U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds Plan More Than 30 Shows This Year — Here’s When And Where To See Them

Now that the weather is getting warmer, aviation fans can rejoice. That’s because winter’s end

means the U.S. Air Force’s Thunderbirds are performing at demonstrations again.

As it is officially known, the United States Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron “Thunderbirds” was created on May 25, 1953, just 6 years after the U.S. Air Force became its own branch of military service.

“The Thunderbirds perform for people all around the world to display the pride, precision, and professionalism the U.S. Air Force represents,” the U.S. Air Force explains. “Through air shows and flyovers, they aim to excite and inspire. In addition to showcasing the elite skills all pilots must possess, the Thunderbirds demonstrate the incredible capabilities of the Air Force’s premier multi-role fighter jet, the F-16 Fighting Falcon.”

More than 300 million people in all 50 states and 58 foreign countries have seen the red, white, and blue jets as they’ve flown in more than 4,000 aerial demonstrations, the Air Force explains.

Amazingly, the pilots perform about 30 aerial maneuvers in each demonstration.

If you’d like to see a demonstration in person this year, here is the Thunderbirds 2023 show schedule:

April April 1–2: Wings Over Homestead Airshow 2023 Homestead Air Reserve Base, Florida April 15–16: Cocoa Beach Air Show Cocoa Beach, Florida April 22–23: SoCal Air Show March Air Reserve Base, California April 29–30: Thunder Over The Sound 2023 Air And Space Show Biloxi, Mississippi

May May 6–7: Air Power Over Hampton Roads 2023 Langley Air Force Base, Virginia May 13–14: Augusta Air Show Augusta, Georgia May 20–21: Chennault International Airshow Lake Charles, Louisiana May 27–28: 2023 Bethpage Air Show Wantagh, New York

June June 1: USAF Academy Graduation Flyover Air Force Academy, Colorado June 10–11: Ocean City Air Show Ocean City, Maryland June 17–18: Westmoreland County International Airshow Latrobe, Pennsylvania June 24–25: Quad City Air Show Davenport, Iowa

July July 1–2: National Cherry Festival Air Show Traverse City, Michigan July 15–16: JBLM Airshow-Warrior Expo Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington July 22–23: Dayton Air Show Dayton, Ohio July 29–30: Sioux Falls Airshow Sioux Falls, South Dakota

August August 12–13: A.P. Property Services Rochester Airshow Rochester, New York August 16: Thunder Over The Boardwalk 2023 Atlantic City, New Jersey August 19–20: 2023 Chicago Air-Water Show Chicago, Illinois August 26–27: Gowen Thunder 2023 Boise, Idaho

September September 2–4: Cleveland National Air Show Cleveland, Ohio September 9–10: Volaria Airshow 2023 Mirabel, Quebec, Canada September 16–17: Owensboro Air Show Owensboro, Kentucky September 23–24: California Capital Airshow Mather, California September 30–October 1: Pacific Airshow Huntington Beach, California

October October 7–8: California International Airshow, Salinas Salinas, California October 14–15: 2023 Wings Over Houston Airshow Houston, Texas October 21–22: North Little Rock Airshow Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas October 28–29: Orlando Air and Space Show Sanford, Florida

November November 4–5: Florida International Air Show 2023 Punta Gorda, Florida

Know Before You Go

You can learn more about the Thunderbirds and see their complete 2023 show schedule at Thunderbirds See A Show.