My 11 Favorite Outdoor Activities On Kauai

When I first considered traveling to Hawaii, I wanted to spend time in a place with lush natural areas and not too many touristy sights. Kauai appeared to contain many opportunities to be immersed in gorgeous scenery and quiet landscapes. It more than met expectations. Hiking on trails, relaxing on a beach, and even playing miniature golf meant being surrounded by vibrant colors and soothing breezes. Many opportunities present various ways to enjoy the natural beauty of Kauai.

Waimea Canyon Photo credit: Judy Karnia

1. Waimea Canyon Hike

As you drive along Route 550, the Waimea Canyon opens for a spectacular tableau. Stop at the lookouts, of course, to capture those iconic Hawaii waterfall photos. However, if you want to get a closer view of the magnificent colors of the canyon walls and are up for a moderately difficult, two to three-hour hike, journey into the canyon along the Waimea Canyon Trail. The forest is thick along the first part of the trail and I considered turning back, thinking I must have gone the wrong way. A little further on, however, I emerged onto a stony outcrop with the vast canyon spread out before me. After a slightly treacherous scramble over the rock, a small pool of cool water awaited at the base of a ten-foot-high waterfall. Waimea Canyon certainly lived up to its nickname, “Grand Canyon of the Pacific.”

Pro Tip: Visitors to Waimea Canyon State Park need to pay a parking and entrance fee. Be sure to carry plenty of water and snacks for the trail.

Pihea Trail Photo credit: Judy Karnia

2. Pihea Trail

If you continue to the end of Route 550, you can stride along a ridge with a view over the thick vegetation of Kokee State Park on your right. On the other side, the Na Pali coast includes the two-mile-wide Kalalau Valley with the shimmering azure water beyond it. The Pihea Trail is listed as easy but there is a bit of rolling land which presents a mild challenge after a trek through Waimea Canyon. Some light rain accompanied us on the drive but my family decided to try the trail anyway. We were rewarded with a rainbow that increased every time we stopped at a lookout. By the end, a vibrant, 270-degree double rainbow encircled the ridge.

Pro Tip: Plan for an entire day to do both of these hikes. After hiking the canyon, stop on your way to the Pihea Trail at the Kokee Lodge Café and Lodge to refresh and recharge yourself. You can also check out the Kokee Natural History Museum and spend some time with the wild chickens running around.

Wai Koa Loop Trail Photo credit: Steve Heap / Shutterstock.com

3. Secret Garden At The End Of The Wai Koa Loop Trail

When you start on the Wai Koa Loop Trail from the Kauai North Shore Dog Park, you may not expect what lies at the end. The wide, flat dirt path first traverses a large forest of neat rows of mahogany. After two miles, the trail descends into a small tranquil valley that looks like a scene from a fairy movie. Gorgeous red flowers flash among the various shades of green plants and grass. Wooden bridges lead you across the brook toward the wide stone waterfall built in 1880 to supply water to sugar plantations. A stand of bamboo provides a backdrop to a ten-foot-tall Buddha statue. This trail provides a restful spot to enjoy the beauty of Kauai.

Pro Tip: The Wai Koa Loop Trail has a trailhead at Anaina Hau Community Park but this is currently closed. You can find a trailhead at the end of the parking lot for the dog park.

Mini Golf & Garden at Anaina Hau Community Park Photo credit: Judy Karnia

4. Anaina Hau Community Park

For a more lively activity, test your putting skills at the Mini Golf at Anaina Hau Community Park. I have tried out many miniature golf courses with my daughter and this is by far the most alluring. The course is packed with features including a pond with lily flowers, waterfalls, Japanese torii, wooden bridges, and all types of tropical flowers and plants. The course is open Wednesday to Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Reservations are recommended but walk-ins are accepted until 3 p.m. if there is availability.

Pro Tip: Reward a well-played game with Hawaiian ice.

McBryde Garden Photo credit: Judy Karnia

5. McBryde Garden

On the south side of Kauai, in the Lawa’i Valley, the McBryde Garden offers guided tours or you can wander the 50 acres at your leisure. A diverse collection of tropical plants and trees includes the largest collection of native Hawaiian species. A bus transports visitors to the garden along the coast with a narrated ride. Your visit can entail a long walk exploring the diverse areas of the park or a studied visit of a few unique plants.

