June’s Full Moon Is Next Week — When To See The Strawberry Moon

The name for June’s full moon next weekend may be misunderstood by some people but will still be sweet to see.

The full moon, known as the Strawberry Moon, will reach peak illumination on Saturday, June 3, at 11:41 p.m. Eastern, according to Time and Date.

Here’s what you need to know about the Strawberry Moon and when you can see it.

What Color Will The Moon Be?

If you’re hoping to see a pink or strawberry-colored moon, that’s not how it will appear.

Instead, when the Moon rises above the horizon on June 3, it will appear its usual yellowish color. Then, later in the evening, when the Moon is high in the sky, it will appear its usual bright white color.

The Old Farmer’s Almanac explains that the names for the Moon come from many places, including Native American, Colonial American, and European sources.

June’s full moon, which may either be the last full moon of spring or the first of summer, gets its name from the Algonquin, Ojibwe, Dakota, and Lakota peoples. It is known as the Strawberry Moon because it typically occurs around the time when strawberries are harvested in the northeastern U.S.

How To See The Strawberry Moon

The Moon appears full when it aligns with the Sun on opposite sides of Earth and 100 percent of the Moon’s face is illuminated by the Sun. Since the Moon is constantly orbiting Earth, it technically is only full for a moment.

While the Strawberry Moon will reach peak illumination on Saturday, that won’t be the best time to see it.

For the best viewing, you’ll want to look southeast just after sunset so you can watch the Moon rise above the horizon. It will appear large and golden-colored as it rises.

You can use Time and Date’s Moonrise, Moonset, and Phase Calendar to see the precise time the Moon will rise in your area.

Here’s some more good news: The Moon won’t technically be full on Friday and Sunday evenings, but it will be about 99 percent illuminated, so it will still appear full.

The Next Full Moon

If you’re wondering when the Moon will be full again, July’s full moon will occur on Monday, July 3. That full moon, known as the Buck Moon, gets its name because a male deer, or a buck, is rapidly growing antlers at this time.

While you’re thinking of it, be sure to read all of our stargazing content, including: