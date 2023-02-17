TravelAwaits

Chico’s Huge Presidents’ Day Sale Is Here — The 7 Spring Items I’m Buying Now

Allison Weston
Feb.17.2023
Chico's Presidents' Day Weekend Sale Items
Product sampling from Chico's Presidents' Day Weekend Sale 2023
Photo credit: TravelAwaits
    To be perfectly frank, February is not my favorite month. This is the point of the year when everyone is sick of the cold weather and early sunsets and wants to fast forward to spring. However, this month does offer a nice 3-day Presidents’ Day weekend and, better yet, Presidents’ Day Weekend sales.

    One of our favorite retailers is celebrating the long weekend with a huge deal for our readers. Today through Monday, Chico’s is offering sitewide savings on all of our favorite pieces. What better way to daydream about spring than stocking up for the season’s wardrobe now?

    I started shopping earlier this week and my cart is primed and ready to purchase during the sale. From statement dresses and blouses to traveler-favorite classics, check out the items I cannot wait to add to my closet below!

    TODAY ONLY: 25% OFF FULL-PRICED DRESSES, ACCESSORIES, AND SHOES

    Tapestry Print Tiered Ruffle Dress

    Buy Now $199

    Let’s kick it off with a bang. I have been eyeing this stunning spring dress since it landed on Chico’s website, and I am so excited to finally purchase it on sale! The fabric is lightweight and flowy, perfect for both spring and breezy summer nights. It can be dressed down with a pair of gold flat sandals or make a splash at a occasion with some statement earrings and wedges. Besides the fabric, one of my favorite aspects is the stretchy smocked waistband, which promises both a comfortable and form-flattering fit.

    Sizes: 000 — 22

    Travelers Classic Short Sleeve Maxi Dress

    Buy Now $109

    Can you ever own too many black dresses? I absolutely love this classic black maxi dress — it’s casual enough to wear running errands and quality enough to dress up with a jacket and accessories for a nice dinner. Chico’s designed this specifically for travelers, knowing comfort is key. This dress is made with sustainable, wrinkle-resistant fabric so it can easily be worn during travel days and again during your trip.

    The long, slimming fit is flattering for all body types, and it’s available in sizes 00–22, both regular and petite. If you’re someone that prefers a pop of color, check out the vibrant “Very Cherry” option!

    Color Options: Very Cherry, Travelers Black
    Sizes: Regular & Petite, 00-22

    Indigo Peplum Denim Jacket

    Buy Now $129

    During the spring and fall, jean jackets are a staple in my wardrobe, and I’m in need of a new one. I discovered this and absolutely adore the peplum hem twist on this denim classic. The jacket is made with a cotton blend with a bit of stretch to make it more form-fitting, unlike some stiff jean jackets I’ve owned in the past. I can’t wait to pair this with a pair of patterned pants or leggings!

    Color Options: Blarney Indigo
    Sizes: 00-22

    3D Embroidered Poplin Stripe Shirt

    Buy Now $129

    Everyone needs a great statement blouse in their closet and this embroidered poplin shirt fits the bill perfectly. Pair it with a pair of white or denim jeans for daytime wear or black slacks or a skirt for the office or an event, and you’re set. The feminine embroidery instantly amplifies your presence and the soft cotton fabric ensures it’s a candidate for all-day wear.

    A satisfied customer noted that they’ve worn this piece to multiple fashion shows and received multiple compliments. In their words, “Nothing at the fashion show could touch the pizazz of this blouse!”

    Color Options: Love Letter Red, Black/White
    Sizes: 00-22

    Touch Of Cool™ Eyelet Tank

    Buy Now $39.50

    I always wait for a good sale to restock on the basics. I love starting with a solid-colored soft tank top and layering outfits from there. I plan to pair this eyelet tank with the peplum jean jacket above during cooler weather and a patterned scarf and shorts during the warm summer months, but your options are endless. Plus, the eyelet trim around the V-neck makes it plenty fashionable enough to stand on its own.

    In addition to Rich Cobalt, the tank is available in Very Cherry, Alabaster, and Black, so throw out those ratty tanks and stock up (and save) this weekend!

    Color Options: Rich Cobalt, Very Cherry, Alabaster, Black
    Sizes: 00-22

    So Slimming® Brigitte Pull-On Embellished Hem Crops

    Buy Now $84.50

    These black crops are another example of Chico’s taking a classic and adding a unique spin. Sure, I can happily live in pull-on black stretch pants any day, but while traveling or going out, I prefer a little extra flair. The white embroidered hem, complete with pom-poms, takes these classics up a notch.

    One of my favorite things about Chico’s is that they understand the average woman and design their clothes to both look good, and more importantly, feel good. These crops are made with So Slimming® stretch fabric and a 180-degree Hidden Fit front panel to help hide unwanted pooch, ensuring you’ll feel fabulous without sacrificing comfort.

    Color Options: Black
    Sizes: 000-18

    Neutral Fringe Raffia Mules

    Buy Now $119

    After getting rid of an embarrassing amount of hardly-worn shoes a couple years ago, I’ve become fairly selective about the shoes I buy. New shoe selections must be versatile, easily worn with both casual and dressy outfits, and, most importantly, not leave me with achy feet. Because of these requirements, I adore mules.

    These neutral slip-on mules absolutely check the boxes! The sole features memory-foam padding with a tiny touch of heel (.375″) for optimal comfort. I love this classic color because it’s easy to pair with everything and the fringe lining adds another splash of style.

    Color Options: Neutral
    Sizes: 6-10.5
    Allison Weston

      Allison is the Sr. Director of Marketing at TravelAwaits. She has a strong passion for the outdoors and loves spending her weekends hiking, horseback riding, and exploring with her family and three oversized dogs. Her favorite travel destination is Colorado, especially Rocky Mountain National Park, where she once spent time as a wrangler leading horseback trail rides through the park.
      Allison has worked for TravelAwaits' parent company, Quillt Media, since 2016 in various roles, including Business Development, SEO management, and Advertising Operations. Currently, she manages brand partnerships, site enhancements, and new marketing initiatives.

