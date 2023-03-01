TravelAwaits

Korakia Pensione Resort Review — Palm Springs, California

Kathy Condon
Mar.1.2023
    Located within walking distance of bustling Palm Springs, California, Korakia Pensione is a luxury oasis nestled at the foot of the San Jacinto mountains and offers a terrific place to relax and rejuvenate.

    Amenities

    Multicultural Mediterranean BazaarFree Bike Use
    Two Heated Saltwater PoolsYoga Classes (Group/Private)
    Daily Tea ServiceMeditation Sessions
    MassagesNightly Movie Showings
    Daily Breakfast In The CourtyardRoom Service
    Fire Pits
    Korakia Pensione Resort room
    Korakia Pensione room
    Photo credit: Korakia Pensione

    Room Types

    • Mediterranean Villa (Naish House): four suites, two studios, and five rooms
    • Morocco Villa (Orchard House): five suites, three studios, four rooms, and two bungalows
    • The Orchard House, built in 1918, can be rented in its entirety: one king suite
    • The entire property can be rented for retreats, weddings, reunions, or other special events.

    Hotel Class

    Luxury

    How To Get To Korakia Pensione

    Google Maps is accurate. I quickly found the Korakia Pensione three blocks from Palm Canyon Drive, one of the primary roads through Palm Springs.

    Parking

    Included in the resort fee.

    Why I Chose Korakia Pensione

    I was tired of the news and being around lots of people. I wanted a place away from technology.

    History Of Korakia Pensione

    Gordon Coutts, a painter, built his home and artist studio in 1924 in Moroccan architecture style, harkening back to his life in Tangier. The arches are enhanced with flowering bougainvillea, and three-tiered fountains grace the poolside in the Moroccan courtyard.

    Coutts’ neighbor directly across the street was J Carol Naish, a silent screen star. Her Mediterranean-style house was purchased in 1933 and seamlessly became part of the Korakia Pensione.

    The resort name comes from the Greek word for crows. Since crows were abundant in the mountains, Doug Smith, the present owner, who’s of Greek descent, named it Korakia Pensione.

    Korakia Pensione outdoor movie
    Korakia Pensione outdoor movie
    Photo credit: Korakia Pensione

    Activities At Korakia Pensione

    • Bocce ball
    • Swimming
    • Outdoor movies
    • Unlimited use of bicycles

    Korakia Pensione Spa Services

    • Indoor and outdoor massages
    • Detox treatment
    • Couples journey
    • Yoga
    • Sound bath

    Restaurants At Korakia Pensione

    Breakfast is served every morning in the courtyard and Moroccan mint tea is served in the afternoon. Once a month, a Moroccan dinner is catered in from Eight4Nine, a local restaurant.

    Types Of Travelers At Korakia Pensione

    It should be noted only children 13 and older are allowed to stay at the Korakia Pensione hotel. If you want a getaway, this is the place for you, for there is no Wi-Fi, TVs, or clocks.

    Pet-Friendly Information

    Pets are not allowed at Korakia Pensione.

    Tips On Booking Accommodations

    Browse the site to see the variety of accommodations. Then call the hotel directly so they can more easily handle special requests that will make your stay even more enjoyable.

    What Is Near The Korakia Pensione?

    Shopping is plentiful in downtown Palm Springs. The Palm Springs Art Museum is a stroll away, as is Palm Springs’s beautiful public park and the 26 ft. high Marilyn statue.

    Would I Stay Here Again?

    I am smiling, without a doubt. I have encouraged my friends living in Los Angeles, just 100 miles away, to stay here because the Korakia Pensiones offers the perfect hideaway for a change of pace.

    Contact

    Korakia Pensione resort sign
    Korakia Pensione resort sign
    Photo credit: Korakia Pensione

    257 S. Patencio Road

    Palm Springs, CA 92262

    (760) 864-6411

    [email protected]

    https://www.korakia.com/

