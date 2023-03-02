Luxury Resorts And Slime — The Spring Getaway Deal Perfect For The Entire Family

Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts is hoping that guests want to add a little slime to their spring break this year.

Karisma Hotels & Resorts, which operates the Nickelodeon properties, is offering a special spring deal for guests at its resorts in Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic and Riviera Maya in Mexico.

Themed events, exclusive food and drink options, pop-up adventures at Club Nick, and more are planned for guests at the two resorts from March 18–April 16.

Guests can also claim discounts up to 40 percent off until the end of April, along with $350 in resort credits.

“We can’t wait to introduce Slime Break Getaway and Easter programming at Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts,” Daniel Lozano, vice president of operations at Karisma Hotels & Resorts, said in a release.

Many of the activities will include and revolve around the green slime that Nickelodeon has become known for. There will be slime workshops, slime tie-dye, pizza making with the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and more.

There will also be slime beach parties and personal slimings at the resorts.

Easter Activities

If sliming isn’t your thing, there are plenty of other activities to occupy guests at the resorts. And, in the case of Punta Cana, the slime theme will take a break from April 3–9 to focus on Easter instead.

That week will include Easter crafts, egg decorating, egg hunts, visits from the Easter bunny, and more.

On Easter Sunday, the Maya Riviera resort will have an egg hunt, special dining experiences, and more. There will also be a SpongeBob-themed egg decoration event.

“This slime-centric immersive event is perfect for celebrating what spring break is all about: family, imagination, and adventure for guests of all ages,” Lozano said.

The Nickelodeon resorts feature family fun year-round, including access to the Aqua Nick water park and themed suites and rooms to bring out the inner child in every guest.

Spring Discount

The spring break event includes a 40-percent discount for anyone booking at least three consecutive nights at either Punta Cana or Riviera Maya. The $350 resort credit can be used for room upgrades, spa services, bottles of wine, late check-out, and other options.

To take advantage of the deal, guests must book by the end of March and travel anytime between March 18 and April 16.

