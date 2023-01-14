It’s The Year Of The Rabbit — Everything You Need To Know About Lunar New Year 2023

Time to celebrate! The lunar new year (also called the Chinese new year) starts January 22, 2023, and lasts until February 9, 2024. Because the Chinese zodiac runs on a 12-year cycle, “your” animal comes up every dozen years.

2023 is the year of the Rabbit, the fourth animal in the Chinese zodiac. Past years of the Rabbit include 2011, 1999, 1987, 1975, 1963, 1951, 1939, and 1927. So if your birth year is one of these, you are a Rabbit!

Where Is Chinese New Year Celebrated?

In China, the lunar new year is a big deal. It’s a national public holiday celebrated over seven days. The lunar new year is celebrated in other regions and countries, including Malaysia, Vietnam, Korea, Myanmar, Thailand, Cambodia, Singapore, and the Philippines. In addition, it’s marked by Chinese communities in almost every other country in the world.

Enjoy Traditional Celebrations On The Coasts

Many cities in the U.S. and Canada go all out when it comes to the Chinese New Year. The most significant celebrations in the U.S. are, by far, the ones in New York City and San Francisco. In Canada, Vancouver hosts an extraordinary lunar new year celebration.

New York City

On Sunday, February 12, the first day of the holiday, New York City’s Chinatown — one of the largest Chinese quarters in the country — celebrates according to ancient Chinese traditions. The streets are filled with spectators and participants in a kaleidoscope of color. You can expect multiple events on that day, including martial arts performers, dancers, and a dragon parade at 1 p.m. But wait, there are many other celebrations and activities over several days. See them here.

San Francisco

San Francisco holds one of the world’s largest Chinese New Year celebrations, with events lasting almost 2 weeks after the initial festival day. This year, the gigantic parade on February 4 at 5:15 p.m. includes folk dancers, floats, stilt walkers, marching bands, and a 268-foot-long golden dragon. Then, in the evening, there is a stunning fireworks display.

Vancouver, B.C.

The 48th Lunar New Year/Spring Festival will be held in Vancouver’s Chinatown on Sunday, January 22, 2023. There are multiple events around the city, including a parade at 11:00 a.m.

What Traditional Foods Are Eaten?

Many traditional dinners will feature a communal hotpot, drawing families together. Most will include seafood and specialty meats. Other traditional foods are noodle soups, dumplings, spring rolls, and tangyuan (sweet rice balls).

Predictions Abound, And They Are Promising

As we transition from 2022’s year of the Tiger, we can anticipate a different kind of year in 2023. No more roaring tiger — we will enjoy a more balanced year: from fast and furious to relaxed, quiet, and contemplative.

As in the basic concept of yin and yang, the opposing forces will complement each other and lead to harmony. Nonetheless, there could be more movement and traveling, which sounds exactly like a rabbit.

Above all, the Year of the Rabbit is anticipated to be filled with peace, prosperity, and longevity.

Why Are Rabbits Lucky?

In Asian culture, the Rabbit symbolizes luck. This phenomenon originates in the zodiac’s story about the Great Race, in which the 12 animals of the zodiac had to race across a wide river. The nimble Rabbit hopped from one stone to the other. A log floated by just when he appeared to be losing the race. He grabbed the log and was washed to shore. Now, that’s one lucky bunny!

Famous Rabbits You’ll Know

There is no lack of famous people who are Rabbits (based on their birth years): music icons Dusty Springfield, Whitney Houston, Sting, Tina Turner, and Marvin Gaye; actors John Cleese, Quentin Tarantino, Robin Williams, Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt, Roger Moore, and Jet Li; and Olympic champion figure skater Nathan Chen.

