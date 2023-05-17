This Theme Park Will Open Marine Animal And Conservation Area — How Kids Can Play And Learn

Anybody who lives in or visits southern California, and has kids or grandkids who love the ocean and animals, should start planning a trip to SeaWorld San Diego.

SeaWorld San Diego is known for its presentations and activities such as Orca Encounter and Sea Lion & Otter Spotlight, as well as animals ranging from Beluga whales, sharks, orcas, and dolphins to sea lions, California sea otters, harbor seals, and walruses. And, of course, visitors can also have fun on the park’s rides and roller coasters, including Emperor, which “is the tallest, fastest, and longest dive coaster in all of California,” according to SeaWorld San Diego.

Importantly, SeaWorld, one of the world’s largest marine animal rescue organizations, has helped more than 40,000 sick, injured, or orphaned marine animals.

Rescue Jr.

Now, the park has announced it will open a new attraction this spring to teach kids about those efforts. Rescue Jr. will be a “kid-friendly hub of fun and fascination” that will teach kids about animal conservation using “interactive and engaging activities and playtime,” SeaWorld San Diego explains.

“This first-of-its-kind play area is another exciting addition to our amazing educational theme park and puts marine animal rescue at the forefront with our guests,” Jim Lake, SeaWorld San Diego Park president, said in a statement. “Rescue Jr. is a fun and exciting way for our younger guests to learn about the animal rescue that our dedicated teams do every day, 365 days a year.”

Key to the attraction is that Rescue Jr. will use “hands-on, active, and engaging experiences” to teach kids about animal rescue and rehabilitation, SeaWorld San Diego explains. What’s more, kids will even be able to see rescued animals up close, hear their stories of survival, and learn how they can help protect marine animals.

“No matter how young, my hope is that all guests come away with a better understanding of how important it is to be a part of protecting the animals around us and maybe we can be the spark that ignites a passion in kids to become animal rescuers, scientists, veterinarians, or conservationists,” Lake continued.

Here’s what to expect at Rescue Jr. when it opens.

See Rescued Animals

As you would expect, the rescued animals themselves are the star of the attraction.

Visitors will be able to meet Animal Conservation Ambassadors and learn about a variety of rescued animals during daily presentations.

“This fun and educational presentation shares the story of conservation ambassadors, animal care, and rescue,” the park explains. “Guests will have hands-on experience with many incredible rescued animals, such as marsupials, primates, and reptiles, and learn about their unique stories.”

Interactive, Fun Activities

Another main attraction is Rescue 1, a large, docked boat at the Rescue Bay Splash Zone. The area around it is designed as a “shallow-water rescue training ground and splash-pad area,” the park explains.

Children, otherwise known as Rescue Trainees, “can test themselves as they navigate through an aquatic agility course made up of colorful geometric sculptures and ‘buoy-like’ interactives that spray and splash,” according to SeaWorld San Diego. “Playful fountains will be scattered throughout the area to mimic the occasional wake that is created in a busy harbor.”

Visitors can also have fun at the park’s Rescue Training Obstacle Course, which features a Nautical Net Climb of nets leading to training towers that are connected by net bridges and tunnels.

Two other activity zones are the Breakwater Bounce, a large, enclosed area with an inflated airbag floor for jumping and tumbling; and the Tadpole Play, an open play area for younger children.

Thrilling Rides

Finally, no major attraction would be complete without rides. Rescue Jr. will have several rides for the entire family.

Rescue Rafter, a fully equipped rescue boat, will enable riders to “experience the gentle swaying and surprising spins that the ocean can bring to rescue missions,” according to SeaWorld San Diego.

Meanwhile, Rescue Riders offers visitors the chance to ride a colorful Rescue Jr. jet ski.

Finally, on the family-friendly Tidepool Twist, visitors will be able to take a “twisting, turning journey around a colorful tide pool,” the park explains.

Know Before You Go

An opening date for Rescue Jr. has not yet been announced.

In the meantime, the schedule at SeaWorld San Diego changes depending on the day of the week. If you’re planning a visit, be sure to first check park hours and experience times for the full attraction schedule.

You can also use this map of SeaWorld San Diego to help plan your visit and even buy SeaWorld San Diego tickets online.

