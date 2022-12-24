A Seasoned Pilot Shares Why These 3 Popular U.S. Cities Were Her Favorite Destinations In 2022

I traveled every month during the beginning, middle, and thankfully the end of the pandemic. I flew on many domestic trips in the good ole U.S.A., and international destinations in Europe and India. I truly am a wanderlust and love to explore. But I must say my favorite destinations this year were in the States!

See all the hustle and bustle of Times Square. Photo credit: KarlosWest / Shutterstock.com

1. New York City

I love New York City. The Big Apple has it all; for anyone, any age, any budget, and any experience level when it comes to traveling.

Transit to and from the city from all three airports (JFK, LGA, EWR) is a breeze. Trains, cabs, Ubers, and even a helicopter can make the short journey doable.

Walking Tours

If I want to soak up real history, I will head to lower Manhattan and take a walking tour to learn about the founding of this great place. Every tour guide gives you slightly different information and shares insights that are so fabulous. You pay at the end of the tour what you think the experience was worth. My favorite times to visit are spring and late summer into fall. Typically, it’s too hot and not too cold.

Public Transportation

The public transportation is superb. I won’t ride the subway anymore due to the crime but have found a fabulous alternative, the public bus. It’s so easy to navigate with the MTA app. Each bus stop has a QR code. Once scanned, it tells you how far away your bus is and gives real-time transit info. It will even tell you when and where to get off and connect.

Places To Eat

I also love a variety of foods and this place is my smorgasbord! Sometimes I feel like authentic Chinese food and I’ll zip down to Shanghai 21 in Chinatown and have some dim sum. Or I will search out a whacky speakeasy-like Beauty & Essex and have champagne and steak. Sometimes it’s difficult to choose Italian, French, or American. When all else fails, I might grab a slice of pizza from 99c Pizza on Broadway and eat it at the stand-only counter. It’s the best!

Places To Stay

I really enjoy staying at The Marriott hotel on 54th Street. It’s close enough to walk to Times Square and catch a show or pop up to Central Park. But it’s also quiet enough to drown out the noise from the tourists yet is centrally located.

For great shopping and local Bostonian food, stop by Faneuil Hall Marketplace as you walk along the Freedom Trail. Photo credit: Christy Karsten

2. Boston

My second favorite destination is Beantown. What a magical city! Steeped with awesome history, great food, and loads of activities. This was one of my go-to cities this year.

Places To Eat

Although there are a lot of food choices, North End pulls at me like a magnet. I am drawn to the Italian area and I don’t tire of eating Italian every night! I thoroughly enjoy a good meal at Quattro. Everything I’ve ordered is fabulous.

One of my favorite places to stop by is the Green Dragon. It’s a pub and is known by historians as the Headquarters of the Revolution. Have a pint and imagine how the Sons of Liberty dreamt up the Boston Tea Party!

Things To Do

I can walk from Boston Commons to Bunker Hill and see something new every time I pass through these charming neighborhoods. I can’t remember how many times I have walked The Freedom Trail, but I feel like I too have worn the bricks down with each passing. The history of this area never bores me and I enjoy signing up for walking tours and listening to a historian explain life during the birth of our country.

Pro Tip: Another great stop is Fenway Park. It is close to downtown if you are visiting during baseball season.

Places To Stay

Hotels near the center of the city are more convenient but pricier. If you want to save a little money, staying just on the outskirts of the city in an area like Chelsea will keep the budget in check.

I like the Hilton by the airport because it has a great free breakfast and shuttle service from the airport. It’s modern and close to the train station. Boston is very easy to navigate. I prefer to take an Uber or train versus renting a car due to the high cost of hotel parking charges.

Pro Tip: This city is best to visit in the fall and see the trees changing color. Spring is great since it’s not too hot and humid, or cold in the winter.

Crescent Bay in Laguna Beach, California Photo credit: Christy Karsten

3. Laguna Beach, California

Laguna Beach, California, is a truly beautiful place to visit. Easily accessible from airports in Southern California, Laguna should be a definite destination. This charming, artistic colony along the coast of Southern California is incredibly clean and has miles of gorgeous coastline, amazing restaurants, and spectacular coves and beaches. Laguna is an eclectic seaside, beach, and artsy town surrounded by million-dollar houses with endless views of the Pacific Ocean.

Places To Eat

It’s difficult to pick just one restaurant because there are so many! If I can’t decide to sit at a restaurant near the cliff eating dinner at The Cliff Restaurant or go into a bistro, I’ll grab something “to go” and walk toward a pier carved into the cliffs and stare into the ocean and dine truly alfresco, outside! One of my favorite things to do is stop by Urth Café, grab a coffee, then head a few miles north in Laguna, enter Crystal Cove, and walk to the beach. This area was reclaimed by the state and the beach cottages are now available for anyone to rent. It is like stepping back into the 1950s. I am always expecting Gidgit to pop her head around one of the cottages and shout, “Surfs up!”

Things To Do

Head up toward the northern area to Crescent Cove and rent a stand-up paddle board and glide amongst the kelp and rocky coves. The water is so clear you can see Garibaldi, the states, bright orange fish, or see sea lions swimming under your board. There are loads of art studios and art exhibits. During the summer, the city offers free trolleys down the beach and back up to the famous Sawdust festival. An artist’s dream spot to buy local art and watch art exhibits.

Laguna is very hilly, so walking can be challenging. There are no trains but there is always Uber and the public bus.

Places To Stay

The best place to stay is in the Surf and Sand Hotel located on the beach. A very upscale, boutique-style hotel that just might convince you that you are in the Mediterranean relaxing in a villa. Your days here can be spent swimming in a rocky cove or sunning on a beautiful clean sandy beach.

Pro Tip: The best time to go is during late September during what the locals call “Indian Summer.” Traveling here any time of the year works because the winters are so mild compared to the rest of the country.