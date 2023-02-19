Think River Cruises Aren’t Kid-Friendly? 3 Companies Focusing On Families — Plus 7 Experiences Everyone Will Love

If you think river cruises are just for adults, two companies are working their magic to get you to see them as kid friendly. Emerald Cruises and Adventures by Disney are now offering family-friendly experiences.

“The feedback from our guests has been the main driver behind this decision,” said Emerald Cruises product manager, Denitza Dimitrova. “There’s been a huge demand for family cruises for some time, and we strive to provide our guests with the best possible experience. For many, that means going on an adventure with their children and grandchildren.

Adventures by Disney partnered with AmaWaterways to create a luxury experience, with or without children. Guests can explore some of Europe’s most popular cities by river cruise.

Emerald Cruises

Children have to be at least 10 years old to take a Family River Cruise. There are two itineraries, the Danube Explorer and Jewels of the Rhine.

The Danube Explorer is an 8-day cruise and will have new family-friendly excursions, as well as some of the regular itinerary. Excursions include a geocaching treasure hunt through Passau’s Old Town and a trip to the Prater in Vienna; a tour of Schallaburg Castle, which includes an archery class in the courtyard; and a stop at 3D Gallery Budapest, an interactive art gallery where guests can become a part of the artwork.

The Jewels of the Rhine 8-day itinerary includes canoeing, an immersive tour of Château du Haut-Koenigsbourg, a mini-train ride through the forests of Mount Königstuhl, and a trip to the ADA’M Lookout Observatory.

Adventures By Disney River Cruising

The Adventures by Disney River Cruises were created for families traveling with or without their children. The itineraries include experiences for adults, teens, and children.

The Rhine River Cruise has family-friendly excursions on the 8-day voyage, which include tobogganing through the Black Forest, a Heidelberg Castle tour, and a Rüdesheim gondola ride.

The Danube River Cruise takes families on an 8-day sail to the Lazar Equestrian Park, walking rope bridges in the Austrian Alps, and discovering the Hallein Salt Mine.

On-Board Activities For Families

Each cruise company also has activities on board the ships for the whole family to enjoy.