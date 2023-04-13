TravelAwaits

U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds Plan More Than 30 Shows This Year — Here’s When And Where To See Them

Jim Fulcher
Apr.13.2023
U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds in formation
Photo credit: gmeland / Shutterstock.com
    Now that the weather is getting warmer, aviation fans can rejoice. That’s because winter’s end 

    means the U.S. Air Force’s Thunderbirds are performing at demonstrations again.

    As it is officially known, the United States Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron “Thunderbirds” was created on May 25, 1953, just 6 years after the U.S. Air Force became its own branch of military service.

    “The Thunderbirds perform for people all around the world to display the pride, precision, and professionalism the U.S. Air Force represents,” the U.S. Air Force explains. “Through air shows and flyovers, they aim to excite and inspire. In addition to showcasing the elite skills all pilots must possess, the Thunderbirds demonstrate the incredible capabilities of the Air Force’s premier multi-role fighter jet, the F-16 Fighting Falcon.”

    More than 300 million people in all 50 states and 58 foreign countries have seen the red, white, and blue jets as they’ve flown in more than 4,000 aerial demonstrations, the Air Force explains.

    Amazingly, the pilots perform about 30 aerial maneuvers in each demonstration.

    If you’d like to see a demonstration in person this year, here is the Thunderbirds 2023 show schedule:

    April

    April 1–2: Wings Over Homestead Airshow 2023

    Homestead Air Reserve Base, Florida

    April 15–16: Cocoa Beach Air Show

    Cocoa Beach, Florida

    April 22–23: SoCal Air Show

    March Air Reserve Base, California

    April 29–30: Thunder Over The Sound 2023 Air And Space Show

    Biloxi, Mississippi

    May

    May 6–7: Air Power Over Hampton Roads 2023

    Langley Air Force Base, Virginia

    May 13–14: Augusta Air Show

    Augusta, Georgia

    May 20–21: Chennault International Airshow

    Lake Charles, Louisiana

    May 27–28: 2023 Bethpage Air Show

    Wantagh, New York

    June

    June 1: USAF Academy Graduation Flyover

    Air Force Academy, Colorado

    June 10–11: Ocean City Air Show

    Ocean City, Maryland

    June 17–18: Westmoreland County International Airshow

    Latrobe, Pennsylvania

    June 24–25: Quad City Air Show

    Davenport, Iowa

    July

    July 1–2: National Cherry Festival Air Show

    Traverse City, Michigan

    July 15–16: JBLM Airshow-Warrior Expo

    Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington

    July 22–23: Dayton Air Show

    Dayton, Ohio

    July 29–30: Sioux Falls Airshow

    Sioux Falls, South Dakota

    August

    August 12–13: A.P. Property Services Rochester Airshow

    Rochester, New York

    August 16: Thunder Over The Boardwalk 2023

    Atlantic City, New Jersey

    August 19–20: 2023 Chicago Air-Water Show

    Chicago, Illinois

    August 26–27: Gowen Thunder 2023

    Boise, Idaho

    September

    September 2–4: Cleveland National Air Show

    Cleveland, Ohio

    September 9–10: Volaria Airshow 2023

    Mirabel, Quebec, Canada

    September 16–17: Owensboro Air Show

    Owensboro, Kentucky

    September 23–24: California Capital Airshow

    Mather, California

    September 30–October 1: Pacific Airshow

    Huntington Beach, California

    October

    October 7–8: California International Airshow, Salinas

    Salinas, California

    October 14–15: 2023 Wings Over Houston Airshow

    Houston, Texas

    October 21–22: North Little Rock Airshow

    Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas

    October 28–29: Orlando Air and Space Show

    Sanford, Florida

    November

    November 4–5: Florida International Air Show 2023

    Punta Gorda, Florida

    Know Before You Go

    You can learn more about the Thunderbirds and see their complete 2023 show schedule at Thunderbirds See A Show.

