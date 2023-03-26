Uniworld Announces 60% Off Select Spring And Summer Sailings To Europe — Book By Friday

The S.S. Antoinette on Castles Along the Rhine cruise

From now until March 31, you can save big on some popular European river cruises. Uniworld Boutique River Cruises is offering a flash sale with up to 60 percent off 5-star, all-inclusive, select spring and summer trips.

Flash Sale Trips

Six select trips start at $1,999 for 8 to 10 days. Here are the options:

The Authentic Danube trip sails from Vienna to Nuremberg.

Brilliant Bordeaux sails the Garonne, Dordogne, and Gironde offering wine tastings and French experiences.

Burgundy & Provence takes you along the Rhône and Saône rivers through southern France enjoying wine and food.

Castles Along the Rhine is a romantic sailing on the Rhine between Germany and France.

Delightful Danube takes you from Budapest to Nuremberg.

Venice & The Jewels of Veneto lets you explore Venice and Northern Italy as the only river cruise currently sailing in the Venetian Lagoon.

Two select trips start at $2,599 for 10-day sailings. Authentic Danube & Prague sails from Vienna to Prague giving you a view of the largest castle in the world when you visit Prague. Delightful Danube & Prague sails Budapest to Prague with 2 nights onshore in Prague.

One select trip, Milan, Venice & The Jewels of Veneto, starts at $2,699 and is a 10-day sailing from Milan to Venice, allowing you to experience the Veneto region.

What’s Included

All cruises in this flash sale include meals on board, welcome and farewell receptions, and unlimited beverages on board including wine, beer, and spirits.

Excursions vary by cruise, but include “Choice Is Yours” options which are hosted by English-speaking local experts. There are also “Let’s Go,” “Do as the Locals Do,” and “Village Day” programs depending on which cruise you choose. Excursions also include portable audio-headset systems.

The solo supplement has also been waived for solo travelers on select dates on every itinerary included in the sale.

To read other articles about river cruising, check out: