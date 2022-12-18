Why You’ll Love The Small Pennsylvania Town With Big Holiday Spirit

There is something special about holiday seasons in small towns and Montrose, Pennsylvania, stands out for the season. Nestled among the Endless Mountains, this charming little town comes alive in December with a festive atmosphere and big holiday spirit that brings visitors from far and wide to experience its unique charm.

Christmas in Montrose provides a wide selection of holiday activities, free family fun, and hallmark moments. Whether you’re looking for lovely homes to tour, participating in classic holiday events and family activities, or searching for the perfect craft — Montrose offers them all! There is no shortage of things to do in this tiny corner of northeast Pennsylvania.

Last fall, I first visited Montrose, Pennsylvania, and fell in love with the town. I learned then about the many Christmas activities and knew it was a town that should star in a Hallmark movie. I was invited to return this year and experience Christmas in Montrose.

The Rosemont Inn Bed & Breakfast provided lodging, Christmas in Montrose hosted us for Take A Bite Out of Christmas in Montrose, and the Endless Mountain Visitors Bureau provided funding for meals. All opinions are my own.

Keep reading and learn more about Christmas in Montrose and the little town bursting at the seams with holiday spirit.

Carolers on the Village Green Photo credit: Robin O’Neal Smith

Free Family Activities

The majority of the activities during Christmas in Montrose are free for everyone to enjoy. Families can enjoy an entire day of fun without spending any money. Of course, there are opportunities to spend your dollars, but most of those opportunities help to fund future Christmas events.

The Jingle Bell Run begins Photo credit: Christmas in Montrose

Jingle Bell 5K Run/Walk

The Jingle Bell 5K Run/Walk grows every year. Last year they had 200 participants; this year, they doubled that number with 400 runners and walkers. Most of the participants wear holiday attire. Many bring their favorite puppy with them to get some exercise. Prizes and medals are awarded to the winners.

Parade Of Lights

The United Fire Company kicks off the weekend with the Parade of Lights through the main streets of Montrose. Fire trucks, floats, and marching units get everyone in the holiday spirit.

Snowman tree Photo credit: Robin O’Neal Smith

Festival Of Trees

Businesses, organizations, and individuals decorate trees and wreaths and donate them for the Festival of Trees. This event is held at the Rosemont Inn Bed & Breakfast. Attendees stroll through the inn and vote for their favorite tree. The trees are also part of a silent auction. The money raised through the silent auction helps to keep the majority of Christmas in Montrose activities free. The Snowman Tree was this year’s popular choice.

Elf Costume Contest

Contestants don their best elf costume and the person wearing the winning costume wins an award. This year there were contestants of all ages vying for the best elf costume.

Gingerbread Greenhouse Photo credit: Robin O’Neal Smith

Gingerbread House Competition

This event was also held at the Rosemont Inn Bed & Breakfast. Entrants create gingerbread houses and attendees vote for their favorite entry. There were some creative entries with great detail. One of my favorites is the one shown that was a greenhouse. It had lights inside; what appeared to be glass was sugar and water cooked and then hardened.

Crafts for sale Photo credit: Robin O’Neal Smith

Crafts

Crafts were available on the green and in the various churches throughout the town. Some of the local merchants were also selling craft items.

Horse-drawn carriage in front of the courthouse Photo credit: Community Foundation of the Endless Mountains

Horse-Drawn Carriage Rides

The June and Earle Wootton Fund at The Community Foundation of the Endless Mountains sponsored the horse-drawn carriage rides during Christmas in Montrose. These rides were free and transported guests from the green up to the Rosemont, where several activities were taking place.

Santa Roll

A substantial hollow chocolate Santa is rolled down Public Avenue in front of the courthouse. Chocolates by Leopold pour the chocolate into a three-foot mold, and to ensure the chocolate is evenly spread for a hollow Santa, the mold is placed into a circular frame. Local children roll Santa down the street.

The chocolate Santa sleeps in a cold room overnight then employees break him out of the mold on Saturday morning for decorating to begin.

3-foot decorated Santa Photo credit: Robin O’Neal Smith

Chocolate Santa Decorating

Chocolates by Leopold offers customers the opportunity to watch them decorate Santa. Once decorated, the three-foot Santa is put into a bag and sold. Santa is sold by weight and they estimate he consists of 12 to 15 pounds of chocolate.

Elf spaghetti Photo credit: Robin O’Neal Smith

Elf Spaghetti Eating Contest

This was one of the most fun events to watch. Ten contestants participated in the Elf Spaghetti Eating Contest. Each was provided a plate of cold spaghetti noodles doused with maple syrup. A layer of miniature marshmallows and M&M’s was next. Then they drizzled chocolate syrup over the mixture and topped it with candy sprinkles. The contestant who ate all their Elf Spaghetti without utensils was the winner. Prizes were awarded to first, second and third place.

