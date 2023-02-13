TravelAwaits

Our mission is to serve the 50+ traveler who's ready to cross a few items off their bucket list.

News and TipsTravel News

This May Be One Of The Most Luxurious Day-Cruise Offerings In The World — Where You Can Experience It

Allison Godlove
Feb.13.2023
The upper decks of Ambassador Day Cruise
The upper decks of Ambassador Day Cruise
Photo credit: Ambassador Cruise
  • News and Tips
  • Travel News
    • Allison Godlove
    Feb.13.2023

    An ultra-luxurious day cruise in Vietnam’s Ha Long Bay sets sail this month. The Ambassador Cruise has restaurants and bars, gorgeous outdoor space that includes a jacuzzi, and a chance to see stunning views of the bay.

    Ambassador Cruise sundeck
    Ambassador Cruise sundeck
    Photo credit: Ambassador Cruise

    “The day cruise opens up Ha Long Bay in an exciting new way for many travelers, particularly those who can’t squeeze an overnight cruise into their schedule and yet now have the opportunity to experience this breathtakingly beautiful destination in style in a day,” said Nguyen Cao Son, founder of Asia Premier Cruises Corporation, which owns Ambassador Cruise.

    The five-star line begins the Ambassador Day Cruise II on February 10, giving guests a unique opportunity to discover the bay, a UNESCO World Heritage Site

    Ambassador Day Cruise in Ha Long Bay
    Ambassador Day Cruise in Ha Long Bay
    Photo credit: Ambassador Cruise

    The Ship

    The ship for the day-long cruise is the largest and most lavish ship to sail in Ha Long Bay’s waters. It is a 500-ton, five-floor steel craft that is nearly 300 feet long and over 50 feet wide. It can accommodate up to 500 passengers, and they’re are in for a luxurious ride. The sundecks are massive, spanning two floors totaling 324 square feet, and 250 square feet of which give guests a 360-degree view. A unique feature is the 16-foot glass bridge jutting out from the ship’s bow. 

    Another special feature is the elevator system. This will be the only cruise in Ha Long Bay to offer such an amenity, making it more accessible and comfortable for elderly cruisers and people with disabilities. 

    Ambassador Cruise buffet
    Ambassador Cruise buffet
    Photo credit: Ambassador Cruise

    The Itinerary 

    Guests check in at the lounge in Ha Long City at 9:45 a.m. The itinerary includes a tour of Sung Sot Cave and a buffet lunch as the ship sails by Ho Dong Tien Cave, Trong Cave, Me Cung Cave, and Cua Floating Village. The cruise anchors off Titov Island giving guests the chance to swim or kayak in the waters while enjoying panoramic views of the bay. Guests can enjoy afternoon tea on the sundeck before returning to Ha Long International Cruise Port at 4:30 p.m.

    Ambassador Cruise onboard restaurant
    Ambassador Cruise onboard restaurant
    Photo credit: Ambassador Cruise

    The Amenities And Pricing

    The new ship has two restaurants, two bars, an entertainment area for live music, and a large, open-air jacuzzi. Restaurants feature Asian-European cuisine created by gourmet chefs. Guests can also experience Ha Long Bay on kayaks available for use. 

    The Ambassador Deluxe rooms are available and feature either a double bed or two single beds and a window with views of the bay.

    Outdoor bar on Ambassador Cruise
    Outdoor bar on Ambassador Cruise
    Photo credit: Ambassador Cruise

    The Ambassador Day Cruise II is $112 per person which includes the day cruise, round-trip shuttle bus to and from Hanoi, a buffet lunch, insurance, tax and service charges, sightseeing fees, and afternoon tea. 

    To read other articles about cruising, check out: 

  • News and Tips
  • Travel News
    • Image of Allison Godlove Allison Godlove View Full Profile

      Allison loves learning about new people and places and always jumps at the chance to take a trip. Whether it's visiting a town in her area or traveling across the country, she's up to explore!

      She has traveled outside the U.S. several times including trips to London, Switzerland, and a cruise through the Western Caribbean. Her favorite travel memory is visiting Sundsvall, Sweden, her great grandfather's birthplace. Growing up, she spent a lot of time with him, so it was special to see where he was born. It looked very similar to the town where she grew up in New York. Within the U.S., she continues to check states off the list, most recently making a trip to Alaska for her honeymoon.

      Allison spent almost 20 years of her career as a TV news anchor. She’s covered everything from political conventions to Super Bowl LV to hurricanes and, most recently, the pandemic. She is a two-time Emmy award-winning journalist. She's been recognized for her work nationally and regionally by organizations including the Associated Press, the Society of Professional Journalists, and the Florida Association of Broadcast Journalists.

    • ©Copyright 2023
    • For details on Quillt's privacy and cookie policies, please visit our privacy policy page.