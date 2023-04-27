Now You Can Add A Trip To Space To Your Bucket List — Here’s How And When

Anybody who thought a trip into space would be the ultimate bucket list idea, but figured it simply isn’t possible for anybody who isn’t an astronaut or celebrity, can now add that journey to their list.

Zephalto, a French company founded in 2016, plans to begin offering rides into Earth’s stratosphere in specially-equipped balloons. Prices for the trips, which will begin in 2025, will start at €120,000 ($132,000) per person.

“Get ready for a life-changing experience in harmony with nature,” Zephalto explains in the introduction to a video posted on YouTube. “In this teaser, we offer a glimpse of our upcoming adventure that will take you on a journey unlike any other.”

Vincent Farret d’Astiès, aerospace engineer and Zephalto’s founder, says he’s planning on 60 flights a year, according to Bloomberg. Six passengers will be on each flight, along with two pilots.

An “Out Of This World” Experience

Rather than a plane or rocket, Zephalto will use stratospheric balloons filled with helium or hydrogen.

“I partnered with the French space agency, and we worked on the concept of the balloon together,” said Farret d’Astiès, Bloomberg reports.

“With their mastery of wind trends and thermal elements, our pilots will guide you smoothly to the edges of space,” Zephalto explains on its website. “As our balloon, Céleste, becomes lighter than air, it takes you on an awe-inspiring journey during which you can let yourself go and admire a once-in-a-lifetime panorama.”

Spaceports are eventually planned for all continents, but for now, the balloons will depart from France. They will rise to an altitude of 25 kilometers (15.5 miles) over the course of 90 minutes. The balloon will stay at that altitude for 3 hours, before beginning the 90-minute descent.

Here’s why 25 kilometers is an important number.

“We choose 25 kilometers because it’s the altitude where you are in the darkness of space, with 98 percent of the atmosphere below you, so you can enjoy the curvature of the Earth in the blue line,” Farret d’Astiès told Bloomberg. “You’re in the darkness of space, but without the zero-gravity experience.”

Because passengers will be able to see Earth’s curvature from above, they’ll also be able to experience the “Overview Effect,” a term first coined by space philosopher Frank White in his book The Overview Effect: Space Exploration and Human Evolution.

Essentially, seeing Earth from a distance, without borders or boundaries, has been known to change the way astronauts view and think about our planet and life itself. The Overview Effect explains the emotional and psychological impact of looking down at Earth from above.

Why Céleste Is Different

It’s important to note that Céleste is no ordinary high-altitude balloon.

“Our pressurized capsule itself is a state-of-the-art object providing you with the best comfort and safety conditions,” Zephalto explains. “Built by the best technical teams, and designed by a world-famous architect renowned for his work on pristine designs and high-end interiors, our capsule will allow you to fully appreciate this extraordinary travel.”

As you may expect, the experience includes gourmet pre-flight meals prepared by French chefs. During the flight, guests will be able to enjoy a guided wine sampling with selections chosen by a renowned sommelier, Zephalto explains.

You can learn more about Zephalto, Céleste, and the entire experience on Zephalto’s website.

You can even book passage on a flight at Zephalto’s booking page.

