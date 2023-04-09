TravelAwaits

Blue Angels Plan More Than 30 Shows This Year — Here’s When And Where To See Them

Jim Fulcher
Apr.9.2023
U.S. Navy Blue Angels in formation
Photo credit: betto rodrigues / Shutterstock.com
    If you love the Blue Angels and the sights and sounds of fighter jets screaming by at speeds up to 700 miles per hour, it’s time to get excited — and begin making travel plans.

    Here’s why: The Blue Angels have already begun performing at air shows this year.

    If you aren’t familiar with the squadron, Admiral Chester W. Nimitz, the U.S. Navy’s Chief of Naval Operations, ordered the establishment of the U.S. Navy Blue Angels in 1946 “to create a flight exhibition team in order to raise the public’s interest in naval aviation and boost Navy morale,” the Blue Angels explain.

    “The mission of the Blue Angels is to showcase the teamwork and professionalism of the United States Navy and Marine Corps by inspiring a culture of excellence and service to [the] country through flight demonstrations and community outreach,” the Blue Angels continued. “Since 1946, the Blue Angels have performed for more than 500 million fans.”

    Indeed, the Blue Angels first performed at Craig Field in Jacksonville, Florida, on June 15, 1946.

    Today, the pilots fly F/A–18 Super Hornet fighter jets. In an amazing feat, during the Diamond 360 maneuver, a mere 18 inches separate the planes’ wingtips.

    You can see what it’s like to fly in one of the aircraft in this Blue Angels video.

    If you’d like to see a Blue Angels demonstration in person, here is the Blue Angels 2023 show schedule:

    April

    April 15–16: Key West Southernmost Air Spectacular

    Naval Air Station Key West, Key West, Florida

    April 22–23: MCAS Beaufort Air Show

    Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort, Beaufort, South Carolina

    April 29–30: Fort Lauderdale Air Show

    Fort Lauderdale, Florida

    May

    May 6–7: Wings Over South Texas Air Show

    Corpus Christi, Texas

    May 13–14: Scott AFB Air Show

    Scott Air Force Base, Illinois

    May 20–21: Wings Over Wayne Air Show

    Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina

    May 24: U.S. Naval Academy Air Show

    U.S. Naval Academy, Annapolis, Maryland

    May 26: U.S. Naval Academy Graduation Flyover

    U.S. Naval Academy, Annapolis, Maryland

    May 27–28: The Great Pocono Raceway Air Show

    Long Pond, Pennsylvania

    June

    June 10–11: The Great Tennessee Air Show

    Smyrna, Tennessee

    June 17–18: Columbus Air Show

    Columbus, Ohio

    June 24–25: New York Air Show

    Montgomery, New York

    July

    July 1–2: Tinker Air Show

    Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

    July 8: Pensacola Beach Air Show

    Pensacola Beach, Florida

    July 15–16: Duluth Air And Aviation Expo

    Duluth, Minnesota

    July 22–23: Milwaukee Air And Water Show

    Milwaukee, Wisconsin

    August

    August 5–6: Boeing Seafair Air Show

    Seattle, Washington

    August 12–13: Yellowstone International Air Show

    Billings, Montana

    August 19–20: KC Air Show

    New Century, Kansas

    August 26–27: Guardians Of Freedom Air Show

    Lincoln, Nebraska

    September

    September 2–4: Canadian International Air Show

    Toronto, Ontario

    September 16–17: NAS Oceana Air Show

    Naval Air Station Oceana, Virginia

    September 23–24: MCAS Miramar Air Show

    Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California

    September 30: Oregon International Air Show

    McMinnville, Oregon

    October

    October 1: Oregon International Air Show

    McMinnville, Oregon

    October 7–8: San Francisco Fleet Week

    San Francisco, California

    October 14–15: Grand Junction Air Show

    Grand Junction, Colorado

    October 21–22: Jacksonville Sea and Sky Air Show

    Jacksonville Beach, Florida

    October 28–29: Crossroads Air Show

    Greenfield, Indiana

    November

    November 3–4: Blue Angels Homecoming Air Show

    Naval Air Station Pensacola, Florida

    You can learn more about the Blue Angels and their show schedule at the Blue Angels 2023 Show Schedule.

