New Disney Park To Host After Hours Events For The First Time — Where You Can Stay Up Late

If you’ve ever wished your days could be longer at Walt Disney World, your wishes are coming true. Disney has announced new dates for its Disney After Hours events and the addition of a new theme park for it as well.

Disney After Hours

Disney After Hours events are special ticketed events that allow guests into the park to experience the magic of Disney after the gates close for the day. The ticket not only gets you early entry into four neighborhoods in the parks but since these events are limited, there are lower wait times for rides and attractions.

During the three evening hours at EPCOT, guests get into some of the most popular attractions like Frozen Ever After, Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, and Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure.

More dates are being added to one of the most popular Disney After Hours experiences at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. Now you have more time to enjoy Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, ride through Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway, and play in Toy Story Land.

At Disney After Hours at Magic Kingdom, you’ll experience “The World’s Most Magical Celebration” as the park celebrates its 50th anniversary through March 31.

Your favorite snacks like ice cream, popcorn, and certain beverages are all included in the cost of the ticket.

H2O Glow After Hours

When Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon Water Park reopens on May 20, H2O Glow After Hours will kick off along with it. This new experience to Disney After Hours gives guests the chance to enjoy Typhoon Lagoon Surf Pool, Castaway Creek, raft rides, and waterslides all illuminated at night. There is also a DJ dance party with Disney characters and themed snacks that are included in the ticket.

Tickets And Times

Disney After Hours at Magic Kingdom Park takes place on select nights until March 27 from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m., but gates open at 7 p.m. Remember, tickets are limited and some of the events are already sold out. Prices vary by date.

Disney H2O Glow takes place on select nights from May 20 through September 2. Gates open at 6:00 PM, but the event runs from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Disney After Hours at Hollywood Studios runs on select nights through June 28. For February, March, and April, the events run from 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., and in May and June the times are 10 p.m. to 1 a.m., but gates open at 7 p.m. Prices vary by date.

Disney After Hours at EPCOT takes place on select nights from June 1 through August 24. The event runs from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. with gates opening at 7 p.m. Guests at certain Walt Disney World Resort hotels can purchase tickets as early as February 28. All other guests can get tickets beginning on March 3. Prices vary by date.