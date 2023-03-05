TravelAwaits

An Airline Pilot Shares The 5 Things She Always Does Before Every Flight

Christy Karsten
Mar.5.2023
pre-flight walk-around
During my walk-around exterior inspection, I always "pat" this mighty girl and thank her for all the hard work she will do!
Photo credit: Christy Karsten
    I am often asked if I have a ritual when I fly, whether it be in the cockpit or outside. I thought to myself when asked this, do they mean — a secret handshake, a foot shuffle, or an Irish jig?

    I don’t do a jig or a dance but I definitely do the same “setup” the same way every flight out of habit. I think most people that fly are creatures of habit and I am no different.

    hotel paper notes in the cockpit
    My hotel paper collection is my go-to for jotting down all-important ATC items. At the beginning of the trip, my notes are brief. By the end of the trip, the paper is covered in notes, scratches, and crossed-out numbers.
    Photo credit: Christy Karsten

    1. Set Up My “Nest”

    When I walk on the jet, I set up what pilots like to call our “nest.” This is where the rituals most come into play.

    Flight Number

    I always put a pad of hotel paper on the yoke clip. I collect pads from all over the world and secretly smile when I see the hotel logo smiling back at me from the yoke. I like to use blue ink and I always write the flight number in the upper left corner. The flight number is “who you are” and what air traffic control calls you on the radio.

    Cockpit Note: Funny thing, once the flight is over, no matter how long it is or how many times I have said it, I forget the flight number once I am at the curb of our destination. The hotel van drivers roll their eyes at us when we clearly can’t remember!

    Notes For Air Traffic Control

    I also scribble the letter for automatic terminal information service and our gate number in the same upper left corner. If air traffic control asks me, and I have forgotten, I can easily verify with a simple glance. Once we have left the gate area, I copy each and every direction that the ground controller gives us and can read it back to them verbatim.

    Cockpit Note: At some airports like Orlando International Airport, the instructions from the controllers can be quite complex and come at the speed of a machine gun. We are expected to get it right, read it back quickly, and comply. Taxiing at some airports can be like a maze of confusion and quite complex.

    Flight plan on pilot's iPad
    Our flight plan “pushed” onto a reader on our iPads that now has the capacity to doodle and draw with the help of an electronic legend. Goodbye paper, hello tablet!
    Photo credit: Christy Karsten

    Additional Important Numbers

    To the right of me, next to a clipboard below the window, is my scratch pad of important little nuggets for the flight. I jot down fuel numbers for takeoff information, minimum fuel amounts, burn amounts, and how much fuel to expect at landing. I jot down SOBs — ahem — souls on board, and lap children. I also jot down our purser’s name in case I need to specifically ask a question and can get the answer quickly.

    2. Introduce Myself To Flight Attendants

    One ritual I have is trying to walk around the cabin and introduce myself to each and every flight attendant prior to boarding. I have found that it can get a little confusing for them when a flight attendant calls the cockpit and I answer. If I haven’t met them, it’s typical for them to think they misdialed since most of our pilots are men. Plus, I want to personally let them know that if they need anything to please call!

    Cockpit Note: A purser is the senior flight attendant on the plane. 

    Thermos and iPad mount in the cockpit
    My favorite thermos fits perfectly in the cup holder next to my iPad mount. I think the pink adds a cheerful color to the cockpit.
    Photo credit: Christy Karsten

    3. Load iPad

    After I set up my nest, I set my iPad on the consul with attach points and upload the flight plan, the TPS (Takeoff Performance), weather, and all company information for the flight. I put my special blue pen in the holder, plug my personal headphones into the jack, and place my personal pink thermos filled with chilled water in the cup holder. I place my kit bag and orient it the same way each flight: next to me on my right side. I can then easily grab my safety vest for the walk-around outside. This bag has a place for everything, and everything has its place.

    Old school paper work
    Old school paperwork still being used but soon to be phased out
    Photo credit: Christy Karsten

    Cockpit Note: In my industry, paper is being eliminated. The weight reduction of our 2,145-page operational and aircraft manuals is substantial. Our flight plans, performance charts, weather data, schedules, maintenance, and passenger information, to name just a few items, will be only viewable via our iPads. Just a click and a swipe and I can find the information I need.

    4. Exterior Walk-Around

    Every flight requires an exterior walk-around inspection. I conduct my walk-around the same way, in the same direction, and look for specific things. As I approach the jet, in all her glory, I pat the engine and say “hello” to her. Yes, it sounds corny, but I do it every time. I rub her and talk to her like she is a person. I tell her, “She is a good girl,” pat her, and continue on my walk-around. It is my homage to the fact that she is going to work hard for the next 10–16 hours and safely take us to a new and exciting destination. I think pilots as a group are creatures of habit and it serves us well to have our own rituals.

    So the next time you are boarding a flight, look out the window and see if your pilot is patting your bird. It might just be me!

    5. Greet Passengers

    When I finish the outside inspection and come back into the jet, we typically have begun the boarding process. I love to personally welcome aboard each passenger that I come across.

    Christy Karsten

      Christy Karsten is an airline pilot who loves to travel and explore the globe. When she's not exploring the world on a jet, she's adventuring the road less traveled, shopping, and enjoying local foods. She has been to five continents; with each trip, her bucket list continues to overflow while her list of destinations continues to expand. At her home in Southern California, she spends her time working out, hiking, and researching her next global journey. Depending on the day, this wife and mother is either an international airline pilot or a travel-hungry globetrotter.

