Rev Up Your Engines And Wallets — Luxury Accommodations On Sale For Vegas Grand Prix

The Formula 1 Grand Prix is heading to Las Vegas in 2023 and you can get front-row tickets, for a price! The race is not until November 2023, but a number of the big casinos in Las Vegas are already offering hotel and ticket packages.

MGM Resorts

The famed Fountains of Bellagio are at the center of the race. Bellagio’s owner, MGM Resorts International, is building a temporary grandstand in front of them for the three-day event. If you want access to those coveted seats, be prepared to dish out some money!

Race-and-stay packages include accommodations at one of MGM’s many properties, plus tickets to each day of the race. Ticket seat options include those grandstands in front of the Bellagio, which offer views of the main straightaway and the winner’s stage, or another set of stands, the Paddock Grandstands, which are across from the pit lanes and provide views of the start and finish lines.

In addition to a hotel room and up to two race tickets, the packages also include unlimited food and nonalcoholic beverages. Prices for the packages depend on which resort you choose and a minimum of three nights is required. Participating MGM resorts include: Aria

Bellagio

Vdara

MGM Grand

Mandalay Bay

Delano

Park MGM

Luxor

New York-New York

Excalibur

As an example, a package at the Luxor will run you about $650 per room, but packages at the Bellagio start around $3,000. MGM Resorts says it’s ready to welcome car race fans!

“In just over a year, F1 fans from around the globe will see how Las Vegas throws a party,” said Steve Zanella, MGM Resorts’ chief commercial officer. “In addition to the Bellagio Grandstands, which will set new standards for event viewing, we will create a round-the-clock celebration worthy of this international spectacular.”

Caesars Entertainment Packages Packages are also available at Las Vegas properties owned by Caesars Entertainment. Those packages also include two race tickets and require a three-night minimum stay. Fans can choose to sit in the Paddock stands overlooking the pit area or along Turn 2 in the skyboxes or stands there. Participating Caesars properties include: Caesars Palace

Paris Las Vegas

Cromwell

Bally’s Las Vegas

Planet Hollywood Hotel & Casino

Harrah’s Las Vegas

LINQ Hotel + Experience

Flamingo Las Vegas

Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino

Packages at Caesars properties also vary by property. Rooms at the Rio start at around $2,100 and $3,100 at Caesars Palace. Caesars Entertainment says its properties are ideal for viewing the fast-paced event.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled to be right in the center of what’s sure to be one of the most exciting nights Las Vegas has ever seen,” said Sean McBurney, regional president of Caesars Entertainment. “Our properties are terrifically positioned to make accessing the race, grandstands, and paddocks as easy as possible.”

High-End Package Options

If you think those packages are pricey, then check out these high-end options. Resorts World is offering a stay in one of its suites, plus grandstand tickets, airport transportation, food, beverage, and nightclub access all for $35,000! Also, you get a 10 percent discount if you buy before the end of the year. But, that’s not the highest-priced package!

Wynn Resorts is offering three different packages with accommodations at either Wynn Las Vegas or Encore. The four-night package includes tickets to the Paddock Club for $60,000 or the Grid Club for $150,000! But, that’s still not the highest package price!

Wynn Resorts is also offering a four-night stay in a three-bedroom duplex at Encore, six tickets to the race, access to Formula 1 events including the opening ceremony, plus a three-liter bottle of Dom Perignon, show tickets, and more. It’ll only cost you $1 million!

Race Details

The Formula 1 Heineken Silver Las Vegas Grand Prix will take place in Las Vegas from November 16 to 18, 2023. What makes this event so unique is that it takes place at night. Racers will take 50 laps around the 3.8-mile track, which includes three main straights and 17 corners. The race course starts at the new Paddock building and goes down part of the famed Las Vegas strip before turning onto a road behind the casinos. Here’s a cool simulation of the race course if you want to see what it will look like!

You may need to relax after watching that exciting race, so go ahead and relax at one of our favorite Las Vegas spas. You could also try and nab tickets to Garth Brooks' new residency show at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace.