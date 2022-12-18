TravelAwaits

Why You’ll Love The Small Pennsylvania Town With Big Holiday Spirit

Robin O'Neal Smith
Dec.18.2022
Community Foundation of the Endless Mountains in Montrose
Community Foundation of the Endless Mountains in Montrose
Photo credit: Van Zandbergen Photography
    • Robin O'Neal Smith
    Dec.18.2022

    There is something special about holiday seasons in small towns and Montrose, Pennsylvania, stands out for the season. Nestled among the Endless Mountains, this charming little town comes alive in December with a festive atmosphere and big holiday spirit that brings visitors from far and wide to experience its unique charm. 

    Christmas in Montrose provides a wide selection of holiday activities, free family fun, and hallmark moments. Whether you’re looking for lovely homes to tour, participating in classic holiday events and family activities, or searching for the perfect craft — Montrose offers them all! There is no shortage of things to do in this tiny corner of northeast Pennsylvania. 

    Last fall, I first visited Montrose, Pennsylvania, and fell in love with the town. I learned then about the many Christmas activities and knew it was a town that should star in a Hallmark movie. I was invited to return this year and experience Christmas in Montrose.

    The Rosemont Inn Bed & Breakfast provided lodging, Christmas in Montrose hosted us for Take A Bite Out of Christmas in Montrose, and the Endless Mountain Visitors Bureau provided funding for meals. All opinions are my own. 

    Keep reading and learn more about Christmas in Montrose and the little town bursting at the seams with holiday spirit.

    Carolers on the Village Green
    Carolers on the Village Green
    Photo credit: Robin O’Neal Smith

    Free Family Activities

    The majority of the activities during Christmas in Montrose are free for everyone to enjoy. Families can enjoy an entire day of fun without spending any money. Of course, there are opportunities to spend your dollars, but most of those opportunities help to fund future Christmas events.

    The Jingle Bell Run begins
    The Jingle Bell Run begins
    Photo credit: Christmas in Montrose

    Jingle Bell 5K Run/Walk

    The Jingle Bell 5K Run/Walk grows every year. Last year they had 200 participants; this year, they doubled that number with 400 runners and walkers. Most of the participants wear holiday attire. Many bring their favorite puppy with them to get some exercise. Prizes and medals are awarded to the winners.

    Parade Of Lights

    The United Fire Company kicks off the weekend with the Parade of Lights through the main streets of Montrose. Fire trucks, floats, and marching units get everyone in the holiday spirit. 

    Snowman tree
    Snowman tree
    Photo credit: Robin O’Neal Smith

    Festival Of Trees

    Businesses, organizations, and individuals decorate trees and wreaths and donate them for the Festival of Trees. This event is held at the Rosemont Inn Bed & Breakfast. Attendees stroll through the inn and vote for their favorite tree. The trees are also part of a silent auction. The money raised through the silent auction helps to keep the majority of Christmas in Montrose activities free. The Snowman Tree was this year’s popular choice.

    Elf Costume Contest

    Contestants don their best elf costume and the person wearing the winning costume wins an award. This year there were contestants of all ages vying for the best elf costume.

    Gingerbread Greenhouse
    Gingerbread Greenhouse
    Photo credit: Robin O’Neal Smith

    Gingerbread House Competition

    This event was also held at the Rosemont Inn Bed & Breakfast. Entrants create gingerbread houses and attendees vote for their favorite entry. There were some creative entries with great detail. One of my favorites is the one shown that was a greenhouse. It had lights inside; what appeared to be glass was sugar and water cooked and then hardened. 

    Crafts for sale
    Crafts for sale
    Photo credit: Robin O’Neal Smith

    Crafts

    Crafts were available on the green and in the various churches throughout the town. Some of the local merchants were also selling craft items. 

    Horse-drawn carriage in front of the courthouse
    Horse-drawn carriage in front of the courthouse
    Photo credit: Community Foundation of the Endless Mountains

    Horse-Drawn Carriage Rides

    The June and Earle Wootton Fund at The Community Foundation of the Endless Mountains sponsored the horse-drawn carriage rides during Christmas in Montrose. These rides were free and transported guests from the green up to the Rosemont, where several activities were taking place. 

    Santa Roll

    A substantial hollow chocolate Santa is rolled down Public Avenue in front of the courthouse. Chocolates by Leopold pour the chocolate into a three-foot mold, and to ensure the chocolate is evenly spread for a hollow Santa, the mold is placed into a circular frame. Local children roll Santa down the street. 

    The chocolate Santa sleeps in a cold room overnight then employees break him out of the mold on Saturday morning for decorating to begin.

    3-foot decorated Santa
    3-foot decorated Santa
    Photo credit: Robin O’Neal Smith

    Chocolate Santa Decorating

    Chocolates by Leopold offers customers the opportunity to watch them decorate Santa. Once decorated, the three-foot Santa is put into a bag and sold. Santa is sold by weight and they estimate he consists of 12 to 15 pounds of chocolate.

    Elf spaghetti
    Elf spaghetti
    Photo credit: Robin O’Neal Smith

    Elf Spaghetti Eating Contest

    This was one of the most fun events to watch. Ten contestants participated in the Elf Spaghetti Eating Contest. Each was provided a plate of cold spaghetti noodles doused with maple syrup. A layer of miniature marshmallows and M&M’s was next. Then they drizzled chocolate syrup over the mixture and topped it with candy sprinkles. The contestant who ate all their Elf Spaghetti without utensils was the winner. Prizes were awarded to first, second and third place.

