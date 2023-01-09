TravelAwaits

Our mission is to serve the 50+ traveler who's ready to cross a few items off their bucket list.

News and TipsTravel News

Kennedy Space Center’s Popular ‘Fly With An Astronaut’ Experience Returns — How To Take Part

Greg Robertson
Jan.9.2023
Kennedy Space Center
Kennedy Space Center
Photo credit: N. F. Photography / Shutterstock.com
  • News and Tips
  • Travel News
    • Greg Robertson
    Jan.9.2023

    Touring the Kennedy Space Center is already a cool experience. Now you can do it with a NASA veteran as your guide.

    NASA has brought back the Fly With An Astronaut program at the Merritt Island, Florida, facility. Astronauts Mark Lee and Brian Duffy will be the first to lead small groups around the facility.

    Both Lee and Duffy flew on four shuttle missions during their careers, including Endeavour, Discovery, and Atlantis. Duffy served as both a pilot and commander on his missions.

    The experience begins at 9:15 a.m. and lasts for 5 hours. It includes insights from the astronauts, an up-close look at the space center, and a catered lunch with the astronauts and tour group of about 40 people.

    Visitors will get a private viewing of Space Shuttle Atlantis and take part in the Shuttle Launch Experience, all while touring the space center in a motor coach with an astronaut leading the way.

    The Shuttle Launch Experience allows participants “to feel what it’s like to launch into space on a shuttle traveling 17,500 mph, accompanied by a veteran NASA astronaut,” according to NASA.

    The lunch will include stories from your astronaut guide, as well as a question and answer session.

    After the 5-hour group tour is complete, guests can then continue to the Apollo/Saturn V Center on their own for as long as they’d like.

    Guests will also receive a special pin as part of the tour.

    The experience is not cheap. The cost is $206 per person, with tickets for children ages 3–11 at $181. Admission to the visitor complex is included with the ticket.

    Space center officials warn that the tour may not be suitable for younger children due to the 5-hour length.

    The program re-launches on January 13. Space here is very limited, with only three tours available each month for the coming months. Available dates can be found on the program’s booking site.

    For more travel news, check out these recent articles:

  • News and Tips
  • Travel News
    • Image of Greg Robertson Greg Robertson View Full Profile

      Greg Robertson has worked as an editor and writer for some of the top newspapers and websites in the country, leading him to live all across the country. He now calls Las Vegas home, but has journeyed from the sunshine of California and the rain in Seattle, to the humidity of Arkansas and the snow of Minnesota. His travels have taken him to Puerto Vallarta, Costa Rica, Spain, and the Dominican Republic, but he's happiest at home with his wife, two daughters, and dog.

    • ©Copyright 2023
    • For details on Quillt's privacy and cookie policies, please visit our privacy policy page.