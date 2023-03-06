TravelAwaits

Our mission is to serve the 50+ traveler who's ready to cross a few items off their bucket list.

News and TipsTravel News

Zion National Park Puts Out Do Not Disturb Sign — What Visitors Need To Know

Allison Godlove
Mar.6.2023
Zion National Park cliffs
Beginning this month, most climbing routes along the cliffs of Zion National Park have been closed to accommodate for nesting season.
Photo credit: Vesna Kriznar / Shutterstock.com
  • News and Tips
  • Travel News
    • Allison Godlove
    Mar.6.2023

    Climbing routes on cliffs in Zion National Park are temporarily closed because it’s nesting season. The closures began on March 1 and will remain until park staff and volunteers see that the baby birds have left their nests.

    “These birds are especially sensitive to being disturbed while they nest. If disturbed, a nesting pair may abandon their nest site and not return until the following year,” the National Park Service said in a press release. 

    Climbing Route Closures

    The route closures in Zion National Park are chosen because these areas have been used in the past as nesting sites and are often also used by climbers. Large areas of the park are closed at the start of the season so the raptors can pick where they choose to nest. Areas that birds do not use for nesting sites will be reopened sooner than others. 

    The following cliffs in Zion National Park are now closed:

    • Angels Landing (hiking route remains open)
    • Cable Mountain 
    • The Great White Throne 
    • Isaac (in Court of the Patriarchs) 
    • The Sentinel 
    • Mountain of the Sun 
    • North Twin Brother 
    • Tunnel Wall 
    • The East Temple 
    • Mount Spry 
    • The Streaked Wall 
    • Mount Kinesava 

    All other cliffs will remain open. Climbers are asked to check Zion National Park’s Seasonal Climbing Closures website and download the 2023 Guide to Zion National Park’s Season Raptor Closures to get a map of specific closures. The website will be updated as nesting is completed and cliffs will then reopen to climbers.

    Nesting Activity In Zion

    Park wildlife biologists will monitor nesting activities of California condors and peregrine falcons. They are sensitive when establishing a nest and climbers will be seen as predators. If a climber gets in or close to a potential nesting site, the birds could abandon the area or become aggressive toward that human.

    The California condors have longer nesting seasons so some areas may be closed for a longer period of time.

    Raptors In Zion

    The California condor and peregrine falcon were listed as endangered species in 1970 under the Endangered Species Act. They were placed on the list because of DDT, an insecticide that caused the birds to lay thin-shelled eggs that broke easily, killing the embryo inside.

    The United States banned DDT in 1972. Through that ban, and captive breeding programs, populations grew and the birds were taken off the list in 1999.

    To read other articles about Zion National Park, check out:

  • News and Tips
  • Travel News
    • Image of Allison Godlove Allison Godlove View Full Profile

      Allison loves learning about new people and places and always jumps at the chance to take a trip. Whether it's visiting a town in her area or traveling across the country, she's up to explore!

      She has traveled outside the U.S. several times including trips to London, Switzerland, and a cruise through the Western Caribbean. Her favorite travel memory is visiting Sundsvall, Sweden, her great grandfather's birthplace. Growing up, she spent a lot of time with him, so it was special to see where he was born. It looked very similar to the town where she grew up in New York. Within the U.S., she continues to check states off the list, most recently making a trip to Alaska for her honeymoon.

      Allison spent almost 20 years of her career as a TV news anchor. She’s covered everything from political conventions to Super Bowl LV to hurricanes and, most recently, the pandemic. She is a two-time Emmy award-winning journalist. She's been recognized for her work nationally and regionally by organizations including the Associated Press, the Society of Professional Journalists, and the Florida Association of Broadcast Journalists.

    • ©Copyright 2023
    • For details on Quillt's privacy and cookie policies, please visit our privacy policy page.