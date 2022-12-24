We Now Know When Super Nintendo World Opens At Universal Studios Hollywood

The Mario Bros. have been part of the gaming world for nearly four decades, taking players to the magical world of the Mushroom Kingdom full of princesses and dragons.

Now gamers and others can become part of that world.

Universal Studios Hollywood announced this week that Super Nintendo World will open on February 17, 2023, at the Southern California theme park. It will feature rides, food, retail, and other attractions, all centered around Mount Beanpole.

The new land will be located between Jurassic World: The Ride and Transformers: The Ride just off the lower lot.

Universal Studios Hollywood / YouTube

Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge

Guests will enter the land via a warp pipe. They can then experience Bowser’s Castle and the land’s feature ride, Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge, described by officials as one of the most complex rides ever built.

“The sophisticated ride is a multi-sensory cornucopia of color, sound, and movement that invites guests to navigate familiar environs through the creative use and integration of head-mounted augmented reality (AR) goggles — a key point of differentiation that distinguishes this ride from other theme park attractions,” Universal said in a release.

Guests will ride in a four-seat Mario Kart, put on their AR goggles, and take off on a race that will take them underwater and through clouds while collecting coins, much like the concept of the video game.

Officials call it a repeatable ride due to the variety of outcomes that can occur.

“The premise is simple but equally inspiring and challenging and will appeal to guests of all ages regardless of gaming experience,” officials said.

Super Nintendo World will also feature food and retail and other attractions. It will center around Mount Beanpole, located in the center of the land.

Bowser’s Castle

The entry point to Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge, the castle will feature corridors, a hall of medallions and trophies, and the story of Bowser’s plans to defeat Team Mario

Toadstool Cafe

The area’s restaurant will feature menu items prepared fresh daily, including Toadstool Cheesy Garlic Knots, Super Mushroom Soup, Piranha Plant Caprese, Mario Bacon Cheeseburger, Luigi Pesto Chicken Burger, ? Block Tiramisu, and Princess Peach

Cupcakes.

Power-Up Bands

Guests will wear state-of-the-art wristbands that sync with Universal’s app and provide interactive elements throughout the land. Visitors can collect digital coins and keys and experience special interactions with Mario, Luigi, and Princess Peach.

Interactive Gameplay

A variety of interactive activities will be available throughout the land, allowing guests to collect keys from Goomba, Koopa Troopa, Piranha Plant, and Thwomp; use binoculars with AR technology; and battle Bowser Jr.

1-Up Factory

What would a land be without a retail experience? The 1-Up Factory will offer an extensive selection of branded apparel, plush characters, and other items for purchase.

First In The United States

A version of Super Nintendo World already exists at Universal Studios Japan, but this is the first one in the United States. Universal is planning a third, even larger version at its theme park in Florida. No dates for its completion have been announced, though it’s not expected until 2025.

The opening coincides with the release of The Super Mario Bros. Movie, which is slated to open March 10. The animated film features the voices of Chris Pratt as Mario, Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, Charlie Day as Luigi, and Jack Black as Bowser.