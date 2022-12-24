What I Love About Solo Travel — Most Of The Time

Solo Traveler Snapshot Mia Ransom Parnell at Chautauqua Park on the Flatiron Trail in Boulder, Colorado Photo credit: Mia Ransom Parnell Name: Mia RP

Age: 58

Location: Birmingham, AL

Marital Status: Single

Favorite Solo Trip: Ireland

As a little girl, Mia dreamed of Paris and exploring the world. After surviving breast cancer, she decided to pack her bags and travel. She loves the freedom and solace that comes from solo travel.

Solo Traveler Inspiration

TravelAwaits: What inspired you to travel solo?

Mia: I’m a breast cancer survivor and decided to travel after I lived long enough to witness my kids get into college.

First Solo Trip

TravelAwaits: What was your first solo trip?

Mia: Hearing Ella Fitzgerald and Louis Armstrong sing “April in Paris” as a child made me fall in love with the city. The longing in their voices made me want something I had never seen. I didn’t know anyone black who had ever traveled to Paris and it seemed to be an impossible dream. The moment I stood in front of the Mona Lisa as an adult and realized I was actually in Paris was the moment I realized I could go anywhere I wanted to go. I wanted to see as much of the world as possible before I died.

Favorite Aspect Of Solo Travel

TravelAwaits: What is your favorite part of traveling solo?

Mia: Being alone!

Favorite Solo Trip

TravelAwaits: What is your favorite solo trip so far and why?

Mia: Visiting Ireland for my 20th breast cancer-versary. I was inspired and encouraged to do so by my good friend, Bisa Myles. Other than 2020 and 2021, I travel somewhere new each October to celebrate my breast cancer-versary.

Biggest Solo Travel Concern

TravelAwaits: What was your biggest concern before your first solo trip and how did you overcome it?

Mia: I was concerned about developing lymphedema because of my mastectomy from the long flight. I made sure to bring my compression sleeve and glove to prevent it.

Group Or Independent Travel

TravelAwaits: Do you travel with a group or independently and why?

Mia: I prefer to travel independently. I’m my best self when I travel. That way, I’m no one’s mother, daughter, employee, employer, or partner. I’m just Mia.

Favorite Travel Product

TravelAwaits: What is one product you cannot live without on your trips?

Mia: My unlocked iPhone.

I Wish I Would Have Joined A Group For This Trip…

TravelAwaits: Is there a solo location/destination that would have been better in a group and why?

Mia: No. But it would have been nice to have had a friend with me as a herd of buffalo crossed in front of me when I visited Colorado. We would have looked at each other and said, “Did you see that?” It was incredible!

Best Advice For Solo Travelers

TravelAwaits: What advice would you give someone who is considering solo travel?

Mia: Don’t wait on others to show up for your dreams. Go! Build in an “unscheduled day” into your itinerary. I have at least 1 day where I explore, get lost, meet the people the universe sends to me, and it’s always the best part of my trip. That’s the day something miraculous happens.

You can follow along with Mia’s adventures on Instagram @MiaAdventura.

