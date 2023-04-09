The One Disney Experience Worth The Splurge According To Experts

If you could save up for one Disney experience, what should it be and how much will it cost you? Our Disney World experts unanimously decided that this one dream day is worth the splurge. The Disney Private VIP Tour is the ultimate experience at Walt Disney World.

Why It’s Magical

This tour will make you feel like a true princess and Mickey and Minnie’s best friend. It’s one of the best ways to experience your Disney to-do list in one day.

“With the VIP tour, you enter and exit the parks from backstage. Your group jumps to the front of every line. You have reserved seating for nighttime spectaculars and parades. You are driven, in a private vehicle, from park to park instead of using Disney transportation,” Cook-Leitz describes the magic. “Sounds like a dream, doesn’t it? For guests scheduling a VIP tour, it’s not a dream, but reality. “

Liden says the VIP tour adds personal extras, including your personal guide. “Your guide spends the day with you sharing facts, getting to know you and your family, and making your day as best as it can possibly be.”

No Standing In Line

Beard says you have direct access to popular rides with the white glove treatment. Cook-Leitz agrees and says the VIP Tour takes the stress out of planning.

“Disney Genie can be overwhelming to manage and it requires at least one member of the travel party to spend quite a bit of time on their smartphone to schedule times to visit attractions. VIP tour guests get to take advantage of shorter lines and not have to be glued to their phones to plan,” Cook-Leitz explains.

Ease Of Moving Between Parks

All of our experts agree that the ease of moving throughout the parks makes for a worry-free experience.

For example, Cook-Leitz explains that guests who want to park hop would normally have to exit the parks and utilize Disney transportation to get between the parks. VIP tour guests are driven from park to park in a private vehicle. It’s a treat to enter and exit the parks through backstage, cast-only areas.

Pro Tip: Cook-Leitz says your smallest passengers are also taken care of. Disney provides car seats for younger travelers.

Reservations

“VIP tour services have exploded in the last couple of years and on any given day, there are, on average, over 100 VIP guides hosting guests in the four Disney World parks. This might be the splurge of all splurges, and well worth it,” Cook-Leitz says.

This experience often sells out so you’ll want to make reservations when the window opens. You can make a reservation 60 days in advance by calling Disney directly

Liden says this super splurge also includes pre-arrival planning, a flexible start time picked by the guest, and visits to multiple theme parks (park hopper ticket required).

Cost

This ultimate experience does come with a hefty price tag. Depending on the time of year you visit, it can cost between $450-$900 per hour, with a minimum of 7 hours. You will also need to pay for tickets to the park, including park hopper passes for each guest. This dream day includes up to 10 people, including infants.

“An additional 3 hours can be added for an extra fee as well. I promise you won’t regret it!” Armbruster adds.

Personal Experience

Cook-Leitz has experienced two VIP tours at Disney World. “We are a family that really enjoys the nighttime spectaculars. To get a good view, park guests will stake out a spot 60 or more minutes prior to the show. VIP guides have access to reserved viewing areas, so guests can enjoy the attractions until just before showtime.”

Pro Tip: Cook-Leitz did say she has noticed a lot of inconsistencies among guides. Some will hold bags and push strollers, while others won’t. Some will go with guests to get food and drinks, while others won’t. Some families have favorite guides, and we always request them when booking, but it’s never guaranteed that a family will get who they request.

