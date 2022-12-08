Uber Offering Sleigh Rides For Free In Santa’s Official Hometown

Christmas begins with the sound of bells… sleigh bells, that is. Uber has gotten in the Christmas spirit! They are offering the first-ever free and on-demand reindeer sleigh rides for folks in Finland’s Rovaniemi region.

A Ride Just Like The Christmas Story

Santa’s reindeer (real ones!) draw your ride through this magical Rovaniemi winter forest! A toasty blanket keeps you warm on your journey through the sparkling snow. You’ll also enjoy a fantastic tour of Rovaniemi, the capital of Lapland, and the official hometown of Santa Claus.

Rovaniemi Offers Timeless Christmas All The Time

In this gateway to the Arctic, you can visit Santa year-round. And, he is busy! Santa draws more than half a million visitors each year.

Santa Claus’s original home lies in the mysterious Korvatunturi (“Ear Fell”) in Finnish Lapland. However, the exact location is shrouded in secrecy, so in 2010, Rovaniemi was named Santa’s hometown.

The town was rebuilt following World War II. Today, Santa Claus Village is Lapland’s best-known attraction. Pop stars, actors, athletes, and regular tourists have all visited. Santa Claus Village features 50 companies offering activities, retail stores, restaurants, and cafés.

How To Book

In the Uber app, folks in the Rovaniemi region have two daily choices for booking 2-hour rides in December: 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. The free rides will be available from December 12 through December 18. Slots fill quickly, so sign up soon!

Pro Tip: You must be in Rovaniemi to see this Uber option.

Other Winter Delights

This region offers so much more for winter visitors. Are the Northern Lights on your bucket list? You can see them here. How about sleeping in a glass igloo under a blanket of stars? You can do that here, too. Too cold for you? Relax in a wood-fired sauna.

