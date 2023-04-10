Margaritaville At Sea Offers $899 Unlimited Trips To The Bahamas — What You Need To Know

Introducing the Ultimate Paradise Pass, Margaritaville at Sea is giving cruisers an opportunity to go on unlimited voyages through 2023.

If spur-of-the-moment, two-night cruises to the Caribbean sound like your type of getaway, Margaritaville at Sea has just the deal for you.

The company has launched the Ultimate Paradise Pass, a program that allows purchasers to take as many two-night cruises from Palm Beach, Florida, to the Bahamas as they can for the rest of 2023.

The cost is only $899, and with each pass, travelers can bring a guest for free. (Sort of, since there are fees involved with each trip taken.)

“This is completely new to the cruise industry,” Margaritaville at Sea President and CEO Kevin Sheehan Jr. told ESPN Southwest Florida. “Now, passengers can buy a season pass to paradise and enjoy long walks on the beach throughout the year. Thanks to our unique two-night itinerary, the groundbreaking Ultimate Paradise Pass will give avid cruisers a new way to experience unlimited getaways to the Bahamas.”

How The Deal Works

Those interested in the deal need to decide quickly, not only because the clock on 2023 is already clicking but because only 500 of the passes are being made available.

Those who do purchase will have unlimited trips at their disposal, but they can only make reservations for cruises 24–72 hours prior to departure.

Pass holders are also barred from taking consecutive trips, meaning that two-night cruises cannot be extended to four-night cruises.

Upon arrival at the Palm Beach terminal, pass holders will be assigned the best available room, excluding suites.

There are five blackout dates where the passes will not be honored: July 2 and 28, September 2, November 23, and December 31.

The Actual Cost

While the pass costs $899, there are plenty of other fees associated with the deal.

Upon each reservation confirmation, the pass holder must pay a booking fee of $19.99 per cabin and port expenses of $94.40 per person.

Additional taxes and fees may apply.

And while the pass belongs to just one person, the deal is actually for the traveler and a guest. Should the pass holder want to sail alone, they will be subject to a $159 single-supplement fee.

Travelers can bring a third and fourth guest as part of the deal, but those two will have to pay the regular cost of the sailing.

Travelers will also have to pay normal fees for any additional excursions booked as part of their stop in the Bahamas.

Hyping The Offer

Margaritaville at Sea is excited about the offer, noting it gives travelers a new way to experience the Caribbean.

“This is the unlimited vacation pass you didn’t know you needed,” the company notes. “Set sail for the crystalline blue waters of the Bahamas — again and again — with the Margaritaville at Sea Ultimate Paradise Pass. The first, and only, cruise deal of its kind.”

Sheehan went further in his praise.

“Thanks to our unique two-night itinerary, the groundbreaking Ultimate Paradise Pass will give avid cruisers a new way to experience unlimited getaways to the Bahamas,” Sheehan said. “It’s perfect for a quick escape after a stressful work week or for a whole new adventure at sea.”