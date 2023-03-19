6 Reasons I Love This Travel-Friendly, Arthritis-Friendly Theragun Alternative

All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links.

If you experience any kind of muscle stiffness, tightness, or discomfort and aren’t booked for regular massages, you probably own or have considered a handheld massage device.

My husband and I both like deep-tissue massage, and a few years ago, he became enamored with having a Theragun — or something similar. We went to our local sporting goods store and tried a number of models and brands. We wound up with the NBA favorite: the Hypervolt by Hyperice. My husband is a big sports fan, so it didn’t come as a big surprise when he decided this was “the one.”

The bad news: I hate it. And no, it’s not that I wish we’d purchased a Theragun instead. I’ve handled both enough to know that neither is a good fit for me. I’m diagnosed with a connective tissue disorder that results in pain that’s often likened to rheumatoid arthritis and fibromyalgia, and bulky, super-powerful Hypervolt– and Theragun-style massagers don’t feel good on my body or in my hands.

Sadly, after making a significant investment, our Hypervolt does a lot of sitting in a drawer since I don’t like using it on myself or my husband, and I don’t really enjoy when he uses it on me either. It’s too big, too firm, and too aggressive.

That said, I’m not against a little vibrating massage, especially to hit knots in my upper back after long travel days.

Enter the Kahlmi Wand, the massager you’ve probably never heard of before. Why? It’s made for babies — literally. We received a Kahlmi for our 18-month-old daughter, and from the moment I opened the (very beautiful box), I knew I was going to love using it myself and on my husband, too. Here’s why.

1. It’s Gentle

The Kahlmi Wand is made to use on babies as soon as they’re born. It’s incredibly gentle. While Hypervolts and Theraguns are percussion massagers, the Kahlmi Wand has three low-level vibrational settings that are proven “safe and effective for neonatal applications” and mimic the experience in the womb — i.e., a far cry from the NBA court.

The Kahlmi Wand is made of soft silicone. Photo credit: Linsey Stevens

2. It’s Soft

I love the Kahlmi Wand’s soft silicone and soothing gray-blue color. The entire massager is super soft to the touch. It looks and feels well-made and, given the details, even a little luxurious.

The Kahlmi Wand is lighter than a Hypervolt or Theragun. Photo credit: Linsey Stevens

3. It’s Lightweight

Handling a Hypervolt or Theragun isn’t comfortable for me. Sure, they’re hard plastic whereas the Kahlmi is soft silicone, but it’s more about their weight. I experience a lot of shoulder pain and occasional wrist pain, and when giving or receiving massage, I’m not in the mood to feel like I’m doing heavy lifting.

Yes, a Theragun’s extra weight means extra percussive power, but I don’t need all that. I much prefer the size, shape, and manageable weight (similar to a smartphone) of the Kahlmi.

The Kahlmi Wand and its drawstring pouch Photo credit: Linsey Stevens

4. It’s Super Packable

The Kahlmi comes with a cute travel pouch and a USB charger is included. Its silicone design means you can pull the pouch drawstring and throw the whole thing in your suitcase or bag without worrying about plastic pieces being damaged in transit. Because it’s relatively small and so lightweight, there’s no reason not to pack it, even if you’re going carry-on only.

The three attachments for the Kahlmi Wand Photo credit: Linsey Stevens

5. It Comes With 3 Easy-To-Alternate Attachments

Kahlmi’s three attachments include

Acu-Touch (knobby)

Bathtime Bliss (brush-like)

Daily Soothe (round)

They’re easy to remove with a simple pull-and-twist motion. Like the wand itself, all three are water resistant, so you can use all of them (not just the Bathtime Bliss) in the tub or shower, just keep in mind that the wand should not be fully submerged.

Pro Tip: My husband and I have found that we can also use our Kahlmi without an attachment for more concentrated pressure and a feel that’s somewhat more similar to our Hypervolt attachments. Note that using the Kahlmi Wand sans attachment is not recommended by Kahlmi and may not be safe for littles!

The Kahlmi Wand is controlled by a soft-touch power button. Photo credit: Linsey Stevens

6. It’s Haptic

The Kahlmi is easy to turn on and off — just press down on the soft-touch power button and the vibration begins (it takes a good 2 seconds). If you want stronger vibration, hold down. Repeat for the strongest level, or hold down for longer to turn the Kahlmi off when you’re done with your massage.

Pro Tip: It took me a minute to find the Kahlmi’s charging port. It’s under the massager’s tripod base, protected by its silicone cover. Push the charger in or pinch the base a bit to find it.

Note that Kahlmi’s website is 100 percent dedicated to its use as a baby massager. It is chock-full of recommendations and tons of fascinating research that may or may not interest you. It absolutely makes a great gift for any family with (or expecting) a baby, but after using it on myself and my husband for months, I’m all for it becoming a not-so-secret gentle massager loved by on-the-go grown-ups, too.