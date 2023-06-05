Our Readers’ 12 Favorite Pizzerias In The U.S.

When it comes to pizza, everyone has their favorite spot, whether it’s a local joint or a renowned establishment. To narrow down the best pizzerias in the country, we asked our readers to nominate and vote for their favorite locations in this year’s Best Of Travel Awards. From classic deep-dish to thin-crust, our readers have spoken and we’re thrilled to present their top 12 favorite pizzerias in the U.S.

1. Gino’s East (Winner)

Chicago, Illinois

Topping our list of the best pizzerias in the U.S. is a true Chicago institution. Known for its famous deep-dish pizza, Gino’s East has been serving up delicious pies since 1966. With its buttery crust, generous toppings, and rich tomato sauce, it’s no wonder our readers voted Gino’s East as their favorite pizzeria in the country.

What To Order At Gino’s East:

Deep dish, duh!

2. Bleecker Street Pizza

New York, New York

Next up, we head to the Big Apple to savor the mouthwatering slices from Bleecker Street Pizza. This Greenwich Village establishment has been satisfying hungry New Yorkers and visitors alike since 1970. With its thin, crispy crust and flavorful sauce, Bleecker Street Pizza is a true slice of heaven.

What To Order At Bleecker Street Pizza:

Nona Marie pizza — housemade marinara and fresh mozzarella are topped with parm and fresh basil.

3. John’s Of Bleecker St.

New York, New York

Literally right down the street in the heart of New York City, John’s of Bleecker St. is another one of our reader’s top picks. Established in 1929, this iconic no-frills New York-style pizzeria has stood the test of time. Its coal-fired brick oven produces perfectly charred and smoky pizzas that keep customers coming back for more. There will most likely be a massive line, but it moves quickly. After close to a century in business, this place runs like a well-oiled machine.

What To Order At John’s Of Bleecker St.:

Get whatever’s hot and you won’t be disappointed. No need to load up on toppings — this pizza is so thin it could give you a paper cut.

4. Zuppardi’s Apizza

New Haven, Connecticut

Heading to New Haven, Connecticut, we find Zuppardi’s Apizza, a family-owned pizzeria that has been delighting locals for over 80 years. Zuppardi’s Apizza is known for its thin-crust pies topped with high-quality ingredients, including their famous tomato sauce and signature blend of cheeses.

What To Order At Zuppardi’s Apizza:

Classic New Haven-style white clam pie featuring freshly shucked littlenecks

Margherita pizza from Tony’s Pizza Napoletana Photo credit: Marc Fiorito / Gamma Nine Photography

5. Tony’s Pizza Napoletana

San Francisco, California

Crossing the country to the West Coast, Tony’s Pizza Napoletana is a standout in San Francisco’s Italian-influenced North Beach neighborhood. Owned by 12-time World Pizza Champion Tony Gemignani, this pizzeria takes pizza lovers on a culinary journey to Italy, offering a variety of styles from Neapolitan to Sicilian. With its commitment to authenticity and innovation, Tony’s Pizza Napoletana earns a spot on our readers’ list.

What To Order At Tony’s Pizza Napoletana

Wood-fired margherita Napoletana (only 73 made per day)

Close-up of Vito & Nick’s pizza Photo credit: Vito & Nick’s Pizzeria

6. Vito & Nick’s Pizzeria

Chicago, Illinois

Returning to the Windy City, Vito & Nick’s Pizzeria is a local favorite that has been serving up cracker-thin-crust delights since 1946. The secret to their success lies in their crispy yet chewy crust, tangy sauce, and generous toppings, creating a pizza experience that keeps customers loyal year after year.

Pro Tip: This old-school, low-frills establishment is cash-only.

What To Order At Vito & Nick’s Pizzeria:

Sliced Italian beef pizza with hot or mild giardiniera peppers

San Matteo margherita pizza Photo credit: San Matteo Pizzeria E Cucina

7. San Matteo Pizzeria E Cucina

New York, New York

NYC strikes again with San Matteo Pizzeria e Cucina, a Neapolitan-style pizzeria that brings a taste of Italy to the streets of Manhattan. Our readers were captivated by their soft, pillowy crust, flavorful toppings, and high-quality ingredients, making it a must-visit spot for pizza enthusiasts.

