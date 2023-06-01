This Airline Is Weighing Passengers Before Boarding — Why It’s Necessary

This airline is conducting a survey to weigh passengers in order to establish a more accurate weight average on its future international flights.

Passengers are used to airlines checking their boarding passes, IDs, and the size of their carry-on luggage.

Now, Air New Zealand has started checking passengers’ weight too. Unlike at the doctor’s office, however, their weight is logged anonymously to protect passengers’ privacy.

The program — which Air New Zealand explains is officially known as a passenger weight survey — is being conducted at the gates for certain Air New Zealand international flights departing from the country’s Auckland International Airport through July 2. The airline plans to weigh 10,000 passengers during the survey.

“It’s simple, it’s voluntary, and by weighing in, you’ll be helping us to fly you safely and efficiently, every time,” Alastair James, Air New Zealand’s load control improvement specialist, said in a statement.

Why The Passenger Weight Survey Is Needed

The survey, which is required by New Zealand’s Civil Aviation Authority, is necessary so pilots know the weight and balance of the loaded aircraft.

“We weigh everything that goes on the aircraft — from the cargo to the meals on board, to the luggage in the hold,” James explains. “For customers, crew, and cabin bags, we use average weights, which we get from doing this survey.”

Even so, some people are sensitive about their weight. They shouldn’t worry, however, because passengers’ weights aren’t displayed or labeled with their names.

“We know stepping on the scales can be daunting,” James continued. “We want to reassure our customers there is no visible display anywhere. No one can see your weight — not even us! It’s completely anonymous.”

Establishing A Standard

Air New Zealand conducted a similar weight survey for passengers flying domestically in 2021. Plans for the weight survey for international passengers were paused until now due to international flight restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Civil Aviation Authority’s rules require airlines to carry out a survey periodically to establish a new standard estimate for passenger weight to be used moving forward for load planning. Otherwise, they can use the authority’s estimated average passenger weight, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Currently, the Civil Aviation Authority’s designated average passenger weight for people 13 years and older is 190 pounds, which includes carry-on luggage, the Los Angeles Times continues. That weight was raised in 2004 from 170 pounds, including carry-on luggage.