The author and her husband pose with Santa and Sfun. Photo credit: David Wood

Photos With Santa

Santa and his reindeer Sfun were on the porch at the Rosemont for photos. Santa talked with the children in his sleigh and pictures were taken and printed free of charge for everyone.

Photo opportunity on Village Green Photo credit: Robin O’Neal Smith

Christmas Village On The Green Numerous things were happening in the Christmas Village on the Green. Just a few of the things for attendees to enjoy were Vendors

Chainsaw Carving Demonstrations

Winter Carnival

Live Entertainment

S’mores Station

Blacksmithing Demonstrations

Snowball Fights with Buddy The Elf

Scavenger Hunt

On the back of the Christmas in Montrose schedule was a fun scavenger hunt. Fifteen locations were listed and you received a stamp on your form when you stopped at each. The first 50 people to turn in their form received a Montrose glass.

The Grinch and Buddy the Elf Photo credit: Robin O’Neal Smith

Characters

The Grinch and Buddy the Elf were available the entire weekend to visit with guests. They spent most of Saturday strolling around the green.

Charcuterie buffet at Take a Bite Out of Christmas in Montrose Photo credit: Robin O’Neal Smith

Take A Bite Out Of Christmas In Montrose

New this year was the Take a Bite Out of Christmas in Montrose event. I had the pleasure of attending this sold-out adult-only event. This reminded me so much of something out of a Christmas movie. We hopped aboard a wagon pulled by a tractor for a merry-making “hay wagon ride.” We visited and toured four homes and the Community Foundation. Each location provided a culinary delight for the group to enjoy. Festivities ended at the Rosemont Inn for dessert and wine tastings.

Each location was beautifully decorated and the food was delicious. We enjoyed everything from charcuterie to sushi and bacon prepared in four different ways to squash soup. Drinks included cider mimosas, eggnog, cranberry spritzers, and more.

Cider mimosas Photo credit: Robin O’Neal Smith

It was a great way to learn more about the town’s history and enjoy a fun evening kicking off Christmas in Montrose.

Other Activities

Other activities that were available included:

Children’s One-Acts Play

Free Movies at the Theater

Santa’s Workshop Kids Store

Community Involvement

Held the first weekend in December, Christmas in Montrose is an annual event that grows every year. Part of the reason it continues to grow is the amount of community involvement. Just like you see in the movies, the entire town comes together to create a festive celebration. The community involvement, from planning to the cleanup, is impressive. From the Community Foundation to the local fire department, businesses, other organizations, churches, and individuals participate, making it one of the year’s most significant events.

Christmas in Montrose decorations Photo credit: Robin O’Neal Smith

Excellent Organization

Many holiday events are thrown together, and while they are fun, sometimes they could be better organized. That is not the case in Montrose. Everything from a flier with all events and locations listed that included a map to porta potties in all key areas indicated the level of organization that went into the event.

Welcoming Community

One of the best things about Montrose is its friendly and welcoming community. Everyone is always happy to greet you with a smile and offer assistance. No matter where you come from or your holiday traditions, you’ll feel at home in Montrose during the Christmas season

Rosemont Inn Dining Area Photo credit: Robin O’Neal Smith

Rosemont Inn Bed And Breakfast

The beautiful Rosemont Inn is a great place to stay when you attend Christmas in Montrose or visit any time of year. Each season provides its beauty at the inn. There are 12 guest rooms with private baths at the inn.

The spacious rooms are spotless and the inn has a peaceful and quiet atmosphere. There are fireplaces in most rooms and you start each day of your stay with a delicious homemade breakfast. Note that there is a two-night minimum stay.

Pro Tip: If you plan to visit next year, make your reservations now. The inn sells out each year and the Take a Bite Out of Christmas event in Montrose sold out within days this year. Everyone loved it so I’m sure it will sell out again next year.

While Montrose is especially lovely during the holidays, it’s worth visiting any time of year. In addition to its rich history, Montrose offers annual events and festivals, such as its Blueberry Festival and its huge Fourth of July celebration, making it a great destination no matter when you visit.

If you’re looking for a place to get into the holiday spirit and enjoy a fun-filled festive experience, look no further than Montrose, Pennsylvania. This small town is bursting with holiday cheer and is sure to put a smile on your face. Visitors come from all over to see the sights and take in the holiday spirit.

Christmas in Montrose is truly a magical time! Be sure to mark December 1-3 on your calendar for next year so you can experience all that Christmas in Montrose has to offer.