8 Fabulous Reasons To Visit Northwest Tennessee During The Holidays

The small towns of Northwest Tennessee feel like a Norman Rockwell painting come to life, welcoming visitors to stroll through the light-strung streets with hot cocoa in hand.

The holiday season in Northwest Tennessee is the opportunity to explore some incredible small towns, eat at excellent restaurants, enjoy fabulous state parks, and see millions of twinkling Christmas lights. When you combine the festivities of the holiday season with the small-town charm of the cities in Northwest Tennessee, you have the makings for the perfect holiday-themed road trip.

I had the opportunity to experience all that Northwest Tennessee has to offer while on a recent press trip courtesy of the Tennessee Department of Tourist Development. Even though this trip was fully sponsored, all opinions and endorsements are my own.

1. Downtown Unwrapped

Paris, Tennessee

Head about 2.5 hours north of Memphis and you will find the oldest incorporated town in West Tennessee, Paris. Steeped in history, and small-town charm, Paris, Tennessee’s is known for the “World’s Biggest Fish Fry,” an annual event taking place the last week in April that welcomes visitors and locals to this small town.

During the holiday season, Paris comes alive with thousands of twinkling lights, fun small-town festivals, and loads of holiday events to ensure that everyone enjoys the holiday season. Visitors can enjoy attending the holiday parade, the festival of trees, and even a visit with Santa himself! Of course, you can’t miss a visit to the dazzling 66-foot Eiffel Tower, the 12th-tallest Eiffel Tower replica in the world, during your time in Paris.

For more information, please head to the Visit Downtown Paris website.

Pro Tip: Be sure to visit the shops in Downtown Paris during the day as they all close up early in the evening.

The Lodge at Paris Landing Photo credit: Michelle Snell

2. The Lodge At Paris Landing

Paris, Tennessee

Just outside of downtown Paris is a fabulous resort to make your home base while exploring Paris. Located on the banks of Kentucky Lake, the Lodge at Paris Landing is a resort-style hotel offering up 91 beautifully appointed rooms, all of which have a balcony or patio overlooking the lake.

In addition to being a great home base for exploring the town of Paris, the Lodge at Paris Landing also offers up some amazing outdoor activities. The paved picnic loop around the park provides great views of the lake and is the perfect place to do some bird watching. Of course, the lake itself also offers some great recreational activities including fishing and boating. There are also three hiking trails located in Paris landing ranging from easy to moderate.

To ensure you stay in the holiday spirit during your visit, the Lodge at Paris Landing is beautifully decorated in its holiday finest. The Restaurant at Paris Landing also serves up special holiday-themed meals and cocktails this time of year!

Pro Tip: Wake up early and watch the sunrise from your balcony. The sun reflecting off of Kentucky Lake is a beautiful start to the day!

Christmas display inside a store in Martin, Tennessee Photo credit: Michelle Snell

3. Light Up Martin

Martin, Tennessee

The town of Martin is probably best known for the local university that calls it home, UT Martin, but this small town is much more than your typical college town. Boasting some incredible restaurants, fabulous boutique shops, and a public library that will rival any library in a big city, Martin truly has something for everyone. Camille Noe, the Marketing Director for the City of Martin, best summed up the city of Martin by saying, “Martin is a town out of a dream. The people who are here have chosen to be here. We all truly care about our town.”

Evidence of the community connection shines even brighter during the holiday season as the town comes together for its annual “Light Up Martin” celebration. This free event kicks off with food trucks and carnival rides and ends with the lighting of the town’s Christmas tree followed by a dazzling display of fireworks.

Milkshakes from The Grind Photo credit: Michelle Snell

During your time in Martin, be sure to visit the local shops by visiting either the historic downtown area or the University Commons shopping center. When you’re hungry, you can’t go wrong with some true Texas-style barbecue, and Blake’s at Southern Milling is the perfect place to enjoy it. Don’t get too full though, because you are going to want one of the over-the-top milkshakes from The Grind before you leave, trust me!

Pro Tip: Allow a couple of days to explore Martin. This small town truly has so much to offer, you don’t want to miss a thing!

White Squirrel Winery Photo credit: Michelle Snell

4. White Squirrel Winery

Kenton, Tennessee

If you find yourself near Kenton, Tennessee Friday through Sunday, then don’t miss the opportunity to visit the White Squirrel Winery and Vineyard. Built in 2014, this family vineyard prides itself on bringing high-quality wines to the region with all of its wines being produced in Northwest Tennessee. This 100-acre family farm has 20 acres of vineyards that produce 180,000 pounds of wine grapes per year according to the owner, Bill Sanderson.

The tasting room is adorned in its holiday best during the Christmas season, making it the perfect place to try some of their Tennessee wines. The wines here range from dry reds to fruity whites, ensuring that there is a wine for every palette. The White Squirrel is also proud to offer specialty wines including red muscadine, peach, and blackberry wine, all produced from fruit grown on-site.

Pro Tip: While you’re here, do some shopping! In addition to wine, Marjie, Bill’s wife, also creates gorgeous and fragrant handmade soaps and candles, both of which are for sale in the winery’s tasting room.

Blue Bank Resort on Reelfoot Lake Photo credit: Michelle Snell

Tiptonville, Tennessee

Reelfoot Lake State Park is located in the northwest corner of Tennessee and is an outdoor lover’s paradise. Best known for its fishing, wildlife viewing, and boating, this unique state park has so much to offer, especially during the holiday season. The 150,000-acre lake, which was created after a series of violent earthquakes in the early 1800s, offers a unique and diverse ecosystem filled with gorgeous cypress trees.

