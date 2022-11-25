Save 40% On Your Flights To Europe With This Airline’s Amazing Black Friday Sale

This brand-new, low-cost air carrier wants you to spend the holidays right, with a discounted Black Friday deal you don't want to miss.

If you’ve been holding off on booking airfare for a trip to Iceland or Europe, it’s time to firm up your travel plans.

PLAY, a low-cost Icelandic air carrier, is about to kick off its Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and Travel Tuesday sale — and you won’t want to miss the deals.

Beginning November 24, PLAY will offer 35 percent off its flights to Iceland, and 40 percent off its flights to other European destinations. You’ll have to act fast though: The deals will only be offered through November 29.

The sale makes this New Year’s Eve the perfect opportunity to visit Iceland, PLAY explains.

Why New Year’s Eve? That’s because the night is a fireworks-filled celebration for the people of Iceland. What’s more, everyone puts on their own fireworks show because the festivity is not synchronized. Plus, since there are few restrictions on purchasing fireworks, people often buy loads of them to enjoy all night.

PLAY’s sale even makes this a good time to buy someone — or even yourself — a PLAY gift card they can apply toward a flight to Europe, says the airline.

What You Need To Know About The Deals

Here’s what you need to know about PLAY’s Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and Travel Tuesday sale.

Offering 40 percent off flights to any of PLAY’s European destinations, they include: London; Paris; Dublin; Berlin; Alicante, Spain; Athens; Barcelona; Bologna, Italy; Brussels, Belgium; Copenhagen, Denmark; Geneva, Switzerland; Gothenburg, Sweden; Hamburg, Germany; Iceland; Lisbon, Portugal; Liverpool, England; Madrid; Malaga, Spain; Mallorca, Spain; Porto, Portugal; Prague, Czech Republic; Salzburg, Austria; Stockholm, Sweden; and Tenerife, Canary Islands.

Secondly, the sale price will only be valid for trips between November 24, 2022, and March 31, 2023.

Finally, you’ll need to book those flights between November 24 and 12 a.m. EST on November 29, 2022.

All About PLAY

Earlier this year, PLAY launched its U.S. operations with service from Baltimore/Washington, D.C., then quickly followed by adding service to Boston and New York. It will also begin offering service from Dulles International Airport, near Washington, D.C., next spring.

At the same time, PLAY has also continued adding service throughout Europe. For example, this fall, PLAY announced it will begin service to Athens and Liverpool, England, next summer.

Then, earlier this month, the air carrier announced it will also begin service to Hamburg, Germany, and Stockholm, Sweden, next year.

“Since Stockholm is the capital and largest city in Sweden, and Hamburg is the second-largest city in Germany after Berlin, these new routes are key to expanding our presence as leisure travel rises and we expect growth in 2023,” Birgir Jónsson, PLAY’s CEO, told TravelAwaits.

You can learn more about PLAY and even book Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and Travel Tuesday deals here.

