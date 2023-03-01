Korakia Pensione Resort Review — Palm Springs, California

Located within walking distance of bustling Palm Springs, California, Korakia Pensione is a luxury oasis nestled at the foot of the San Jacinto mountains and offers a terrific place to relax and rejuvenate.

Amenities Multicultural Mediterranean Bazaar Free Bike Use Two Heated Saltwater Pools Yoga Classes (Group/Private) Daily Tea Service Meditation Sessions Massages Nightly Movie Showings Daily Breakfast In The Courtyard Room Service Fire Pits

Korakia Pensione room Photo credit: Korakia Pensione

Room Types Mediterranean Villa (Naish House): four suites, two studios, and five rooms

Morocco Villa (Orchard House): five suites, three studios, four rooms, and two bungalows

The Orchard House, built in 1918, can be rented in its entirety: one king suite

The entire property can be rented for retreats, weddings, reunions, or other special events.

Hotel Class

Luxury

How To Get To Korakia Pensione

Google Maps is accurate. I quickly found the Korakia Pensione three blocks from Palm Canyon Drive, one of the primary roads through Palm Springs.

Parking

Included in the resort fee.

Why I Chose Korakia Pensione

I was tired of the news and being around lots of people. I wanted a place away from technology.

History Of Korakia Pensione

Gordon Coutts, a painter, built his home and artist studio in 1924 in Moroccan architecture style, harkening back to his life in Tangier. The arches are enhanced with flowering bougainvillea, and three-tiered fountains grace the poolside in the Moroccan courtyard.

Coutts’ neighbor directly across the street was J Carol Naish, a silent screen star. Her Mediterranean-style house was purchased in 1933 and seamlessly became part of the Korakia Pensione.

The resort name comes from the Greek word for crows. Since crows were abundant in the mountains, Doug Smith, the present owner, who’s of Greek descent, named it Korakia Pensione.

Korakia Pensione outdoor movie Photo credit: Korakia Pensione

Activities At Korakia Pensione Bocce ball

Swimming

Outdoor movies

Unlimited use of bicycles

Korakia Pensione Spa Services Indoor and outdoor massages

Detox treatment

Couples journey

Yoga

Sound bath

Restaurants At Korakia Pensione

Breakfast is served every morning in the courtyard and Moroccan mint tea is served in the afternoon. Once a month, a Moroccan dinner is catered in from Eight4Nine, a local restaurant.

Types Of Travelers At Korakia Pensione

It should be noted only children 13 and older are allowed to stay at the Korakia Pensione hotel. If you want a getaway, this is the place for you, for there is no Wi-Fi, TVs, or clocks.

Pet-Friendly Information

Pets are not allowed at Korakia Pensione.

Tips On Booking Accommodations

Browse the site to see the variety of accommodations. Then call the hotel directly so they can more easily handle special requests that will make your stay even more enjoyable.

What Is Near The Korakia Pensione?

Shopping is plentiful in downtown Palm Springs. The Palm Springs Art Museum is a stroll away, as is Palm Springs’s beautiful public park and the 26 ft. high Marilyn statue.

Would I Stay Here Again?

I am smiling, without a doubt. I have encouraged my friends living in Los Angeles, just 100 miles away, to stay here because the Korakia Pensiones offers the perfect hideaway for a change of pace.