While many waterfowl flock to Reelfoot Lake, it is the American bald eagles that draw visitors from all over the world to its shores. The bald eagles are most easily seen in January and February when all of the leaves have fallen from the trees, but I am here to tell you that they are also prevalent during the holiday season. I visited in late November and saw eight bald eagles during my tour around the lake.

Bald eagle at Reelfoot Lake State Park Photo credit: Michelle Snell

The most exciting part is Reelfoot Lake State Park offers guided tours throughout the year. You can find more information here.

While exploring the area, don’t forget to check out some of the local businesses near Reelfoot Lake State Park. The Blue Bank Resort offers visitors lakeside lodging and serves up delicious food and cocktails at its onsite restaurant, The Fishhouse Grill. If you want to visit a legendary local restaurant, head to Boyette’s Dining Room. Boyette’s has been serving up delicious Southern comfort food for over 100 years. Just be sure to bring your appetite, because the portions here are huge!

Pro Tip: Ask for the “old fashioned” onion rings at Boyette’s, they are flaky and delicious.

Christmas lights at the Discovery Park of America Photo credit: Michelle Snell

6. “Let It Glow” At Discovery Park Of America

Union City, Tennessee

Located in the small town of Union City, Tennessee, the Discovery Park of America is an incredible, one-of-a-kind museum and heritage park. President Scott Williams says, “When you leave after your visit to Discovery Park, we want you to leave inspired.” That sentiment is echoed in the park’s mission, “…to inspire children and adults to see beyond,” and that is exactly what will happen when you visit the Discovery Park of America.

With numerous museum-style exhibits, visitors are transported through a journey of exploration. Exhibits include Native American history, space exploration, the military, natural history, art, and more. When you combine all of this with the park’s holiday lights extravaganza, Let it Glow, you know you are in for a special treat. Let it Glow allows visitors to enjoy both a drive-thru and walk-thru light display that features over 50 acres of holiday light displays. In addition to the lights, guests can purchase hot cocoa and cookies to enjoy before writing letters to Santa and seeing the display of over 150 nutcrackers!

Pro Tip: Take time to explore Discovery Park during the day before visiting the holiday light display. This unique park truly has so much to offer visitors.

Mural in Dyersburg, Tennessee Photo credit: Michelle Snell

7. Christmas In Dyersburg

Dyersburg, Tennessee

Boasting a vibrant town square, a fabulous farmers market, and an incredible community of people, Dyersburg is a true hidden gem in Tennessee. Predating the Civil War, Dyersburg began as a steamboat town cashing in on the economic growth brought about by its strategic location on the Forked Deer River. This rich history makes Dyersburg a must-visit for any history lover, as it has 46 buildings on the National Register of Historic Places.

The downtown area greets visitors with huge snowflake lights mounted onto the historic light posts surrounding the town’s square. The Christmas window displays and beautifully decorated boutique shops only enhance the holiday mood. Like most small towns, Dyersburg kicks off the holiday season with a festive Christmas parade.

Of course, you can also get your Christmas shopping done during your time in Dyersburg. Pennington Seed & Supply Co offers up delicious gourmet pecans, delicious homemade jellies, and specialty meats and cheeses, all of which make a wonderful culinary gift. Another shop full of delicious food gifts is The Mustard Company Store. This fun store offers up gourmet mustards, barbecue sauce, seasonings, and more! Other fun shops to check out include Cooper Lane Gifts, Buff City Soap, and Amy Jane’s on South Mill. When you’re ready for a bite to eat, be sure and visit Bus Stop, a fun, casual restaurant located in the former town bus stop.

Time your visit just right and you can enjoy Christmas on the Square in Dyersburg. This fun event has “everyone in the community participating,” says Brianna Roser, Dyersburg’s Director of Downtown & Leadership Development. In addition to the local shops being open late, there will also be food trucks, carolers, live music performances, photos with Santa, and much more.

Christmas decorations at the Peabody Memphis Photo credit: Michelle Snell

8. Christmas In Memphis

Memphis, Tennessee

While Memphis definitely isn’t a small town, it is the perfect jumping-off point for your Northwest Tennessee road trip. With that in mind, be sure to incorporate a few days to explore all that Memphis has to offer during the holiday season as well.

Head to The Peabody Memphis to kick off your holiday in style. The Peabody is decorated to the nines during the holiday season and boasts a 30-foot-tall Christmas tree, garlands strung from the mezzanine railings, and, even, a huge gingerbread house display. Enjoy drinks at the bar as you watch the Peabody Ducks march from the hotel’s rooftop to the lobby fountain.

Another fabulous holiday celebration in Memphis takes place at the home of the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll, Elvis Presley. Christmas at Graceland allows visitors to visit the iconic home and see the exact same decorations originally adorning the Presley home when Elvis was alive. This is truly a sight to behold! For the ultimate experience, be sure to book a night at The Guest House at Graceland as well!

Memphis also offers up a holiday parade on Beale Street, drive-thru light displays, an Enchanted Forest at the Museum of Science and History, Zoo Lights, and more to ensure you have a magical holiday visit.

Of course, you will want to explore the Memphis food scene during your time in the city. According to Lauren Berry, Public Relations Manager for Memphis Tourism, “We want to be known for our BBQ, but there is so much more beyond BBQ in Memphis. We have a great food scene that includes vegan offerings, fine dining, breweries, and more.” You can experience the variety of food offerings in Memphis by visiting restaurants such as The Beauty Shop Restaurant, the Slider Inn, or the historic Arcade Restaurant in Memphis.

Pro Tip: Be sure and reserve your Graceland tickets well in advance as the Christmas tour often sells out.