    The author and her husband pose with Santa and Sfun.
    The author and her husband pose with Santa and Sfun.
    Photo credit: David Wood

    Photos With Santa

    Santa and his reindeer Sfun were on the porch at the Rosemont for photos. Santa talked with the children in his sleigh and pictures were taken and printed free of charge for everyone.

    Photo opportunity on Village Green
    Photo opportunity on Village Green
    Photo credit: Robin O’Neal Smith

    Christmas Village On The Green

    Numerous things were happening in the Christmas Village on the Green. Just a few of the things for attendees to enjoy were

    • Vendors
    • Chainsaw Carving Demonstrations
    • Winter Carnival 
    • Live Entertainment
    • S’mores Station
    • Blacksmithing Demonstrations
    • Snowball Fights with Buddy The Elf

    Scavenger Hunt

    On the back of the Christmas in Montrose schedule was a fun scavenger hunt. Fifteen locations were listed and you received a stamp on your form when you stopped at each. The first 50 people to turn in their form received a Montrose glass.

    The Grinch and Buddy the Elf
    The Grinch and Buddy the Elf
    Photo credit: Robin O’Neal Smith

    Characters

    The Grinch and Buddy the Elf were available the entire weekend to visit with guests. They spent most of Saturday strolling around the green.

    Charcuterie buffet at Take a Bite Out of Christmas in Montrose
    Charcuterie buffet at Take a Bite Out of Christmas in Montrose
    Photo credit: Robin O’Neal Smith

    Take A Bite Out Of Christmas In Montrose

    New this year was the Take a Bite Out of Christmas in Montrose event. I had the pleasure of attending this sold-out adult-only event. This reminded me so much of something out of a Christmas movie. We hopped aboard a wagon pulled by a tractor for a merry-making “hay wagon ride.” We visited and toured four homes and the Community Foundation. Each location provided a culinary delight for the group to enjoy. Festivities ended at the Rosemont Inn for dessert and wine tastings.

    Each location was beautifully decorated and the food was delicious. We enjoyed everything from charcuterie to sushi and bacon prepared in four different ways to squash soup. Drinks included cider mimosas, eggnog, cranberry spritzers, and more. 

    Cider mimosas
    Cider mimosas
    Photo credit: Robin O’Neal Smith

    It was a great way to learn more about the town’s history and enjoy a fun evening kicking off Christmas in Montrose.

    Other Activities

    Other activities that were available included:

    • Children’s One-Acts Play
    • Free Movies at the Theater
    • Santa’s Workshop Kids Store

    Community Involvement

    Held the first weekend in December, Christmas in Montrose is an annual event that grows every year. Part of the reason it continues to grow is the amount of community involvement. Just like you see in the movies, the entire town comes together to create a festive celebration. The community involvement, from planning to the cleanup, is impressive. From the Community Foundation to the local fire department, businesses, other organizations, churches, and individuals participate, making it one of the year’s most significant events.

    Christmas in Montrose decorations
    Christmas in Montrose decorations
    Photo credit: Robin O’Neal Smith

    Excellent Organization

    Many holiday events are thrown together, and while they are fun, sometimes they could be better organized. That is not the case in Montrose. Everything from a flier with all events and locations listed that included a map to porta potties in all key areas indicated the level of organization that went into the event. 

    Welcoming Community

    One of the best things about Montrose is its friendly and welcoming community. Everyone is always happy to greet you with a smile and offer assistance. No matter where you come from or your holiday traditions, you’ll feel at home in Montrose during the Christmas season

    Rosemont Inn Dining Area
    Rosemont Inn Dining Area
    Photo credit: Robin O’Neal Smith

    Rosemont Inn Bed And Breakfast

    The beautiful Rosemont Inn is a great place to stay when you attend Christmas in Montrose or visit any time of year. Each season provides its beauty at the inn. There are 12 guest rooms with private baths at the inn. 

    The spacious rooms are spotless and the inn has a peaceful and quiet atmosphere. There are fireplaces in most rooms and you start each day of your stay with a delicious homemade breakfast. Note that there is a two-night minimum stay.

    Pro Tip: If you plan to visit next year, make your reservations now. The inn sells out each year and the Take a Bite Out of Christmas event in Montrose sold out within days this year. Everyone loved it so I’m sure it will sell out again next year. 

    While Montrose is especially lovely during the holidays, it’s worth visiting any time of year. In addition to its rich history, Montrose offers annual events and festivals, such as its Blueberry Festival and its huge Fourth of July celebration, making it a great destination no matter when you visit.

    If you’re looking for a place to get into the holiday spirit and enjoy a fun-filled festive experience, look no further than Montrose, Pennsylvania. This small town is bursting with holiday cheer and is sure to put a smile on your face. Visitors come from all over to see the sights and take in the holiday spirit. 

    Christmas in Montrose is truly a magical time! Be sure to mark December 1-3 on your calendar for next year so you can experience all that Christmas in Montrose has to offer.

    • Image of Robin O'Neal Smith Robin O'Neal Smith View Full Profile

      Robin O’Neal Smith is a freelance and travel writer. A young baby boomer, Robin and her husband have traveled throughout North America, many of the Caribbean Islands, and Europe. She loves cruising and inspiring others to live their dreams of travel. Follow her travels on her personal site where she discusses travel, food, and more!

