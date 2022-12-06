TravelAwaits

You Can Help Throw Out Beads At This Popular Mardi Gras Parade — Hint: It’s Not In New Orleans

Beth Schwartz
Dec.6.2022
    Laissez les bons temps rouler (“Let the good times roll”)! You won’t have to be in New Orleans to celebrate Mardi Gras next year. Universal Orlando has a place for you on a float in their Mardi Gras Parade, so get your throwing arm in shape. There will be beads!

    Universal will combine float spots and a meal in a package called the Mardi Gras Float Ride and Dine. The ticket for this experience is an add-on to park admission.

    Eat And Greet

    Before boarding the float, participants will enjoy a three-course meal at one of four restaurants. Options inside the park are Finnegan’s Bar and Grill or Lombards Seafood. Options outside the park are between Cowfish sushi burger bar and NBC Sports Grill & Brew (at Universal CityWalk). In addition to your main dish, the package includes an appetizer, a dessert, and a non-alcoholic beverage.

    Get Tickets

    Tickets for the food and the float ride cost $64.99 per person, and both must happen on the same day. Reserve here, or call (407) 224-7554 to make reservations. You’ll get a 15 percent discount on your purchase if you have an annual or seasonal pass. Your admission also includes live music from top entertainers.

    When To Go

    The float package will be available on several nights during Universal’s Mardi Gras celebration, which starts on February 4 and ends on April 16.

    How To Save

    We all know that theme park prices are astronomical, right? However, there are ways to save, including vacation package deals. Universal’s packages offer excellent discounts, including early park admission. You can get into the park an hour early with a valid admission ticket. Take my word for it — you’ll be thankful for this head start. 

    Universal packages also give you free transportation between your hotel and the park. This will save you the hassle of finding a parking spot among the teeming masses who are also looking.

    Pro Tip: Try starting at the furthest part of the park. With the hour head start, this should minimize the lines to popular attractions — at least for a while.

    More Information

    The Universal Orlando site has more information. To get updates on attractions, deals, et cetera, sign up for the newsletter.

    • Image of Beth Schwartz Beth Schwartz View Full Profile

      Beth honed her writing skills during 40+ years of writing and marketing for professional services companies. Now, as a retiree, she enjoys writing about and visiting beautiful places. She is especially passionate about national parks and seashores, wildlife preservation, animal rescue, art, and history.

