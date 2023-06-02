12 Restaurants With Amazing Views That Our Readers Love

Welcome to TravelAwaits’ annual Best Of Travel Awards, where our readers have nominated and voted for their favorite restaurants with stunning views. From rooftop dining with breathtaking cityscapes to mountainside eateries overlooking majestic landscapes, these dining establishments offer not only exquisite cuisine but also unforgettable vistas. Prepare to indulge your senses as we present to you the top 12 restaurants our readers adore for their incredible views.

Cabuya Rooftop pool Photo credit: Andaz Mexico City Condesa

1. Cabuya Rooftop (Winner)

Mexico City, Mexico

Congrats to Cabuya Rooftop for winning our Best Of Travel Award for the best restaurant with an amazing view! Perched atop Mexico City’s skyline on the 17th floor of the Andaz Mexico City Condesa hotel, this restaurant and rooftop bar offers a mesmerizing panoramic view of this vibrant metropolis. With its sleek design, innovative cocktails, and modern Mexican cuisine, visitors can savor the flavors of the sea while being captivated by the sprawling urban vista below.

RoofTop At Exchange Place in Jersey City Photo credit: RoofTop At Exchange Place

2. RoofTop At Exchange Place

Jersey City, New Jersey

Overlooking the iconic Manhattan skyline, RoofTop at Exchange Place offers an unmatched view of New York City’s towering skyscrapers. Whether it’s a sunset dinner or a lively evening gathering, this chic rooftop bar and restaurant creates an ambiance that perfectly complements the breathtaking panorama.

3. Revolving Dining Room

Niagara Falls, Ontario

For a dining experience like no other, head to the Revolving Dining Room in Niagara Falls, Ontario. Situated atop the Skylon Tower, this revolving restaurant allows guests to enjoy a sumptuous meal while marveling at the awe-inspiring natural wonder of the cascading waterfalls and the surrounding landscape.

4. Mesa Grill

Sedona, Arizona

Perched high on a mesa overlooking the red rocks of Sedona, Mesa Grill offers a fusion of southwestern and American flavors coupled with an extraordinary view. Several Sedona restaurants offer spectacular views, but Mesa Grill offers a sweeping vista that includes towering sandstone formations and picturesque Oak Creek Canyon.

According to TravelAwaits contributor Cindy Barks, “The Mesa Grill is set back a bit from the big view, but it still offers a great vantage point. If the weather allows, ask to be seated in the enclosed patio, where you’ll have an unobstructed view of the distant orange-hued rock wall.” For breakfast, Barks recommends the “the signature steak and green chili grits with a sunny-side-up egg and guacamole, or breakfast tacos with chicken chorizo. For lunch, try the fish and chips, which features Parmesan-crusted red snapper.” Barks says to order a bunch of small plates for dinner, such as the “eggplant meatballs, Baja ceviche, and blistered shishito peppers with garlic-chili spice.”

TEN 3 dining room views Photo credit: Jeff Caven

5. TEN 3

Albuquerque, New Mexico

Situated atop Sandia Peak in Albuquerque, TEN 3 provides a unique mountaintop dining experience. From the expansive windows, patrons can relish a 360-degree view of the city, the Rio Grande Valley, and the stunning Sandia Mountains. Savor the delectable American, international, Mediterranean, and New Mexican cuisine with southwestern flavors crafted from locally sourced ingredients.

6. Crow’s Nest

Anchorage, Alaska

Perched on the 20th floor of Anchorage’s Captain Cook Hotel, Crow’s Nest offers unparalleled views of the majestic Alaska wilderness. Diners can feast on exquisite seafood dishes while being treated to vistas of the Chugach Mountains, Cook Inlet, and even the possibility of catching a glimpse of a passing moose.

Top of the World restaurant in Las Vegas Photo credit: Anthony Mair

7. Top Of The World

Las Vegas, Nevada

True to its name, the Top of the World restaurant — located atop the STRAT Hotel, Casino & SkyPod — delivers a dining experience like no other in Las Vegas. With its 360-degree rotating floor, guests can enjoy a sumptuous meal while reveling in breathtaking views of the glittering Las Vegas Strip and surrounding desert landscape.

Views at AKOYA|Star Lounge Photo credit: AKOYA|Star Lounge

8. AKOYA|Star Lounge

Phuket, Thailand

Nestled on the scenic shores of Phuket, AKOYA|Star Lounge offers a tranquil dinner setting with panoramic views of the Andaman Sea. This beachfront restaurant provides a delightful escape as guests savor exquisite Thai cuisine and soak in the vibrant colors of the sunset painting the sky and sea.

9. Le Jules Verne

Paris, France

On the second floor of the Eiffel Tower, Le Jules Verne provides a once-in-a-lifetime dining experience with an enchanting view of the City of Lights. Plus, making a reservation here means you get to skip the entry line and take an elevator right to the restaurant. As guests indulge in gourmet French cuisine, they can gaze out over the Parisian skyline, taking in landmarks such as the Louvre, Notre Dame, and the Seine River meandering through the heart of the city. The romantic atmosphere and iconic view make Le Jules Verne a truly unforgettable culinary destination. Just try not to keel over when you get the bill!

Sunset at Huihui Restaurant in West Maui Photo credit: Keshler Thibert

10. Huihui

Lahaina, Hawaii

Perched along the coastline of Lahaina, Huihui offers an idyllic tropical setting with mesmerizing ocean views. Diners can savor the flavors of Hawaiian and Asian-fusion cuisine while being serenaded by the gentle waves and enjoying stunning vistas of neighboring islands — such as Molokai and Lanai.

For breakfast, TravelAwaits contributor Keshler Thibert recommends the poi French toast. Don’t skip the apps during dinner — Thibert says the steamed lobster dumplings with chili oil and sweet soy are great. For your entrée, Thibert suggests that “having a short rib lū‘au as the sun sets and a trio plays Hawaiian music over the waves is almost heavenly.”

4 Saints dining room views Photo credit: 4 Saints

11. 4 Saints

Palm Springs, California

Located on the rooftop of the Kimpton Rowan Hotel, 4 Saints offers a sophisticated dining experience with panoramic views of the Coachella Valley. Against the backdrop of the San Jacinto Mountains, guests can indulge in modern American dishes while basking in the golden hues of the desert sunset.

Outdoor terrace seating at George’s at the Cove Photo credit: George’s at the Cove

12. George’s At The Cove

La Jolla, California

Situated in the picturesque seaside community of La Jolla, George’s at the Cove boasts breathtaking ocean views from its rooftop terrace. In 2023, this San Diego-area institution is celebrating 40 years of business. With a menu inspired by California coastal cuisine, diners can relish the flavors of fresh seafood while gazing at the Pacific Ocean and the rugged cliffs that define this stunning coastal landscape. If you want to grab a drink instead of a meal, try the elevated bar at George’s and take in the same fabulous view.

For those seeking an extraordinary dining experience that combines exceptional cuisine with awe-inspiring views, these 12 restaurants have captured the hearts of our readers. From the lively cityscapes to the tranquil seascapes and the majestic natural wonders, each of these establishments offers a unique perspective that enhances the overall dining experience. Whether you find yourself in Mexico City or Paris, Las Vegas or Lahaina, prepare to be enchanted as you indulge your senses in the remarkable blend of flavors and vistas that these exceptional restaurants have to offer.

