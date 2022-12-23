This Airport’s New Curling Rink Is Free For Visitors — Here’s Where You Can Play On A Layover

Layovers can be a drag, but not at New York's JFK International — where you can try your hand at curling while waiting for your next flight.

Have you ever watched a curling competition in the Olympics and said, “I could do that?” Well, now you can try. Your opportunity could come during a long layover at JFK International Airport in New York. There is certainly no shortage of long layovers these days.

Curling And Cocktails: The Perfect Combination

The TWA Hotel installed the new curling rink on the tarmac just outside of JFK’s Terminal 5. Budding curlers can try their hand at the sport or sip delicious drinks from the hotel’s nearby 1958 Lockheed Constellation (“Connie”) cocktail lounge.

Where Did Curling Start?

“A hot Scottish import has landed at the TWA Hotel: the weird and wonderful winter sport of curling,” the hotel wrote in a statement. It added that travelers can “give the quirky Olympic favorite — which dates back to 16th-century Scotland — a whirl every weekend (for free!) at the landmark hotel’s custom curling rink.”

When Can I Curl And What Do I Need?

Weather permitting, you can curl on Saturdays and Sundays from 2–5 p.m. Access is on a first-come, first-serve basis. There are no reservations.

The rink provides curlers with all the equipment they need, including the iconic gray rocks with red and blue handles.

You Can Be A Daytripper

If you have a long layover, or your flight is delayed beyond all reason, you can register as a Daytripper guest at The TWA Hotel. Between the hours of 6 a.m. and 8 p.m., Daytrippers can book stays of 4–12 hours. Check in to use the swimming pool, eat at the Paris Café, get in some workout time, or just take it easy before the next leg of your trip. Book your stay here.

It Feels Like The 1960s At The Iconic TWA Hotel

You’ll feel like you’ve returned to an earlier era at The TWA Hotel. Designed by world-renowned architect Eero Saarinen, the award-winning hotel opened in 2019 in the old terminal building. Its mid-century-modern design features a sunken lounge, the “Connie” Bar, a wing-shaped roof, and a red carpet. Visitors can also peruse exhibits curated by the New York Historical Society that reflect the grand history of TWA and the jet age.

Activities Change With The Seasons At The TWA Hotel

The hotel’s outdoor offerings change with the seasons. Last summer, the hotel’s tarmac was transformed into a retro roller rink called Roll-A-Rama. It was a 44-by-56-foot rink that looked like a runway. The tarmac (with the “Connie” cocktail lounge) has also been a pickleball court and a summer camp-themed spot, among other things.

Getting There

For directions to and from the TWA Hotel, go here. Assuming you are already at JFK and have been “blessed” with the news that your layover is even longer than you thought, just take the AirTrain. The trip, which you can access from all terminals, takes just 5 minutes. Get off at the Terminal 5 stop and you’ll have access to everything you need in order to get to the hotel.

