This Airline Now Has A Full-Time Master Of Wine — What It Means For Flyers

Introducing its new in-flight wine experience, this airline is bringing in the big guns to curate its list of wines, beers, liquors, and more.

British Airways (BA) now has something unexpected to offer you — a curated selection of wines explicitly chosen from award-winning vineyards in the airline’s destinations. To make these selections, BA recently named Tim Jackson as its full-time Master of Wine (MW). The airline tapped Jackson’s expertise to enhance its drink services, offering flyers the best wines, beers, liquors, and non-alcoholic drinks.

The MW designation, which grew out of the British wine trade, is recognized worldwide as the authority in the business, including the knowledge, understanding, and rating of wine. MWs focus primarily on commercial aspects of the business.

Why Did British Airways Hire A Master Of Wine?

It’s no secret that in recent years, BA‘s performance — rated in passenger surveys — has not been up to snuff, particularly in the food and drink category. So, the airline is taking giant steps to improve the experience. Initially, BA is concentrating on drinks: classic gins and popular British beers, as well as a wide variety of wines from all over the world.

What Does The Master Of Wine Do?

As Master of Wine, Jackson will find new wines and develop a wide-ranging drinks strategy for every complimentary beverage it offers. Jackson initially introduced new sauvignon blanc and pinot noir wines for passengers flying premium. Here’s where his education in chemistry comes in handy — he considers flavor, taste, and structure changes that come into play at different altitudes.

A Wine Matched To Your Destination

Beginning January 2023, at Jackson’s direction, BA will highlight a different part of the world each quarter, ultimately celebrating the many and varied wine regions across its network.

Cape Town in South Africa is the first wine region to be feted in 2023. BA’s new wine offerings include Radford Dale’s Renaissance Chenin Blanc in Stellenbosch and Andrea and Chris Mullineux’s Swartland Syrah, South Africa’s Winery of the Year.

Why Tim Jackson?

Jackson joined a very exclusive group when he became a Master of Wine. He is one of only 415 Masters of Wine in the entire world. Since the MW designation began in 1953, only 498 individuals have earned the MW standing.

“We are really excited to have Tim at British Airways,” said Sajida Ismail, director of onboard experience at British Airways. “His knowledge and expertise play an integral role in our efforts to continue to deliver the premium experience that our customers look for when they fly with us and offer products that our colleagues are proud to serve.”

Jackson studied chemistry at the University of Oxford and he earned a Masters of Business Administration (MBA) from London Business School. In 2010, he graduated with a distinction in Wine & Spirit Education Trust’s (WSET’s) Level 4 Diploma, winning the wine-tasting prize.

