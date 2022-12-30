2024 Riviera River Cruises Are On Sale — Here Are The Included Destinations

There’s good news if you’ve been thinking of taking a European river tour! Riviera River Cruises’ 2024 European cruises are on sale. Book a cabin or suite on a 2024 departure by February 28, 2023, and get a 10 percent discount. Beverage packages (usually $179 per person for an eight-day cruise) are included in the deal. Packages cover draught and non-alcoholic beers, house wines, wines by the glass, soda, and juice.

The sale includes 14 European itineraries (301 departures from March to November 2024). There are great destinations to choose from, including France, the Netherlands, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Hungary, and Portugal. In addition, there are seven cruises expressly for singles.

The following is a selection of Riviera’s European River Cruises. For more information and additional itineraries, go here.

Dutch Waterways

On this five-day spring tour, guests will see Amsterdam, Rotterdam, the Kinderdijk windmills, and Keukenhof Gardens. The sailing includes four guided tours and an Amsterdam canal cruise. The cruise starts at $1,159 per person, double, land only. See Riviera’s Dutch Waterways cruises here.

Danube River, Austria, Hungary, And Germany

This eight-day cruise includes seven guided tours and visits, including sites in Vienna, Salzburg, or Linz, and visits to Esztergom, Durnstein, and Melk Abbey. The per-person double rate starts at $1,659. See Riviera’s Danube River cruises here.

Douro River, Portugal

The eight-day Douro River cruise from Porto to Salamanca passes vineyards, medieval villages, cathedrals, monasteries, and more. Of course, you’ll enjoy the Douro River Valley’s unique history and its famous wine — enjoyed at a leisurely pace. Prices start at $2,189 per person, double. Go here to see Riviera’s Douro River Cruises.

Rhône and Saône Rivers, France

Enjoy two rivers and 14 guided tours during this new 11-day cruise. You’ll explore the villages of the Burgundy wine region, the historic city of Lyon, the Roman Pont du Gard aqueduct and Arles, and the Camargue wetland. This cruise starts at $3,859 per person, double. See river cruises in France here.

The Seine, Paris, And Normandy River Cruise for Solo Travelers

This eight-day cruise extends from beautiful Paris into picturesque Normandy, with nine visits and guided tours. Guests can explore medieval Rouen, the village of Caudebec, the WWII monuments of Normandy, and Giverny, the home of painter Claude Monet. Prices for this cruise start at $3,369 per person. More Riviera solo cruises are here.

Heart Of Europe, Germany, Austria, Hungary, Slovakia

What could be better than 15 days in the heart of Europe? This cruise takes guests from Cologne to Koblenz, Rüdesheim, Mainz, Nuremberg, Passau, Vienna, Bratislava, and Budapest. Features include 15 guided tours and visits. Prices start at $3,919 per person, double.