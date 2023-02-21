10 Must-Haves To Bring On Your Next Kayaking Adventure

All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links.

Kayaking is an easy and versatile way to explore destinations from a new perspective. I’ve been an avid kayaker for years and have spent countless hours on various waterways from rivers and streams to lakes and even the ocean.

No kayak? No problem! Kayak rentals are readily available and outfitters can easily supply you with a boat and a paddle. When it comes to adventures on the water, kayaking is easy enough, but you’ll need a few things before you go.

Here’s my list of the nine must-haves for any kayaking adventure to ensure you have an incredible experience on the water.

1. Personal Flotation Device (PFD)

A personal flotation device is a critical piece of equipment. Not only is it a lifesaver it’s often required by law. Your PFD should be comfortably snug without feeling too tight. Most are easily adjustable. Typically, an outfitter will supply you with a PFD if you rent a kayak from them. I like the Astral EV 8 PFD, but there are hundreds on the market to choose from in all price ranges.

2. Dry Bag(s)

Resist the temptation to use a ziplock bag or a plastic shopping bag. Use a dry bag to hold any of the possessions that you bring on board. It’s the perfect container for your keys, wallet, and other items. A dry bag, typically made of plastic, vinyl, or nylon will keep your belongings dry even if submerged. Sea to Summit sells dry bags in sets in several sizes.

Pro Tip: After you pack your dry bag, leave a little air inside like a balloon. If for some reason it falls into the water, it will float, allowing you to retrieve it and your belongings quickly.

3. Lights

Between sunset and sunrise, kayakers must have a light on their kayak. A headlamp or deck light works in this situation. This is the minimum. Red and green navigational lights are not required on kayaks. Be sure to keep your light(s) in the dry bag to avoid being stuck in the dark.

Pro Tip: I usually err on the side of caution, especially on a full moon paddle, and use inexpensive red and green glow sticks on the front and back of my boat.

4. Waterproof Phone Case

You’ll no doubt want to snap some pics on your kayaking adventure. A waterproof phone case will let you do that with minimum risk to your expensive phone. I like the Field & Stream Waterproof Phone Case. It’s inexpensive and can be worn around your neck for easy access. Some cases on the market allow the user to take photos without removing the phone. I find them challenging to use and haven’t had good luck with any I’ve tried.

I used this case on a trip down the Ouachita River in Arkansas and my phone (in this case) became trapped underwater between my kayak and a downed tree. When I finally retrieved it, there wasn’t a drop of moisture inside the case. The one caveat is that the slim fit makes it a little tricky to slide the phone in and out of the case quickly.

5. Hydration

Staying hydrated during any outdoor activity is essential. When you’re out on the water having fun and enjoying the fresh air, it’s easy to forget to drink enough water. I recommend at least a liter per person. My Hydro Flask keeps it cold and even holds ice all day. If it’s sweltering, I throw a Liquid IV Hydration Packet in my bag to replenish electrolytes. It also offers a little flavor for a change of pace.

6. Sun Protection

When you’re out on the water, you battle with the sun’s rays on two points — from the sky and reflected from the water. This double whammy makes sun protection crucial. A wide-brimmed hat, sunglasses, and a high SPF sunscreen — I like Neutrogena Sport Sunscreen for my face and Banana Boat Sport Ultra for easy touch-ups on the boat — are essential.

Pro Tip: Apply sunscreen from head to toe for at least thirty minutes before heading out on the water. A high-SPF sunscreen spray can easily be reapplied in the boat while you’re on your adventure.

7. Wear Light, Loose Clothing

When it comes to kayaking, chances are you’ll get a bit wet from spray or drip off the paddle. Wear clothing that allows plenty of freedom to move and dries quickly so that it won’t weigh you down. Denim is a definite no-no.

Pro Tip: I always keep a dry towel and an extra set of clothes in my car. I’ve been caught out in a rain shower and gotten soaked. The extra set of clothing made the drive home much more pleasant.

8. Snacks

Paddling is loads of fun. So fun that you may forget that the activity requires plenty of strength and endurance. Having some snacks on hand is nice to keep your energy up. I like easy-to-eat, individually packaged snacks like Power Up Trail Mix and Lara Bars.

9. A Distress Signal

Distress signals such as flares or whistles are required on coastal excursions, but a whistle can be useful on rivers and lakes. The LuxoGear Emergency Whistle easily attaches to your PFD. They’re also cheap and inexpensive — an excellent tool to have on hand, just in case.

10. Duct Tape

Duct tape can fix anything. That’s what they say, and in my experience, they’re not wrong. I once kayaked on the Tennessee River in Chattanooga, Tennessee. The paddling seemed more challenging than usual, and at a rest break, I discovered a small crack in the bottom of the vessel allowing water in. Fortunately, a fellow paddler had some duct tape with them. A three-inch piece strategically placed along the crack got me ten miles down the river. Since then, I’ve been a believer and always have it in my dry bag.

I like to keep a dry bag stocked with these items. That way, I can grab it and go or even throw it in my suitcase when I travel, so I’m ready for a paddling adventure at a moment’s notice.

You’ll love exploring new destinations from the water, and with these few simple items, you can do it easily and safely.