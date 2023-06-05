You Can Now Buy This Scottish Castle — There’s Just One Hitch

A Scottish castle with spectacular views is now on sale for offers of over £30,000 ($37,000 USD).

Now, before you pour yourself a celebratory glass of Glenlivet 14-year-old single malt and prepare to make an offer on the property, there is just one small hitch: The current owners are looking for someone they call a “philanthropic individual or organization” who is willing to invest another approximately £12 million ($14.8 million USD) to develop the castle and surrounding property.

The castle, known as Brough Lodge, is located on Fetlar, the fourth largest of the 100 Shetland Islands. Those islands, which are in the most northern part of the UK, are approximately 200 miles north of Aberdeen, Scotland, and 200 miles west of Bergen, Norway.

“Exciting opportunity for a philanthropic individual or organization to secure the future of Brough Lodge, a historic Grade A-Listed property set in around 40 acres in an idyllic coastal position on the island of Fetlar, which lies off the east coast of Mainland Shetland,” according to the real estate listing by Harper MacLeod. “Expressions of interest are received by Harper MacLeod and are evaluated by the Brough Lodge Trust.”

Drew Ratter, Brough Lodge Trust director, says there has already been quite a bit of interest in the lodge.

“Several potential investors have been in touch with our selling agents, some of them traveling to Fetlar to view the lodge and talk over the possibilities with trustees,” Ratter said, according to CNN. “One potential buyer has put forward a detailed proposal and we are exploring it with them, but we would nevertheless still be interested to hear from other philanthropic entrepreneurs, as we would wish to achieve the best possible outcome for both the building and the community in Fetlar.”

About The Lodge Itself

Brough Lodge is located on Fetlar and can be reached by ferry from the Shetland mainland. The mainland itself is about a 90-minute flight from Edinburgh. Fetlar is home to just 69 people, according to the Fetlar Community Association.

“Brough Lodge occupies a prime site in a spectacular location on the west side of the island, the position affording stunning sea views across Colgrave Sound to the island of Hascosay and the east coast of Yell,” according to the listing. “As the small number of houses on Fetlar are situated over to the southeast of the island, the location offers a very private setting very much out on its own.”

The Trust’s Plan For The Lodge

Brough Lodge was built in 1825 by Arthur Nicolson. After the last Nicolson descendent moved out of Brough Lodge in the 1970s, the house lay empty and started to deteriorate.

Eventually, the Brough Lodge Steering Group was formed, and then the Brough Lodge Trust, to preserve the property and plan for its future.

“With all this work completed, we concluded that the time had come to involve a philanthropic individual or organization with the resources and skills to transform that vision into reality,” according to Brough Lodge Trust. “Our preference is that a single investor should take ownership of the site and pursue the project.”

That vision calls for the new owner to transform the property into a “world-class retreat” with 24 bedrooms.

“The vision is simple but effective: Brough Lodge, a category A-Listed building set in approximately 40 acres of land, will be transformed into a world-class retreat that will delight all who visit it,” Brough Lodge Trust explains. “Under the plans we have developed, the building’s historic character would be fully respected.”

Be sure to also read all of our Scotland content, including: