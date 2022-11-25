Stock Up On Your Hostess Gifts With This Huge Black Friday Wine Sale

All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links.

’Tis the season for giving! If you’ve already started mapping out your holiday parties and thinking about what you’ll bring as a gift, why not share the gift of wine? A great way to stock up this season is this service that delivers quality wines from independent winemakers right to your doorstep.

Thousands of wine drinkers use Naked Wines to enjoy wine from winemakers across the globe at great prices delivered right to their doors, and you can, too.

Naked Wines Black Friday Sale

Just in time to make the perfect pairing for the holidays, you can get a 15-case (12 wines plus 3 gift bottles) for $79.99. You can get all red, all white, or a mixed case. With this incredible deal, you’re saving $100. With 15 bottles at your disposal, you are more than prepared for the upcoming holiday parties (and can probably keep a few for yourself)!

This is only for first-time customers, and you must be 21 years or older.

Why Choose Naked Wines

With Naked Wines, you’ll get world-class wine from talented, independent, and international winemakers. You’ll have over 170 award-winning wines to choose from and more than 3 million customer reviews to look through so you can choose the best wine for you. You’ll also save up to 60% percent off retail wine prices because the wine comes from the winemaker right to you.

How Naked Wines Works

Naked Wines isn’t your traditional wine subscription service. You do pay a monthly fee, but you can hand-select your wine or opt to receive a curated case of high-quality wine delivered to your door. However, if you choose not to use your monthly fee, it simply accrues in your Naked Wines piggy bank until you’re ready to make a purchase. As a member, you decide when it ships to your door. There are also no membership fees and you can cancel anytime. If you change your mind, your piggy bank account balance is also 100% percent refundable.

Here are some other benefits to becoming a Naked Wines member, who are called “Angels”

Angel-only prices

A gift bottle of Angel-funded wine worth $19.99 or more each month that they order a case.

Access to Angel-only wines, Angel-only groups, and more

Invites to Angel-only tastings to meet the winemakers

Pro Tip: Someone 21 years or older must be available to sign for the wines, so make sure to schedule delivery when you or a family member will be home.

Naked Wines Winemakers

Having a direct relationship with winemakers is an important part of Naked Wines. So they’ve made it easy to meet them. You can scroll through and learn about each winemaker, check out their ratings, and follow them on the site.

Many of the featured winemakers find Naked Wines because they want to make great wine and not waste time or money on marketing. Working with Naked Wines allows them to focus on making great wine and skip worrying about funding, marketing, or sales.

Naked Wines Holiday 15-Pack Of Red Photo credit: Naked Wines

About The Wine

Naked Wines makes it easy for you to learn about the bottles you’re purchasing. When you click on a bottle, you’ll learn about it from how it was aged to the kind of grapes, plus a wine profile, the ABV, and where the grapes are harvested.

Wines are sorted by kind, style, grape, country, and price, allowing you to choose how you want your box sorted. You can choose all red, all white, sparkling, rose, or a mix.

Naked Wines goes a step further, explaining how best to drink each wine they offer. The descriptions will tell you their “best before” dates and ideal drinking times, advice so you know the best temperature to serve each wine at, and a food match so you can perfectly pair your wine with a meal.

You can also sort through wines by rating, new products, alcohol content, or highest recommendation.

Price Per Bottle

Naked Wines offers a huge selection at affordable prices, with savings up to 60% than comparable bottles. You may pay $50 for a bottle, or you could pay under $15. You’ll find a good selection right in the area of $15 to $20. If price is important to you, you can sort the prices from high to low or low to high.

What If You Don’t Like The Wine?

If you’re not happy with the wine, or if there is any kind of damage to a cork or bottle, Naked Wines will give you your money back. You will only be charged for the wine you love. You simply contact them by phone or email.

You can also rate the wines on the “Naked Me Page.” Here, you can give the wine a thumbs down, which lets Naked Wines know not to recommend wines that taste similar so you won’t get wines you don’t like.

Save On Shipping

Shipping varies depending on the total cost of your purchase and your delivery state. Naked Wines will try to cover the cost of shipping for larger shipments, but sometimes you will be charged $9.99 to offset your order fulfillment costs. You will be notified of your shipment cost before you buy.

Shipments to Alaska have a fixed price of $130 and shipping to Hawaii is $70 per package.

Get Your Naked Wines Deal Now

With this Black Friday Wine Sale, you can get a 15-case (12 wines plus 3 gift bottles) for $79.99. You can get all red, all white, or a mixed case. With this incredible deal, you’re saving $199. You’ll get exclusive wines delivered to your door, with satisfaction guaranteed!

