Walt Disney World Is Bringing Back A Key Amenity For Resort Guests — What You Can Expect During Your Next Stay

Disney’s housekeeping cast members are known for their special touches, and they’re about to be back in full force.

One of the final pre-pandemic amenities yet to return to Walt Disney World Resort is about to be re-established.

By the end of February, full housekeeping services will be back at every Walt Disney World Resort hotel.

Room cleanings will be performed daily or every other day, depending upon the hotel. That means while guests are off enjoying the parks, their towels will be replaced, bathrooms cleaned, beds made, trash emptied, floors vacuumed, and rooms tidied.

“After a day full of adventures, there’s nothing quite like coming back to your resort room to find that it’s been refreshed and transformed, as if by magic, by the talented housekeeping cast members who bring a little extra enchantment to our rooms and hallways,” Ashley Jones, a communications manager with the resort, wrote on the Disney blog.

Jones said staff heard from guests over recent months that housekeeping was a service greatly missed, and the company has moved to make its return possible.

Not only does the housekeeping staff do the cleaning up, but some of the staff members are known to add extra touches in the rooms, like putting souvenirs that had been laying around on display or gathering stuffed animals in a welcome home pose.

“I love making those special little touches; that’s what it’s about,” one housekeeper at Disney’s BoardWalk Resort told Jones for her blog post. “If I can make somebody smile every day just by walking past and saying ‘have a magical day,’ that warms my heart. Everything I do here warms my heart.”

Housekeeping had been severely cut back during the pandemic, and it’s been one of the offerings slow to return not only at Walt Disney World but at many hotels across the country.

