This Italian Hotspot Will Fine Tourists For Lingering — Where You Can’t Take A Selfie

Portofino, Italy, has been exceedingly popular for decades. In recent years, however, the seaside village has become so crowded during the busy tourist season that its mayor calls the situation “anarchic chaos.”

The problem is that the streets are narrow, and when throngs of tourists stop to take pictures and selfies, the resulting bottleneck creates “problems of fluidity of pedestrian and vehicular circulation,” said Matteo Viacava, the mayor of Portofino, according to Corriere Della Sera, or “Evening Courier,” a newspaper in Milan, Italy.

The traffic jams and blocked streets, in turn, present “serious obstacles and potential danger deriving from the excessive density of people,” Viacava continued.

Now, to address the situation, Portofino has designated two popular areas as “red zones” or “no-waiting” zones where tourists are prohibited from stopping and lingering. The fine for stopping in those areas can range from 68–275 euros (about $75–$300).

“The objective is not to make the place more exclusive but to allow everyone to enjoy our beauty,” Mayor Viacava said, according to The Independent. “We want to avoid dangerous situations caused by overcrowding.”

The rule, which went into effect over Easter weekend, will be in place until October 15.

What You Need To Know About Portofino

Portofino is located on the Ligurian Coast of Italy. The stretch of coastline, also known as the Italian Riviera, begins at the border of France and extends south to Tuscany.

The origins of Portofino, which is roughly a 1-hour drive from Genoa, are as a small fishing village. Today, however, it’s known around the world for its sheltered harbor with deep-blue water and colorful houses. Those pastel-colored houses are tall and narrow so they can be squeezed in between the sea and nearby mountains.

In addition to sampling pizza, pasta, seafood, and the local white wine — nostralino — visitors also trek to the area’s nature parks, beaches, monuments, and hiking trails with views of the Tuguillo Gulf.

Due to the clear, blue waters, Portofino is also world-famous for its snorkeling and scuba diving. What’s more, scuba divers can even dive down 56 feet to see Christ of the Abyss, an 8-foot-tall bronze statue in the Portofino Marine Park.

Where You Can’t Linger

It’s important to note that only key areas of Portofino are now designated as red zones where the rule prohibits “the stationing of people in meeting points and meeting points of groups and cruise passengers waiting for boarding on cruise ships and other boats.”

The first area is between Piazza Martiri Olivetta, near the Delfino restaurant, and the Umberto I pier. Lingering is not allowed in that area from 10:30 a.m.–6 p.m., Corriere Della Sera explains.

The second area is located between the village square and the public toilets of Umberto I pier. Lingering is not allowed in that area from 7:30 a.m.–6 p.m.

By enforcing the new ordinance, Portofino will “allow all tourists who reach Portofino to be able to make the most of the village but also manage security in the square,” said Mayor Viacava, Corriere Della Sera reports.

