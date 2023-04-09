Blue Angels Plan More Than 30 Shows This Year — Here’s When And Where To See Them

If you love the Blue Angels and the sights and sounds of fighter jets screaming by at speeds up to 700 miles per hour, it’s time to get excited — and begin making travel plans.

Here’s why: The Blue Angels have already begun performing at air shows this year.

If you aren’t familiar with the squadron, Admiral Chester W. Nimitz, the U.S. Navy’s Chief of Naval Operations, ordered the establishment of the U.S. Navy Blue Angels in 1946 “to create a flight exhibition team in order to raise the public’s interest in naval aviation and boost Navy morale,” the Blue Angels explain.

“The mission of the Blue Angels is to showcase the teamwork and professionalism of the United States Navy and Marine Corps by inspiring a culture of excellence and service to [the] country through flight demonstrations and community outreach,” the Blue Angels continued. “Since 1946, the Blue Angels have performed for more than 500 million fans.”

Indeed, the Blue Angels first performed at Craig Field in Jacksonville, Florida, on June 15, 1946.

Today, the pilots fly F/A–18 Super Hornet fighter jets. In an amazing feat, during the Diamond 360 maneuver, a mere 18 inches separate the planes’ wingtips.

You can see what it’s like to fly in one of the aircraft in this Blue Angels video.

If you’d like to see a Blue Angels demonstration in person, here is the Blue Angels 2023 show schedule:

April April 15–16: Key West Southernmost Air Spectacular Naval Air Station Key West, Key West, Florida April 22–23: MCAS Beaufort Air Show Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort, Beaufort, South Carolina April 29–30: Fort Lauderdale Air Show Fort Lauderdale, Florida

May May 6–7: Wings Over South Texas Air Show Corpus Christi, Texas May 13–14: Scott AFB Air Show Scott Air Force Base, Illinois May 20–21: Wings Over Wayne Air Show Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina May 24: U.S. Naval Academy Air Show U.S. Naval Academy, Annapolis, Maryland May 26: U.S. Naval Academy Graduation Flyover U.S. Naval Academy, Annapolis, Maryland May 27–28: The Great Pocono Raceway Air Show Long Pond, Pennsylvania

June June 10–11: The Great Tennessee Air Show Smyrna, Tennessee June 17–18: Columbus Air Show Columbus, Ohio June 24–25: New York Air Show Montgomery, New York

July July 1–2: Tinker Air Show Oklahoma City, Oklahoma July 8: Pensacola Beach Air Show Pensacola Beach, Florida July 15–16: Duluth Air And Aviation Expo Duluth, Minnesota July 22–23: Milwaukee Air And Water Show Milwaukee, Wisconsin

August August 5–6: Boeing Seafair Air Show Seattle, Washington August 12–13: Yellowstone International Air Show Billings, Montana August 19–20: KC Air Show New Century, Kansas August 26–27: Guardians Of Freedom Air Show Lincoln, Nebraska

September September 2–4: Canadian International Air Show Toronto, Ontario September 16–17: NAS Oceana Air Show Naval Air Station Oceana, Virginia September 23–24: MCAS Miramar Air Show Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California September 30: Oregon International Air Show McMinnville, Oregon

October October 1: Oregon International Air Show McMinnville, Oregon October 7–8: San Francisco Fleet Week San Francisco, California October 14–15: Grand Junction Air Show Grand Junction, Colorado October 21–22: Jacksonville Sea and Sky Air Show Jacksonville Beach, Florida October 28–29: Crossroads Air Show Greenfield, Indiana

November November 3–4: Blue Angels Homecoming Air Show Naval Air Station Pensacola, Florida

Know So You Can Go

You can learn more about the Blue Angels and their show schedule at the Blue Angels 2023 Show Schedule.