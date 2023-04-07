TravelAwaits

Our mission is to serve the 50+ traveler who's ready to cross a few items off their bucket list.

News and TipsTravel News

Netherlands’ Beautiful Tulips Are Blooming — Take A Look At The Amazing Photos

Allison Godlove
Apr.7.2023
Keukenhof "Flying Dragon" tulips
Keukenhof "Flying Dragon" tulips
Photo credit: Tim Ryan
  • News and Tips
  • Travel News
    • Allison Godlove
    Apr.7.2023

    Spring has sprung in the Netherlands. Millions of tulips, daffodils, and other bulbs are blooming. People from all over the world will make their way to the flower exhibition at Keukenhof to see this spectacular phenomenon.

    “2023 is mainly a welcome back for our international visitors,” explains Jeroen Duyster, Keukenhof’s director. “We are looking forward to receiving visitors from across the planet again. Spreading our visitors across the season ensures optimum enjoyment for all and excellent accessibility.”

    Last year, the park received a record number of Dutch visitors. The park is officially open from now until May 14.

    Assortment of Keukenhof blooms
    Assortment of Keukenhof blooms
    Photo credit: Tim Ryan

    The Blooms At Keukenhof

    Keukenhof officially opened on March 23. In fall of 2022, the park’s gardeners planted 7 million bulbs by hand. Now, the first tulips, daffodils, crocuses, and hyacinths are flowering. The latest flower report says, “The hyacinths smell amazing and the prunuses are blossoming exuberantly. A beautiful, magical park!”

    Other blooms, like larger tulips, will bloom later in the season. 

    "Miss Saigon" hyacinths
    “Miss Saigon” hyacinths
    Photo credit: Tim Ryan

    Visiting Keukenhof

    Keukenhof is open daily from 8:30 a.m. until 7:30 p.m. through May 14, 2023. The best days to visit with the least amount of crowds are Mondays, Tuesdays, and Wednesdays.

    There are several plant and flower shows that change each week in the pavillions. A major event during the season is the Flowerparade. This year, it’s on Saturday, April 22. Dozens of floats covered in bulbs from the park will follow a route from Noordwijk to Haarlem.

    "World's Favourite" tulips
    “World’s Favourite” tulips
    Photo credit: Tim Ryan

    About Keukenhof

    Over the last 73 years, Keukenhof has become a world-famous attraction. Keukenhof Castle was built in 1641 and grew to 200 acres. In 1857, landscape artists redesigned the gardens. Then in 1949, 20 leading flower bulb growers and exporters created a plan to use this area as an exhibit, and that’s how Keukenhof was born as a spring park. The gates opened in 1950 and millions have visited the park ever since.

    To read other articles about the Netherlands, check out:

  • News and Tips
  • Travel News
    • Image of Allison Godlove Allison Godlove View Full Profile

      Allison loves learning about new people and places and always jumps at the chance to take a trip. Whether it's visiting a town in her area or traveling across the country, she's up to explore!

      She has traveled outside the U.S. several times including trips to London, Switzerland, and a cruise through the Western Caribbean. Her favorite travel memory is visiting Sundsvall, Sweden, her great grandfather's birthplace. Growing up, she spent a lot of time with him, so it was special to see where he was born. It looked very similar to the town where she grew up in New York. Within the U.S., she continues to check states off the list, most recently making a trip to Alaska for her honeymoon.

      Allison spent almost 20 years of her career as a TV news anchor. She’s covered everything from political conventions to Super Bowl LV to hurricanes and, most recently, the pandemic. She is a two-time Emmy award-winning journalist. She's been recognized for her work nationally and regionally by organizations including the Associated Press, the Society of Professional Journalists, and the Florida Association of Broadcast Journalists.

    • ©Copyright 2023
    • For details on Quillt's privacy and cookie policies, please visit our privacy policy page.