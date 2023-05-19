Save 35% On Flights To Europe This Fall With This Airline’s Memorial Day Deal

Memorial Day weekend gets busy, but you’ll want to take advantage of this new airfare deal.

To help you celebrate Memorial Day, low-cost Icelandic airline PLAY is about to kick off a flash sale that will run from May 24–May 29. While the sale isn’t for summer airfare, it will offer 35 percent off round-trip flights from the U.S. to Iceland, Paris, London, Dublin, Amsterdam, and Glasgow during the fall.

“Summer travel bookings are booming, but a great way to save money on flights and avoid crowds is to travel off-season,” PLAY told TravelAwaits in a statement. “With PLAY’s Memorial Day deal and already low fares, travelers can book a trip for this fall or winter without breaking the bank on airfare. Saving on flights enables travelers to splurge on the experiences that make a trip memorable.”

How The Deal Works

Between May 24 and May 29, potential travelers will be able to save 35 percent on round-trip flights from the U.S. to popular European destinations.

On the U.S. side, travelers can book flights from Baltimore/Washington’s International Thurgood Marshall Airport, Boston’s Logan International Airport, New York’s Stewart International Airport, and Washington’s Dulles International Airport.

The European destinations to travel to are Iceland, Paris, London, Dublin, Amsterdam, and Glasgow.

Importantly, the deal is only valid for round-trip travel between U.S. cities and Iceland, Paris, London, and Dublin from September 1–December 15, 2023. The dates for round-trip flights from the U.S. to Amsterdam and Glasgow must be between September 1 and October 31, 2023.

All you need to do to get the discounted flights is go to PLAY’s website between May 24 and May 29, and use promo code PLAYMEMDAY when booking.

All About PLAY

Low-cost Icelandic airline PLAY, which enables passengers to “pay less, play more,” was founded in Reykjavík, Iceland, in 2019. It then began service across Europe in June 2021, operating seven routes to five countries — including service to Paris, London, Berlin, Copenhagen, and Barcelona.

PLAY’s first U.S. flight, on April 20, 2022, departed from Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport bound for Iceland. The airline then expanded U.S. operations by also offering service from Boston, followed by New York, then Dulles International Airport, near Washington, D.C.

In 2022, almost 800,000 passengers flew on more than 5,400 PLAY flights.

PLAY’s management anticipates that the airline will carry 1.5–1.7 million passengers in 2023. The airline also reports that it flew 212,408 passengers in the first 3 months of this year and an additional 102,499 passengers in April.

Know Before You Book

There are some important terms to be aware of during the booking process. For instance, as you would expect, prices are inclusive of all mandatory taxes, fees, and carrier charges. Secondly, restrictions and baggage fees apply.

You can learn more about PLAY’s Memorial Day deal and all the details about the sale at PLAY’s Terms for Advertised Fares.

