offer French-influenced contemporary American cuisine with impeccable service in a historic 1920s ambiance. A savory breakfast on the relaxing terrace provides your choice of my favorite green chilaquiles, huevos rancheros, or traditional eggs Benedict. Weekend brunch offers breakfast and lunch specialties with a tasty mimosa or bloody Mary.

Indulge in a massage or sauna, then relax at the outdoor Mediterranean-inspired resort pool or spin in the fitness studio.

