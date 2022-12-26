9 Incredible Culinary Hotel Experiences That I’ll Never Forget

All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links.

I am a foodie. I love to cook interesting dishes. I love to eat amazing food. And I particularly love it when a chef creates a memorable experience combining local cuisine with an immersive ambiance. Whether it involves a hands-on cooking session exploring a local staple like pastechi in Aruba or a magnificent multi-course spread like La Reserve on Oceania Cruises, great food is the gateway into a region’s culture and history. The following incredible culinary experiences from hotels far and near are listed in no particular order.

Note: Some information in this piece was obtained during a sponsored press trip, but all recommendations are my own.

Pastechi at Aruba Marriott Resort & Stellaris Casino in Noord Photo credit: Aruba Marriott Resort & Stellaris Casino

1. Pastechi Cooking Class

Aruba Marriott Resort & Stellaris Casino, Noord, Aruba

Pastechi, a crescent-shaped, empanada-like savory pastry is one of Aruba’s traditional dishes. These fried, hand-held pies are made with a variety of fillings. Across the island, you will find roadside shacks selling fried cheese, chicken, beef, and vegetable pastechi. The base of the pie is a mixture of onions, peppers, celery, and warm spices like cumin and nutmeg. All are served with a variety of dipping sauce options.

At the Aruba Marriott Resort & Stellaris Casino, you can sign up for a private cooking class and explore the intricacies of this delectable Arubian street food. It is a wonderful immersive experience of the culture of Aruba’s cuisine history. I love this class because it is perfect for a family and friends gathering — it is completely private. Cooking together with the people you love brings a shared experience to your vacation getaway. The best part, enjoy your pastechi makes, taste everyone else’s, and recount your chef-led kitchen experience.

Inn at Hastings Park Culinary Education Photo credit: Tracey Crosby

2. Immersive Cooking Weekend

Inn at Hastings Park, Lexington, Massachusetts

The historic town of Lexington is filled with Revolutionary War sites, architecturally stunning old buildings, and the picturesque Lexington Common. It is also home to the Inn at Hastings Park, a beautifully renovated trio of buildings that embody the town’s history. Luxuriously appointed rooms reflect a nod to the area’s history while enveloping guests in cozy rooms and high-end amenities.

A stay at the Inn for one of chef and owner Trisha’s culinary experiences is a technique-driven cooking moment focusing on seasonal cuisine. The Inn offers culinary enthusiasts two unique foodie experiences. The monthly Supper Club is a mid-week evening of exploring how to prepare a wonderful dinner party — and, of course, enjoying the final dishes. Their Immersive Cooking Weekend is a study in the art of food preparation. Filled with delicious dinners, a farm tour, a picnic, and a multi-course tasting experience, your time with Chef Trisha will be filled with culinary techniques, tips, and tricks. It is a pleasure to enjoy every tasty bite.

The Inn is centrally located for an extended getaway. History buffs will love exploring the battleground sites of Lexington and Concord.

Grand Universe Lucca Eterno Wine Cellar in Lucca, Italy Photo credit: Grand Universe Lucca

3. Tuscan Wine And Olive Oil Tasting

Grand Universe Lucca, Lucca, Italy

Picturesque Tuscany and her verdant farmland, rolling hills, and legendary wine is in itself an unforgettable experience. My personal bucket list includes stomping grapes in a barrel the old-fashioned way at a Tuscan vineyard. While this tasting event does not check off that dream, it does, however, bring the heavenly flavors of grapes fermented to perfection.

The Grand Universe Lucca offers exclusive wine-tasting experiences and an indulgent Tuscan Wine & Olive Oil tasting. Sampling pure, Italian olive oil is a must-try for every foodie. When you explore the difference between sumptuous, undiluted olive oil, you will go home and toss your blended variety away — I did. Trying the flavor and mouthfeel of pure Italian olive oil is a revolutionary experience. In addition to the olive oil, guests can choose from several wine tastings including the Montalcino, Montecarlo, Super Tuscan, and Chianti Classico. I recommend the Super Tuscan and Chianti Classico — I love a spicy red.

Pro Tip: Book the “Tuscan Wine & Olive Oil Experience” package at Grand Universe Lucca using code ES1.

El Pretexto Outdoor Kitchen in Cayey, Puerto Rico Photo credit: Sandi Barrett

4. El Pretexto Food Experience

El Pretexto, Cayey, Puerto Rico

High in the mountains of Puerto Rico sits a culinary farmhouse lodge called El Pretexto. Chef and owner Crystal takes her guests on a week-long culinary journey. Several times each year, you can participate in a thoughtfully produced immersion in Puerto Rican food and culture.

From a hands-on pasteles class to small-batch island rum tours, you will love the week of mountainside relaxation, tasty foodie consumption, and island exploration. Begin your morning with yoga followed by breakfast and a visit to a local farm, fishery, or restaurant, and then explore lunch options.