Pro Tip: Be sure you find out when the shuttle buses return so you can time your walk.

Fern Grotto at Smith Family River Cruise Photo credit: Judy Karnia

6. Smith Family Garden And Luau

A Hawaiian luau may seem cliché but is still something that must be experienced and provides a wonderful introduction to the culture of the island. The Smith family created a 30-acre botanical garden 50 years ago and continues to run a multi-generational business. Arrive for your luau at the Smith Family Garden as early as possible to ensure enough time to meander among the bamboo and fruit trees and along the pond. You can then feast on the Kalua pig, roasted in the ground and revealed in a short ceremony. As darkness falls, dancers in traditional costumes delight the audience with drums and flames.

Pro Tip: The Smith family also offers a river cruise to the fern grotto. As the open-air boat glides over the smooth water, stories and songs keep you entertained. You can even learn how to hula dance.

Lydgate Beach Photo credit: Judy Karnia

7. Lydgate Beach Park

Lydgate State Park, on the east side of Kauai, offers space for swimmers, surfers, and picnickers. My favorite part was a calm section of water that is protected by a semi-circle of boulders. I enjoyed lounging in the shallow part of the water and occasionally venturing into the deeper part. A variety of fish enters the pool, enabling leisurely snorkeling. The parking lot and restrooms make this beach an easy activity for your day.

8. Grove Farm Sugar Plantation Museum

One of the first sugar plantations in Hawaii replaced a grove of kukui trees in 1854 on the east side of Kauai. The site was thus called Grove Farm. William Norton Wilcox later purchased the plantation and handed it down to his family. You can explore the compound to learn the history and enjoy the surrounding gardens. The guided tour takes about two hours and includes the main house as well as the supporting cottages.

Pro Tip: Book your tour early as the groups are small and can fill up quickly. The tours run Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday at 10:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m.

Orchard at Kilohana Plantation Photo credit: Judy Karnia

9. Rail Tour Of Kilohana Plantation

Traveling on the two-and-a-half-mile rail line through the 105-acre Kilohana Plantation provides a view of verdant orchards of banana, pineapple, mango, and papaya. On the historic open-air train, you can relax in the breeze while the conductor educates you with entertaining stories. At the fields, the train makes a brief stop so you can feed the wild pigs, goats, and donkeys. You can also dine in Kilohana’s courtyard at the Plantation House by Gaylords.

The Na Pali Coast Photo credit: Judy Karnia

10. Na Pali Coast

For more spectacular views of Kauai, hit the water. Multiple tour companies offer trips on rafts, sailboats, and motorboats that head out from Hanalei Bay on the north shore of Kauai. The crew on the boat I chose narrated the trip along the Na Pali Coast. They sailed far enough out from the shore to gaze up at the imposing cliffs of various shades of green. They then brought us into coves to get up-close photos of swirling waters and waterfalls. We stopped in a calm bay for lunch and snorkeling. I am not a swimmer, so I rested on the boat and watched the others. The crystal clear, aquamarine water enabled me to watch schools of fish and a couple of sea turtles even from my perch above them. The driver then revved up the engines for an exciting, bumpy ride back to the bay.

Ke Ala Hele Makalae Photo credit: Judy Karnia

11. Biking Ke Ala Hele Makalae

Ke Ala Hele Makalae, “The Path that Goes by the Coast,” stretches along the east shore of Kauai and offers a wide, flat lane for a scenic bike ride. As I was lodging south of the path, I rented a bike at Kauai Cycle on Kuhio Highway then headed up Moanakai Road. A bridge links this road to Ke Ala Hale Makalea, the Kauai Multiuse Path. There are also bike rental shops at the north end if you are staying along the North Coast.

Kauai certainly lives up to its nickname, the “Garden Island.” You can easily fill a week enjoying a variety of activities that immerse you in the natural beauty of the island. Waterfalls, tropical vistas, unique flowers, and interesting culture awaits.