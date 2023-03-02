This Airline’s New First Class Rooms Will Make You Feel Like You’re In A Boutique Hotel — Take A Look Inside

Flying first class just got an upgrade. Qantas is unveiling pictures of its new first and business-class cabins, which are simply jaw-dropping.

Qantas luxury first-class redesign Photo credit: Qantas Airline

Redesigning Luxury

Qantas is bringing in specialists to help it completely redesign its luxury cabins. The Australian-based airline is using input from sleep scientists, aviation experts, and an industrial design studio to create cabins that cater to the long-haul traveler. The new premium cabins will debut in 2025 on non-stop flights from Australia to New York and London; an endeavor dubbed “Project Sunrise.”

The first step to upgrading the luxury passenger experience is simply creating more room. To do this, Qantas is reconfiguring its 12 Airbus A350s from 300 seats to just 238 seats. “We think our A350 cabins have the most sophisticated and thoughtful design of any airline, combining cutting-edge technology with sleep research to shape the look and feel for what is effectively a new era of travel,” explains Qantas Group CEO Alan Joyce. “Qantas has been the leader in opening up new long-haul flights for most of our history, and we’re bringing everything we’ve learned, both technically and in terms of passenger comfort, to Project Sunrise flying.”

The features in the new first-class rooms on Qantas Airline flights Photo credit: Qantas Airline

Luxe First/Next Generation Business

The new-designed Qantas Luxe first-class seats are more like small rooms. They feature a bed, recliner chair, wardrobe, dining table, and a 32-inch television. There will be six first-class suites on each flight located near the front of the plane.

Behind that will be 52 Next Generation Business class seats. All of the suites will feature sliding doors for privacy and have direct aisle access. These areas will also have a lay-flat bed, an ottoman, and an 18-inch touch-screen television.

A view of the redesigned business-class rooms Photo credit: Qantas Airline

Upgraded Features

Passengers in both Luxe First and Next Generation Business will have access to free Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity for their devices, as well as multiple device charging options, including wireless induction charging. Both areas will have upgraded lighting as well, according to the design studio working with Qantas. “We began designing this aircraft cabin five years ago, working with Airbus and Qantas to maximize space, as well as creating a tailored lighting program that will influence mood and sleep patterns,” said Mr. Caon.

“All the design and service elements will work together to significantly improve inflight comfort, convenience, health, and well-being and help minimize the old nemesis of jetlag,” explains designer David Caon. “Every element has been created for Qantas, from the reading light right down to the fabrics, to ensure that passengers spend their journey in refined comfort.”

Future Plans

In addition to redesigning the first and business-class seats on its long-haul lights, Qantas plans to change its economy and economy-plus seats. Those designs are still in process, but Qantas says they will include a “Wellness Zone” for all passengers.