During the week, you can expect to visit the Ruta del Lechon, Puerto Rico’s famous and delicious pork route. A boutique rum distillery that will reshape the way you think about this island beverage. Enjoy a class with a barbecue pit master and learn the secrets of perfecting your barbecue skills. Farm-to-table and boat-to-table dining experiences deliver delicious food and will shape the way you think about how we harvest our ingredients. After a week of amazing food, fun, and new friendships, you will fall in love with Puerto Rico and her island gifts.

Salt, Amelia Island, Florida Photo credit: Sandi Barrett

5. Salt Kitchen Table

Salt, Amelia Island, Florida

In the northeast corner of Florida’s Atlantic coastline sits Amelia Island. Long stretches of beautiful sandy beaches, secluded gated communities, and Salt, the Ritz-Carlton Amelia Island’s signature restaurant. The elegant club like decor, white linens, and extensive table setting signal the forthcoming dining adventure.

Utilizing over 40 salts from around the world, the menu at Salt is an explosion of exciting flavors. At the Salt Kitchen Table experience you are part of the creative cooking journey. A private table in Chef Okan’s kitchen is an exploration into the working life of a Chef de Cuisine and his culinary team. As the menu progresses across multiple courses, each one expertly paired with a complimentary wine and flavorful salt, your senses become excited at each new dishes’ promise.

Pro Tip: Throw the diet out the window and let the wave of culinary creations roll to a stop at your place setting.

Executive chef at the Ocean Edge Chowdah Cookoff Photo credit: Ocean Edge Resort & Golf Club

6. Clam ‘Chowdah’ Cook-Off

Ocean Edge Resort & Golf Club, Brewster, Massachusetts

Situated on Cape Cod Bay, Brewster is a great central spot for exploring ”The Cape.” Known for its wonderful waterfront restaurants that serve succulent seafood, The Cape is a summer playground for anyone visiting Massachusetts.

In Brewster, you will find Ocean Edge Resort & Golf Club, a perfect spot to rest your head, play some golf, and take part in their recently launched Clam “Chowdah” Cook-Off. Classic New England clam chowder uses simple ingredients but requires a certain knack to put them together in the correct ratio.

The chef-led, hands-on cooking class walks you through the recipe step-by-step. More than just an instructional class, this is a competition — I am very competitive, especially when it comes to cooking. At the end of the class, the chef tastes each of the clam chowders and proclaims the winner. The prize, by the way, is a dining credit for an on-property restaurant.

Pro Tip: The Clam Chowdah Cook-Off is exclusive to overnight guests and limited to 10 attendees. To book, email [email protected]

Baked Alaska at La Reserve, Oceania Cruises Photo credit: Sandi Barrett

7. La Reserve

The Riviera, Oceania Cruises

When you can dine on recipes curated by the legendary Jacques Pepin, it is a great day. Aboard Oceania Cruises, there are several culinary adventures for you to experience. The La Cuisine Bourgeoise wine pairing dinner is a sumptuous multi-course menu celebrating classic French recipes elevated to the culinary stratosphere. It is difficult to choose a favorite dish; from the Maine Lobster and Cheese Souffle to the Parisian-style pink praline cream puffs, it was all divine.

Pro Tip: All the dining experiences on Oceania Cruises’ floating hotel add an elevated cachet to the cruising journey.

Hook & Cook at Southernmost Beach Resort in Key West, Florida Photo credit: Southernmost Beach Resort

8. Hook & Cook

Southernmost Beach Resort, Key West, Florida

Key West, playground to Hemmingway and his six-toed cats, is also home to the Southernmost Beach Resort. At the end of Duval Street is an ocean-view oasis for romantic getaways and sport fishing enthusiasts.

Imagine spending the day on the water in the glorious Florida sunshine reeling in a big catch. Marlin, mahi-mahi, and other deep-sea swimmers test your angling skills. After an exhilarating day, let the resort chef prepare your catch transforming it into a gourmet delight. It will be the freshest boat-to-table dining experience of your life. The resort’s concierge can arrange the Hook and Cook package; you and your angler buddies will love the wonderful experience.

Pro Tip: For the non-fishing guests, there are lots of fun adventures to experience in the Florida Keys.

9. Mesa1 Tequila Experience

W Punta de Mita, Riviera Nayarit, Mexico

Along Riviera Nayarit’s beautiful beaches is the casually chic W Punta de Mita. Guests in search of a unique experience focused on food and tequila will love the Mesa1 Tequila Experience.

Your private dinner party is seated at a 100-year-old parota tree table centered on an island reached by stepping stones. The five-course dinner is paired expertly with Clase Azul Tequila. Chef Ismael is a master at highlighting the regional bold flavors showcasing local ingredients. The resort only books one seating a night for this event, affording diners an intimate and ultra-exclusive culinary adventure, not to mention the stunning views. Perfect for a romantic dinner or a special family event, you are sure to have a wonderful time dining at Mesa1.

Executive Chef-Lead Unique Culinary Travel Experiences

As foodies, we love executive chef-lead experiences. Hotel restaurants are creating stunning culinary moments to accommodate the high expectations of their visitors. Sharing an unforgettable culinary experience paired with great service and a wonderful stay at a high-end hotel is the best way to enjoy a meal with family and friends.