Extend Your Alaska Cruise With An Elegant 3-Night Train Trip — Here’s How

Greg Robertson
Jan.30.2023
Cunard's Queen Elizabeth ship
A view of Cunard's Queen Elizabeth ship
Photo credit: Karis48 / Shutterstock.com
    Can’t decide between a luxury summer cruise or a relaxing trip train through the scenic Rocky Mountains?

    One company is giving travelers the chance to do both.

    Cunard, which sails its luxury ships all over the world, is offering guests traveling to Alaska this summer on the Queen Elizabeth the chance to add an experience on the Rocky Mountaineer train as it travels through the Canadian Rockies.

    Depending on the sailing date, guests will have the option to add a three-day train trip to the end of the cruise or begin with a four-day Rocky Mountaineer experience before boarding for their cruise.

    “We are thrilled to be able to provide guests an opportunity to combine a luxury cruise on board Queen Elizabeth that takes in the finest views of Alaska by sea, with a journey on the Rocky Mountaineer taking in the stunning scenery of the Canadian Rockies by train,” Sture Myrmell, president of Carnival UK, said in a statement.

    Those choosing the train trip following sailing will travel east from Vancouver to Calgary, while those starting with the train will head in the opposite direction and get an extra night in Banff, where they can depart the train to explore the city and ride the famous Banff Gondola.

    “With the exceptional service and fine dining, Rocky Mountaineer is a wonderful addition to a Cunard voyage, and we know our guests will be delighted to have an opportunity to enjoy the spectacular surroundings in style,” Myrmell said.

    Train Trip Experience

    Guests on the Rocky Mountaineer will travel in coaches with glass-dome windows and 180-degree panoramic views of the mountains, lakes, and canyons.

    While on board, guests will experience fine dining with dishes inspired by the region, a new menu for 2023, and a full complimentary bar.

    Cunard has a variety of Alaska cruises on its menu for the summer, ranging from a seven-night cruise with stops in Sitka, Juneau, and Ketchikan, to a 12-night cruise.

    All of the cruises give travelers a chance to take in spectacular Alaskan glaciers and keep an eye out for passing humpback whales.

      Greg Robertson has worked as an editor and writer for some of the top newspapers and websites in the country, leading him to live all across the country. He now calls Las Vegas home, but has journeyed from the sunshine of California and the rain in Seattle, to the humidity of Arkansas and the snow of Minnesota. His travels have taken him to Puerto Vallarta, Costa Rica, Spain, and the Dominican Republic, but he's happiest at home with his wife, two daughters, and dog.

