Two Things You Need To Know Before You Book Your Next Flight On American Airlines

As you make plans for holiday travel or vacations for next year, there are two things you need to know before you book a flight on American Airlines. Some changes are underway that could impact your plans depending on how you use the airline’s programs.



American is bringing back its 24-hour hold program and ending its AirPass program.

24-Hour Hold Option

If you need a little more time to buy your plane ticket, American Airlines is giving you some. It’s bringing back its 24-hour hold option. On certain flights, you can hold your reservation for up to 24 hours for free if you book seven or more days before departure.

American was conducting a limited, randomized test to evaluate how people used the option. Now that the test has ended, it’s available for all customers to use here.

How 24-Hour Hold Works

When choosing your flights, select “hold” on the “Review and Pay” page. Then, if you decide you want to book the flight, go to your confirmation email or visit “My Trips” and pay for your trip. Your reservation will automatically cancel after 24 hours if you don’t complete the purchase.

You also have the option to pay to hold your reservation for an extended time. For this option, choose your flight and select “hold” on the “Review and Pay” page, then choose the extended hold option. Your payment is processed immediately and hold charges are non-refundable. Then, when you decide to book, go to your confirmation email or visit “My Trips” to pay for, or cancel your trip.

AirPass Program Ends

American Airlines has ended its AirPass Program. It will no longer accept new or renewal contracts.

In a statement to TravelAwaits, a spokesperson said: “Beginning November 30, the AirPass program will no longer accept any new or renewal contracts or any additional fund deposits. All customers with current contracts will be able to use their remaining funds or request a refund between now and the end of their contract period. American will continue to honor its commitments to Lifetime AirPass members.”

What To Do As An AirPass Member

If you are an AirPass member, you will continue to receive your benefits on travel through the remainder of your contract while using the balance of your AirPass funds. This includes Wi-Fi subscriptions, access to the Admirals Club, and complimentary inflight amenities.

If you have AAdvantage status through AirPass including Gold, Platinum, Platinum Pro, and Executive, awarded through the membership, it is good through March 31, 2024. If you wish to keep that status beyond that date, you must meet the Loyalty Point threshold. You can learn more about that here.

If you have money in AirPass, you can book travel through the end of March 31, 2024, regardless of the contract end date. But your flights must be booked before the contract end date and completed by 11:59 p.m. on March 31, 2024. If you have any travel that extends beyond the contract end date, it will not include AirPass benefits and isn’t eligible for rebooking. You may cancel future travel for a refund at any time.

If you don’t have enough funds to book a flight, you can contact customer service to close your account and get a refund on that remaining balance. American Airlines says it will take four to six weeks to get that money.

You can cancel your AirPass account and get a refund upon request. Contact AirPass Customer Service to close your account and make that request. You can read more about the program closure and what your next steps should be.