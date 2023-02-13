This May Be One Of The Most Luxurious Day-Cruise Offerings In The World — Where You Can Experience It

An ultra-luxurious day cruise in Vietnam’s Ha Long Bay sets sail this month. The Ambassador Cruise has restaurants and bars, gorgeous outdoor space that includes a jacuzzi, and a chance to see stunning views of the bay.

Ambassador Cruise sundeck Photo credit: Ambassador Cruise

“The day cruise opens up Ha Long Bay in an exciting new way for many travelers, particularly those who can’t squeeze an overnight cruise into their schedule and yet now have the opportunity to experience this breathtakingly beautiful destination in style in a day,” said Nguyen Cao Son, founder of Asia Premier Cruises Corporation, which owns Ambassador Cruise.

The five-star line begins the Ambassador Day Cruise II on February 10, giving guests a unique opportunity to discover the bay, a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Ambassador Day Cruise in Ha Long Bay Photo credit: Ambassador Cruise

The Ship

The ship for the day-long cruise is the largest and most lavish ship to sail in Ha Long Bay’s waters. It is a 500-ton, five-floor steel craft that is nearly 300 feet long and over 50 feet wide. It can accommodate up to 500 passengers, and they’re are in for a luxurious ride. The sundecks are massive, spanning two floors totaling 324 square feet, and 250 square feet of which give guests a 360-degree view. A unique feature is the 16-foot glass bridge jutting out from the ship’s bow.

Another special feature is the elevator system. This will be the only cruise in Ha Long Bay to offer such an amenity, making it more accessible and comfortable for elderly cruisers and people with disabilities.

Ambassador Cruise buffet Photo credit: Ambassador Cruise

The Itinerary

Guests check in at the lounge in Ha Long City at 9:45 a.m. The itinerary includes a tour of Sung Sot Cave and a buffet lunch as the ship sails by Ho Dong Tien Cave, Trong Cave, Me Cung Cave, and Cua Floating Village. The cruise anchors off Titov Island giving guests the chance to swim or kayak in the waters while enjoying panoramic views of the bay. Guests can enjoy afternoon tea on the sundeck before returning to Ha Long International Cruise Port at 4:30 p.m.

Ambassador Cruise onboard restaurant Photo credit: Ambassador Cruise

The Amenities And Pricing

The new ship has two restaurants, two bars, an entertainment area for live music, and a large, open-air jacuzzi. Restaurants feature Asian-European cuisine created by gourmet chefs. Guests can also experience Ha Long Bay on kayaks available for use.

The Ambassador Deluxe rooms are available and feature either a double bed or two single beds and a window with views of the bay.

Outdoor bar on Ambassador Cruise Photo credit: Ambassador Cruise

The Ambassador Day Cruise II is $112 per person which includes the day cruise, round-trip shuttle bus to and from Hanoi, a buffet lunch, insurance, tax and service charges, sightseeing fees, and afternoon tea.

To read other articles about cruising, check out: