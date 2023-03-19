The Homegrown New Orleans Festival You Haven’t Heard Of But Won’t Want To Miss This Spring

New Orleans is going all out for the 40th anniversary of one of its biggest celebrations, the French Quarter Festival.

The state’s largest free outdoor festival will be held April 13–16 and will feature more than 270 musical acts, 60 culinary experiences, a parade, fireworks, and the Bayou hospitality visitors have come to expect on a visit to New Orleans.

“Continuing the amazing comeback year we had in 2022, I am excited for the return of this year’s landmark 40th anniversary of French Quarter Festival, which continues to be the largest showcase of Louisiana music in the world,” New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell said in a release.

“I have always been committed to celebrating and enhancing the rich culture of New Orleans and will ensure that we continue to support our local culture-bearers who have helped make New Orleans a world-class city,” she continued.

A stage at the French Quarter Festival Photo credit: French Quarter Festival / Justen Williams

Music, Music, Music

Music will be constant throughout the festival, with more than 20 stages hosting 270 acts throughout the 4 days, including more than 50 making their festival debuts.

Headliners include Irma Thomas, Ani DiFranco, Tank & the Bangas, LeRoux, and the Soul Rebels with Big Freedia.

Every genre and style of music you can imagine will be featured at some point.

Food from Cafe Dauphine at the French Quarter Festival Photo credit: French Quarter Festival / Justen Williams

Plenty To Eat

The same is true for the food, which has all of the flavors found throughout New Orleans.

Get your taste buds ready for shrimp and alligator cheesecake, a slow-roasted duck po’ boy, rabbit jambalaya, crawfish enchiladas, fried chicken sandwiches, Mexican-style street corn, and more.

“I look forward to celebrating our wonderful traditions, rich heritage, and unique culture that resonate with people across the globe,” Cantrell said.

Opening day will include a kick-off parade at 10 a.m. and a closing fireworks show over the Mississippi River. That day will also go light on the music, but everything kicks into high gear Friday and doesn’t stop until Sunday night.

“It is an honor to be a part of such a wonderful organization that has stood the test of time,” said Emily Madero, President & CEO of French Quarters Festival Inc., the organization that puts on the event. “FQFI is proud to say we have stayed committed to our mission for four decades, providing a platform for local artists, chefs, and restaurants to showcase their talents.

“And for our fans, we are even more excited to offer an authentic and memorable experience April 13-16,” she continued. “We invite the whole family to help us make history for our 40th-year milestone.”