What To Order At San Matteo Pizzeria E Cucina:

Pizza Cacio e Pepe — and save room for tiramisu!

A fresh pie at Crush Pizza Photo credit: Crush Pizza And Alehouse

8. Crush Pizza And Alehouse

Fremont, Nebraska

Taking us to the heartland of America, Crush Pizza and Alehouse in Fremont, Nebraska, offers a delightful twist on traditional pizza. Its unique combinations of toppings and locally sourced ingredients make each slice a culinary adventure. Whether you’re trying the famous barbecue chicken pizza or indulging in a vegetarian masterpiece, Crush Pizza and Alehouse delivers a memorable dining experience.

What To Order At Crush Pizza And Alehouse:

Barbecue chicken pizza

Blue Pan Pizza table full of gourmet pies Photo credit: Blue Pan Pizza

9. Blue Pan Pizza

Denver, Colorado

In the Mile High City, Blue Pan Pizza has captured the hearts (and tastebuds) of pizza connoisseurs. Known for its Detroit-style pizza, Blue Pan creates rectangular pies with a deep, crispy crust and toppings that range from classic pepperoni to creative combinations like the “Sweetie Pie” with pineapple and jalapeño. Our readers couldn’t resist the cheesy, caramelized crusts and flavors that leave a lasting impression.

What To Order At Blue Pan Pizza:

Whichever Detroit-style pizza sounds best to you!

10. Pizano’s Pizza & Pasta

Chicago, Illinois

Returning to the pizza capital of the Midwest, Pizano’s Pizza & Pasta holds a special place in the hearts of Chicagoans and our readers. Founded by Rudy Malnati Sr., father of renowned pizza chef Lou Malnati, Pizano’s serves up deep-dish and thin-crust pizzas with a dedication to quality and tradition. From its famous buttery crust to the perfectly balanced sauce and premium toppings, Pizano’s is a true taste of Chicago.

What To Order At Pizano’s Pizza & Pasta:

Whatever you get, make it a deep dish!

11. The Original Mama’s Pizza And Grill Wyomissing

Wyomissing, Pennsylvania

Nestled in the charming town of Wyomissing, Pennsylvania, The Original Mama’s Pizza and Grill has become a beloved local favorite. With its New York-style, thin-crust pizza, Mama’s delivers a taste of the Big Apple to the Keystone State. Whether you opt for a classic cheese pizza or try “counter-style” stuffed pizza with toppings inside and on top with a braided crust, our readers couldn’t resist Mama’s warm hospitality and authentic flavors.

What To Order At The Original Mama’s Pizza And Grill:

Customers love the honey and ricotta white pizza

12. Pizzeria Bianco

Phoenix, Arizona

Rounding out our list is Pizzeria Bianco, a culinary gem in the heart of Phoenix, Arizona. Helmed by award-winning chef Chris Bianco, this cozy and intimate pizzeria has gained national recognition for its artisanal pizzas. With a focus on simplicity and quality, Pizzeria Bianco uses locally sourced ingredients and traditional Neapolitan techniques to craft a harmonious blend of flavors that sings. Our readers sing the praises of the wood-fired crusts, top-notch ingredients, and unforgettable dining experience.

What To Order At Pizzeria Bianco

Vegetarians will enjoy the three-cheese Biancoverde which features mozzarella, parm, and ricotta as well as arugula. Meat-eaters may prefer the Wiseguy, which is topped with house-smoked mozzarella, wood-roasted onion, and fennel sausage.

From the bustling streets of New York City to the Midwest’s pizza stronghold and beyond, our readers have chosen their 12 favorite pizzerias in the U.S. These establishments have earned their spots on the list through their dedication to crafting exceptional pizza with unique styles, quality ingredients, and unforgettable flavors.

Whether you’re a deep-dish devotee or more of a thin-crust fanatic, these pizza parlors promise to take your tastebuds to pie paradise. So, next time you find yourself in one of these cities, don’t miss the opportunity to experience a slice of pizza nirvana at these reader-approved pizzerias.

